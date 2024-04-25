NU Hillel releases statement on ‘NU Liberated Zone’

Northwestern Hillel released a statement Thursday on the ongoing encampment set up by pro-Palestinian student activists on Deering Meadow and a Wednesday evening vote by the Associated Student Government Senate to sign onto a People’s Resolution calling for NU divestment from Israeli institutions.

The statement said the protest reflects “a disturbing and quickly escalating trend of antisemitic rhetoric and actions both nationally and on our own campus.” It was signed by NU Hillel’s Executive Director Michael Simon, Student Executive Board President and Weinberg junior Sari Eisen, and Board of Directors Chair Debbie Lobel (Communication ’91).

It also expressed support for the Code of Conduct interim addendum announced Thursday morning by University President Michael Schill.

At about 7 a.m. Thursday morning student activists set up tents on Deering Meadow in an effort to pressure Northwestern to divest from companies and cut ties with institutions connected to Israel.

According to a student organizer, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, the students intend to remain on Deering Meadow until the University agrees to the demands laid out in a People’s Resolution circulated by NU chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace and Educators for Justice in Palestine Monday.

ASG’s Senate passed legislation 20-2 signing onto the resolution — which has nearing 2,000 signatories as of Thursday afternoon — at an emergency meeting Wednesday evening, with nine senators abstaining and the senators for Hillel and College Democrats opposing it.

Following the meeting, NU Hillel released a statement calling the emergency legislation “an antisemitic resolution” and expressing disappointment in the Senate vote.

The Thursday message added that NU Hillel is “in constant contact with our campus partners to ensure these guidelines are followed and to condemn this antisemitic intimidation.” It also acknowledged the Jewish holiday of Passover, which lasts until Tuesday evening, and emphasized that NU Hillel is open to support Jewish students.

