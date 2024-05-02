LTE: An Open Letter from 186 Faculty — Stand up to pressure and reject calls for force

To Chairman Barris, the Life Trustees, and the Charter Trustees of Northwestern University:
We, the undersigned NU faculty of different backgrounds and political viewpoints, come together to salute Northwestern students, faculty, and university leadership for reaching an historic agreement that provides a national model for responding to student protest peacefully and thoughtfully during this critical time. We note that NU has avoided the horrific scenes from other universities, such as Emory University, the University of Texas Austin, the City College of New York and Columbia University, where police have brutalized faculty and students, or universities, such as UCLA, where counter-protesters have violently attacked peaceful student encampments.
We know that at times such as these, university presidents have been fired or have been asked to resign. We also know that decision-makers often take this opportunity to respond to a variety of pressures to install new presidents who express even more draconian stances. Such is the case in Tuesday’s call from the Anti-Defamation League Midwest, StandWithUs and the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law targeting NU and President Michael Schill.
However, we will not accept a University president who will respond with force against peaceful student protesters. We stand by a process wherein members of the NU community are able to continue to engage with one another and work through our differences without fear of repercussion, and particularly without fear for the safety of our students.
Sincerely,
Nitasha Tamar Sharma, Professor, Director, Asian American Studies, Black Studies, WCAS
Wendy Pearlman, Professor of Political Science and Middle East & North Africa Studies, WCAS
Alvin Tillery, Professor, Political Science, WCAS
Rebecca Zorach, Mary Jane Crowe Professor, Art History
Michael Rakowitz, Professor, Art Theory and Practice/MENA Studies
Martha Biondi, Lorraine H Morton Professor, Black Studies and History
Silyane Larcher, Associate Professor, Gender and Sexuality Studies and Black Studies
Mérida M. Rúa, Professor, Latina and Latino Studies
Megan Bang, Professor & Director, Learning Sciences & Center for Native American & Indigenous Research
Shalini Shankar, Professor, Anthropology & Asian American Studies
Ryan Dohoney, Associate Professor, Musicology
Daniel Shanahan, Associate Professor, Music Theory and Cognition
Peter H. S. Sporn, MD, Professor of Medicine, Cell and Developmental Biology, and Medical Education
Cynthia Coburn, Charles Deering McCormick Professor of Teaching Excellence, HDSP
Robert Launay, Professor, Anthropology
Emma K. Adam, Edwina S. Tarry Professor, School of Education and Social Policy
Steven Morrison, Professor of Music Education, Music Studies
Laura Brueck, Professor of South Asian and Comparative Literature, Asian Languages and Cultures
Rajeev Kinra, Associate Professor, History, Comparative Literature
Thadeus Dowad, Assistant Professor, Art History
Jennifer Lupu, Visiting Assistant Professor, Anthropology
Nasrin Qader, Associate Professor, French and Italian
Helen Tilley, Associate Professor, History Department
Baron Reed, Professor, Philosophy
Elizabeth Shakman Hurd, Professor, Politics and Religious Studies
Jennifer Lackey, Wayne and Elizabeth Jones Professor, Philosophy
Emily Maguire, Associate Professor, Spanish and Portuguese
Alyssa Garcia, Assistant Professor/Adviser, Gender & Sexuality Studies Program/WCAS
Dotun Ayobade, Assistant Professor, Performance Studies and Black Studies
Ian Hurd, Professor and Director, Political Science & the Weinberg College Center for International & Area Studies
Amanda Logan, Associate Professor, Anthropology
Sepehr Vakil, Associate Professor, SESP
Mary Pattillo, Harold Washington Professor, Sociology and Black Studies
Jacob C. Brown, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Spanish and Portuguese
Brannon Ingram, Associate Professor, Religious Studies
Kasey Evans, Associate Professor, English
Ciaran Kohli-Lynch, Assistant Professor, Department of Preventive Medicine
J.P. Sniadecki, Professor, Radio, TV, and Film
Nick Davis, Associate Professor, English and Gender & Sexuality Studies
Jennifer Mundt, Assistant Professor, Neurology
TJ Billard, Associate Professor, Department of Communication Studies
Erica Weitzman, Associate Professor, German
Thrasyvoulos Pappas, Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering
Miriam Petty, Associate Professor, Radio/Television/Film
Lisa Del Torto, Associate Professor of Instruction, Cook Family Writing Program
Héctor Carrillo, Professor, Sociology and Gender and Sexuality Studies
Wendy Wall, Avalon Professor of the Humanities, English
Cynthia Robin, Professor and Chair, Anthropology
Mary McGrath, Assistant Professor, Political Science
