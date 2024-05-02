LTE: An Open Letter from 186 Faculty — Stand up to pressure and reject calls for force

To Chairman Barris, the Life Trustees, and the Charter Trustees of Northwestern University:

We, the undersigned NU faculty of different backgrounds and political viewpoints, come together to salute Northwestern students, faculty, and university leadership for reaching an historic agreement that provides a national model for responding to student protest peacefully and thoughtfully during this critical time. We note that NU has avoided the horrific scenes from other universities, such as Emory University, the University of Texas Austin, the City College of New York and Columbia University, where police have brutalized faculty and students, or universities, such as UCLA, where counter-protesters have violently attacked peaceful student encampments.

We know that at times such as these, university presidents have been fired or have been asked to resign. We also know that decision-makers often take this opportunity to respond to a variety of pressures to install new presidents who express even more draconian stances. Such is the case in Tuesday’s call from the Anti-Defamation League Midwest, StandWithUs and the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law targeting NU and President Michael Schill.

However, we will not accept a University president who will respond with force against peaceful student protesters. We stand by a process wherein members of the NU community are able to continue to engage with one another and work through our differences without fear of repercussion, and particularly without fear for the safety of our students.

Sincerely,

Nitasha Tamar Sharma, Professor, Director, Asian American Studies, Black Studies, WCAS

Wendy Pearlman, Professor of Political Science and Middle East & North Africa Studies, WCAS

Alvin Tillery, Professor, Political Science, WCAS

Rebecca Zorach, Mary Jane Crowe Professor, Art History

Michael Rakowitz, Professor, Art Theory and Practice/MENA Studies

Martha Biondi, Lorraine H Morton Professor, Black Studies and History

Silyane Larcher, Associate Professor, Gender and Sexuality Studies and Black Studies

Mérida M. Rúa, Professor, Latina and Latino Studies

Megan Bang, Professor & Director, Learning Sciences & Center for Native American & Indigenous Research

Shalini Shankar, Professor, Anthropology & Asian American Studies

Ryan Dohoney, Associate Professor, Musicology

Daniel Shanahan, Associate Professor, Music Theory and Cognition

Peter H. S. Sporn, MD, Professor of Medicine, Cell and Developmental Biology, and Medical Education

Cynthia Coburn, Charles Deering McCormick Professor of Teaching Excellence, HDSP

Robert Launay, Professor, Anthropology

Emma K. Adam, Edwina S. Tarry Professor, School of Education and Social Policy

Steven Morrison, Professor of Music Education, Music Studies

Laura Brueck, Professor of South Asian and Comparative Literature, Asian Languages and Cultures

Rajeev Kinra, Associate Professor, History, Comparative Literature

Thadeus Dowad, Assistant Professor, Art History

Jennifer Lupu, Visiting Assistant Professor, Anthropology

Nasrin Qader, Associate Professor, French and Italian

Helen Tilley, Associate Professor, History Department

Baron Reed, Professor, Philosophy

Elizabeth Shakman Hurd, Professor, Politics and Religious Studies

Jennifer Lackey, Wayne and Elizabeth Jones Professor, Philosophy

Emily Maguire, Associate Professor, Spanish and Portuguese

Alyssa Garcia, Assistant Professor/Adviser, Gender & Sexuality Studies Program/WCAS

Dotun Ayobade, Assistant Professor, Performance Studies and Black Studies

Ian Hurd, Professor and Director, Political Science & the Weinberg College Center for International & Area Studies

Amanda Logan, Associate Professor, Anthropology

Sepehr Vakil, Associate Professor, SESP

Mary Pattillo, Harold Washington Professor, Sociology and Black Studies

Jacob C. Brown, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Spanish and Portuguese

Brannon Ingram, Associate Professor, Religious Studies

Kasey Evans, Associate Professor, English

Ciaran Kohli-Lynch, Assistant Professor, Department of Preventive Medicine

J.P. Sniadecki, Professor, Radio, TV, and Film

Nick Davis, Associate Professor, English and Gender & Sexuality Studies

Jennifer Mundt, Assistant Professor, Neurology

TJ Billard, Associate Professor, Department of Communication Studies

Erica Weitzman, Associate Professor, German

Thrasyvoulos Pappas, Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Miriam Petty, Associate Professor, Radio/Television/Film

Lisa Del Torto, Associate Professor of Instruction, Cook Family Writing Program

Héctor Carrillo, Professor, Sociology and Gender and Sexuality Studies

Wendy Wall, Avalon Professor of the Humanities, English

Cynthia Robin, Professor and Chair, Anthropology

Mary McGrath, Assistant Professor, Political Science

Melissa Rosenzweig, Associate Professor of Instruction, Anthropology and Environmental Policy and Culture

