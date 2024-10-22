Gamma Phi Beta set to return to NU following charter suspension

Northwestern’s chapter of Gamma Phi Beta is expected to return to NU’s Greek life community in January 2026 for the first time since its charter was suspended in 2020, according to a Tuesday email from the Assistant director of Fraternity & Sorority Life Abby Ross.

The chapter indefinitely relinquished its charter in August 2020 with approval from its International Council. The decision was spurred by NU’s Abolish Greek Life movement, which advocated for the disbanding of the Panhellenic Association and Interfraternity Council.

At the time of its disbandment, Gamma Phi Beta’s International Headquarters had already reached an agreement to return to campus with NU Fraternity & Sorority Life, but the college Panhellenic was unable to endorse it due to concurrent demands to disband.

According to National Panhellenic Conference policies, a vote is not necessary for Gamma Phi Beta’s return, as the current agreement is with the University rather than the college Panhellenic.

In November 2023, the Panhellenic community decided against passing a vote, recognizing that previous votes had been symbolic and reflected support from the college Panhellenic. Instead, it decided to add recruitment cycles to promote recuperation from issues brought about by the pandemic and campus activism.

Ross announced in an email to the PHA community that Gamma Phi Beta is set to return with the completion of three key recruitment cycles, creating a “solid foundation for their reintegration” and “effective planning and resource allocation for both Northwestern and Gamma Phi Beta.”

Ross wrote that the panhellenic chapters can support the return of Gamma Phi Beta by inviting Gamma Phi Beta representatives to chapter meetings and events, sharing insights on PHA sorority experiences, proposing partnership opportunities and spreading excitement about PHA community growth.