Melissa Rosenzweig, Associate Professor of Instruction, Anthropology and Environmental Policy and Culture
Anna Parkinson, Associate Professor, German
César Hoyos Álvarez, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Spanish and Portuguese
Shelby Hatch, Associate Professor of Instruction, Chemistry
Axel Mueller, Professor of Instruction, Philosophy
Jules Law, Charles Deering McCormick Professor of Teaching Excellence, English, WCAS
Keira Leneman, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Human Development and Social Policy, SESP
Mark Hauser, Professor and Director, Anthropology and Latin American and Caribbean Studies, WCAS
Steven Epstein, Professor of Sociology and John C. Shaffer Professor in the Humanities, Sociology, WCAS
Annie Wilkinson, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Anthropology, Weinberg School of Arts and Science
Brent E. Huffman, Professor, Journalism, Medill
Clayton Brown, Associate Professor of Instruction / Director of Undergraduate Studies, Radio /TV /Film, Communication
Doron Shiffer-Sebba, Postdoctoral Fellow, Sociology, Weinberg College
Eli Kean, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Gender & Sexuality Studies
Kevin Buckelew, Assistant Professor, Religious Studies, WCAS
Douglas Medin, Emeritus Professor, Psychology and Education and Social Policy, WCAS
Mary Ann Weston, Associate Professor Emerita, Journalism, Medill
Lily Stewart, Visiting Assistant Professor, Religious Studies, WCAS
Robert Orsi, Professor, Religious Studies and History, WCAS
Michael Loriaux, Professor, Political Science, WCAS
Jennifer Cole, Assistant Chair, Chemical & Biological Engineering, McCormick
Faisal Mohyuddin, Adjunct Instructor, MFA/MA in Creative Writing Program, School of Professional Studies
Carol D. Lee, Edwina S. Tarry Professor Emerita, Learning Sciences and Black Studies, School of Education and Social Policy
Hasheem Hakeem, Assistant Professor of Instruction, French and Italian, WCAS
Euan Parnell, Research Assistant Professor, Neuroscience, Feinberg
Julie Lee Merseth, Assistant Professor, Political Science, WCAS
Laura Beth Nielsen, Professor, Sociology, WCAS
Ana Arjona, Associate Professor, Political Science, WCAS
Robert L. Nelson, Professor, Sociology, WCAS
Peter Locke, Associate Professor of Instruction, Global Health Studies, WCAS
Kate Masur, Board of Visitors Professor, History, WCAS
Tristram Wolff, Associate Professor, English & Comparative Literary Studies, WCAS
Nadine George-Graves, Chair and Professor, Performance Studies and Theater, School of Communication
Sami Hermez, Associate Professor, Liberal Arts, Northwestern Qatar
Yasmeen Mekawy, Assistant Professor in Residence, Liberal Arts, Northwestern University in Qatar
Khaled Hroub, Professor in Residence, Liberal Arts, Northwestern University in Qatar
Loubna El Amine, Assistant Professor, Political Science
Averill Curdy, Professor of Instruction, English, WCAS
Domietta Torlasco, Professor, French and Italian and Comparative Literature, WCAS
Paola Zamperini, Associate Professor, Asian Languages and Cultures, Gender and Sexuality Studies, WCAS
Elizabeth Smith, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Anthropology and WCAS Adviser
Katherine E. Hoffman, Associate Professor, Anthropology, WCAS
Claudia Kozman, Assistant Professor in Residence, Journalism and Strategic Communication, Northwestern University in Qatar
Caitlin Fitz, Associate Professor, History, WCAS
Kelly Wisecup, Professor, English, WCAS
LaShandra Sullivan, Associate Professor, Anthropology, WCAS
Annalise Buth, Clinical Assistant Professor, Bluhm Legal Clinic, Pritzker School of Law
Daniel Immerwahr, Bergen Evans Professor in the Humanities, History, Weinberg
Alyson Carrel, Clinical Professor, Law, Pritzker School of Law
Nichole Pinkard, Alice Hamilton Professor of Learning Sciences, Learning Science, SESP
Jonathon Glassman, Wayne V. Jones Research Professor Emeritus, History, WCAS
Shirin Vossoughi, Associate Professor, Learning Sciences, School of Education and Social Policy
Tessie P. Liu, Professor, History and Gender and Sexuality Studies, WCAS
James Mahoney, Gordon Fulcher Professor of Decision-Making, Political Science and Sociology, WCAS
Jeong Eun Annabel We, Assistant Professor, Asian Languages and Cultures; Comparative Literary Studies; Critical Theory; Environmental Sciences, WCAS
Cristal Chanelle Truscott, Associate Professor, Theatre, MFA Acting, School of Communication
Sean Hanretta, Associate Professor, History, WCAS
KO – Karen Olivo, Associate Professor, Director of Music Theatre Certificate Program, Theatre, School of Communication
Leiszle Lapping-Carr, Assistant Professor, Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences , Feinberg School of Medicine
Christopher Alario, Research Services Librarian, Northwestern University in Qatar
Gretchen Neidhardt, Metadata and Digital Projects Librarian, Galter Health Sciences Library and Learning Center, Feinberg School of Medicine