Anna Parkinson, Associate Professor, German

César Hoyos Álvarez, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Spanish and Portuguese

Shelby Hatch, Associate Professor of Instruction, Chemistry

Axel Mueller, Professor of Instruction, Philosophy

Jules Law, Charles Deering McCormick Professor of Teaching Excellence, English, WCAS

Keira Leneman, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Human Development and Social Policy, SESP

Mark Hauser, Professor and Director, Anthropology and Latin American and Caribbean Studies, WCAS

Steven Epstein, Professor of Sociology and John C. Shaffer Professor in the Humanities, Sociology, WCAS

Annie Wilkinson, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Anthropology, Weinberg School of Arts and Science

Brent E. Huffman, Professor, Journalism, Medill

Clayton Brown, Associate Professor of Instruction / Director of Undergraduate Studies, Radio /TV /Film, Communication

Doron Shiffer-Sebba, Postdoctoral Fellow, Sociology, Weinberg College

Eli Kean, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Gender & Sexuality Studies

Kevin Buckelew, Assistant Professor, Religious Studies, WCAS

Douglas Medin, Emeritus Professor, Psychology and Education and Social Policy, WCAS

Mary Ann Weston, Associate Professor Emerita, Journalism, Medill

Lily Stewart, Visiting Assistant Professor, Religious Studies, WCAS

Robert Orsi, Professor, Religious Studies and History, WCAS

Michael Loriaux, Professor, Political Science, WCAS

Jennifer Cole, Assistant Chair, Chemical & Biological Engineering, McCormick

Faisal Mohyuddin, Adjunct Instructor, MFA/MA in Creative Writing Program, School of Professional Studies

Carol D. Lee, Edwina S. Tarry Professor Emerita, Learning Sciences and Black Studies, School of Education and Social Policy

Hasheem Hakeem, Assistant Professor of Instruction, French and Italian, WCAS

Euan Parnell, Research Assistant Professor, Neuroscience, Feinberg

Julie Lee Merseth, Assistant Professor, Political Science, WCAS

Laura Beth Nielsen, Professor, Sociology, WCAS

Ana Arjona, Associate Professor, Political Science, WCAS

Robert L. Nelson, Professor, Sociology, WCAS

Peter Locke, Associate Professor of Instruction, Global Health Studies, WCAS

Kate Masur, Board of Visitors Professor, History, WCAS

Tristram Wolff, Associate Professor, English & Comparative Literary Studies, WCAS

Nadine George-Graves, Chair and Professor, Performance Studies and Theater, School of Communication

Sami Hermez, Associate Professor, Liberal Arts, Northwestern Qatar

Yasmeen Mekawy, Assistant Professor in Residence, Liberal Arts, Northwestern University in Qatar

Khaled Hroub, Professor in Residence, Liberal Arts, Northwestern University in Qatar

Loubna El Amine, Assistant Professor, Political Science

Averill Curdy, Professor of Instruction, English, WCAS

Domietta Torlasco, Professor, French and Italian and Comparative Literature, WCAS

Paola Zamperini, Associate Professor, Asian Languages and Cultures, Gender and Sexuality Studies, WCAS

Elizabeth Smith, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Anthropology and WCAS Adviser

Katherine E. Hoffman, Associate Professor, Anthropology, WCAS

Claudia Kozman, Assistant Professor in Residence, Journalism and Strategic Communication, Northwestern University in Qatar

Caitlin Fitz, Associate Professor, History, WCAS

Kelly Wisecup, Professor, English, WCAS

LaShandra Sullivan, Associate Professor, Anthropology, WCAS

Annalise Buth, Clinical Assistant Professor, Bluhm Legal Clinic, Pritzker School of Law

Daniel Immerwahr, Bergen Evans Professor in the Humanities, History, Weinberg

Alyson Carrel, Clinical Professor, Law, Pritzker School of Law

Nichole Pinkard, Alice Hamilton Professor of Learning Sciences, Learning Science, SESP

Jonathon Glassman, Wayne V. Jones Research Professor Emeritus, History, WCAS

Shirin Vossoughi, Associate Professor, Learning Sciences, School of Education and Social Policy

Tessie P. Liu, Professor, History and Gender and Sexuality Studies, WCAS

James Mahoney, Gordon Fulcher Professor of Decision-Making, Political Science and Sociology, WCAS