Jay Grossman, Associate Professor, English, WCAS
Alessia Ricciardi, Professor, Comparative Literary Studies, WCAS
Katie Risseeuw, Preservation Librarian, University Libraries
Jeffrey Masten, Professor of English and Gender & Sexuality Studies, English and Gender & Sexuality Studies, WCAS
Maria Pyra, Assistant Professor, Medical Social Science, Feinberg
Brady Clark, Associate Professor of Instruction and College Adviser, Linguistics and Office of Undergraduate Studies and Advising, WCAS
Hollyamber Kennedy, Assistant Professor, Art History, WCAS
Liz McCabe, Assistant Professor of Instruction, WCAS
Marianne Hopman, Associate Professor, Classics, WCAS
Stephanie Knezz, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Chemistry, WCAS
Tabitha Bonilla, Associate Professor, Human Development & Social Policy, SESP
Mary Weismantel, Professor, Anthropology, WCAS
Ipek Kocaomer Yosmaoglu, Associate Professor, History, WCAS
Frances R. Aparicio, Professor Emerita, Spanish and Portuguese, WCAS
Heather Pinkett, Associate Professor, Molecular Biosciences, WCAS
Helen Thompson, Professor, English, WCAS
Janice Radway, Walter Dill Scott Professor Emerita, Communication Studies, School of Communication
Hannah Feldman, Associate Professor, Art History, WCAS
kihana miraya ross, Assistant Professor, Black Studies, WCAS
Rebecca C. Johnson, Associate Professor, English, WCAS
Penelope Deutscher, Professor, Philosophy, WCAS
Abigail Barefoot, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Legal Studies, WCAS
David Schoenbrun, Professor, History, WCAS
Douglas Foster, Professor, Journalism, Medill
Daisy Hernández, Associate Professor, English, WCAS
Sarah Schulman, Ralla Klepak Professor, English, WCAS
Christine Percheski, Associate Professor, Sociology, WCAS
Juan Martinez, Associate Professor, English, WCAS
Jesse Yeh, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Legal Studies, WCAS
Vilna Bashi, Osborn Professor, Sociology, WCAS
Michael Maltenfort, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Weinberg College Advising; Mathematics, WCAS
Ana Maria Acosta, Associate Professor, Physical Therapy and Human Movement Sciences, Feinberg School of Medicine
Laurie Shannon, Franklyn Bliss Snyder Professor of Literature, English, WCAS
Jason Seawright, Professor, Political Science, WCAS
Corey Byrnes, Associate Professor, Asian Languages and Cultures, Kaplan, Comparative Literary Studies, WCAS
Julia Stern, Henry Sanborn Noyes Professor of Literature; Charles Deering McCormick Professor of Teaching Excellence, English, WCAS
Diego Arispe-Bazán, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, WCAS
Barbara Newman, Professor of English; John Evans Professor of Latin, English, WCAS
Rebecca Ewert, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Sociology, WCAS
Christopher Bush, Associate Professor, French and Italian, WCAS
Ajay K. Mehrotra, Professor, Law and History, Pritzker School of Law
Helen Cho, Visiting Assistant Professor, Asian American Studies, WCAS
Lydia Barnett, Associate Professor, History, WCAS
Leslie M. Harris, Professor, History, WCAS
Lina Britto, Associate Professor, History, WCAS
Mei-Ling Hopgood, Professor, Journalism, Medill
Christine Froula, Professor, English, WCAS
Lauren Stokes, Associate Professor, History, WCAS
Susan Pearson, Professor, History, WCAS
Harris Feinsod, Associate Professor, English, WCAS
Ji-Yeon Yuh, Associate Professor, History and Asian American Studies, WCAS
Tara Fickle, Associate Professor, Asian American Studies, WCAS
Samuel Weber, Avalon Foundation Professor, German and Comparative Literature, WCAS
Sandra Richards, Professor Emerita, Black Studies and Theater, WCAS and School of Communication
Laura Hein, Harold H. and Virginia Anderson Professor, History, WCAS
Tracy C. Davis, Barber Professor of Performing Arts, Theater and English, SoC and WCAS
Natasha Trethewey, Professor, English, WCAS
Katharine Breen, Board of Lady Managers, English, WCAS
Kyle Henry, Associate Professor, RTVF, Communication
Evan Mwangi, Professor, English, WCAS
Janice Nadler, Professor, Pritzker School of Law
Susan Phillips, Associate Professor, English, WCAS
Shehram Mokhtar, Assistant Professor in Residence, Communication, Northwestern Qatar
Henry C. Binford, Professor of History Emeritus, WCAS
Adia Benton, Associate Professor, Anthropology, WCAS
Paul Breslin, Professor Emeritus, English, WCAS
Henry D. Godinez, Carlos Montezuma Professor and Department Chair, Theatre, Communication
Ana Aparicio, Associate Professor, Anthropology; Latina and Latino Studies Program, WCAS
Mimi White, Professor, RTVF, Communication
Cristina Lafont, Professor, Philosophy, WCAS
Ann Shola Orloff, Professor, Board of Lady Managers of the Columbian Exposition Chair, Sociology, WCAS
Christopher Benson, Associate Professor, Journalism, Medill
Spencer Parsons, Associate Professor, RTVF, School of Communication
Zachary Nissen, Assistant Professor of Instruction and Academic Adviser, Anthropology and WCAS Advising, WCAS