Jeong Eun Annabel We, Assistant Professor, Asian Languages and Cultures; Comparative Literary Studies; Critical Theory; Environmental Sciences, WCAS

Cristal Chanelle Truscott, Associate Professor, Theatre, MFA Acting, School of Communication

Sean Hanretta, Associate Professor, History, WCAS

KO – Karen Olivo, Associate Professor, Director of Music Theatre Certificate Program, Theatre, School of Communication

Leiszle Lapping-Carr, Assistant Professor, Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences , Feinberg School of Medicine

Christopher Alario, Research Services Librarian, Northwestern University in Qatar

Gretchen Neidhardt, Metadata and Digital Projects Librarian, Galter Health Sciences Library and Learning Center, Feinberg School of Medicine

Jay Grossman, Associate Professor, English, WCAS

Alessia Ricciardi, Professor, Comparative Literary Studies, WCAS

Katie Risseeuw, Preservation Librarian, University Libraries

Jeffrey Masten, Professor of English and Gender & Sexuality Studies, English and Gender & Sexuality Studies, WCAS

Maria Pyra, Assistant Professor, Medical Social Science, Feinberg

Brady Clark, Associate Professor of Instruction and College Adviser, Linguistics and Office of Undergraduate Studies and Advising, WCAS

Hollyamber Kennedy, Assistant Professor, Art History, WCAS

Liz McCabe, Assistant Professor of Instruction, WCAS

Marianne Hopman, Associate Professor, Classics, WCAS

Stephanie Knezz, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Chemistry, WCAS

Tabitha Bonilla, Associate Professor, Human Development & Social Policy, SESP

Mary Weismantel, Professor, Anthropology, WCAS

Ipek Kocaomer Yosmaoglu, Associate Professor, History, WCAS

Frances R. Aparicio, Professor Emerita, Spanish and Portuguese, WCAS

Heather Pinkett, Associate Professor, Molecular Biosciences, WCAS

Helen Thompson, Professor, English, WCAS

Janice Radway, Walter Dill Scott Professor Emerita, Communication Studies, School of Communication

Hannah Feldman, Associate Professor, Art History, WCAS

kihana miraya ross, Assistant Professor, Black Studies, WCAS

Rebecca C. Johnson, Associate Professor, English, WCAS

Penelope Deutscher, Professor, Philosophy, WCAS

Abigail Barefoot, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Legal Studies, WCAS

David Schoenbrun, Professor, History, WCAS

Douglas Foster, Professor, Journalism, Medill

Daisy Hernández, Associate Professor, English, WCAS

Sarah Schulman, Ralla Klepak Professor, English, WCAS

Christine Percheski, Associate Professor, Sociology, WCAS

Juan Martinez, Associate Professor, English, WCAS

Jesse Yeh, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Legal Studies, WCAS

Vilna Bashi, Osborn Professor, Sociology, WCAS

Michael Maltenfort, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Weinberg College Advising; Mathematics, WCAS

Ana Maria Acosta, Associate Professor, Physical Therapy and Human Movement Sciences, Feinberg School of Medicine

Laurie Shannon, Franklyn Bliss Snyder Professor of Literature, English, WCAS

Jason Seawright, Professor, Political Science, WCAS

Corey Byrnes, Associate Professor, Asian Languages and Cultures, Kaplan, Comparative Literary Studies, WCAS

Julia Stern, Henry Sanborn Noyes Professor of Literature; Charles Deering McCormick Professor of Teaching Excellence, English, WCAS

Diego Arispe-Bazán, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, WCAS

Barbara Newman, Professor of English; John Evans Professor of Latin, English, WCAS

Rebecca Ewert, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Sociology, WCAS

Christopher Bush, Associate Professor, French and Italian, WCAS

Ajay K. Mehrotra, Professor, Law and History, Pritzker School of Law

Helen Cho, Visiting Assistant Professor, Asian American Studies, WCAS

Lydia Barnett, Associate Professor, History, WCAS

Leslie M. Harris, Professor, History, WCAS

Lina Britto, Associate Professor, History, WCAS

Mei-Ling Hopgood, Professor, Journalism, Medill

Christine Froula, Professor, English, WCAS

Lauren Stokes, Associate Professor, History, WCAS

Susan Pearson, Professor, History, WCAS

Harris Feinsod, Associate Professor, English, WCAS

Ji-Yeon Yuh, Associate Professor, History and Asian American Studies, WCAS

Tara Fickle, Associate Professor, Asian American Studies, WCAS

Samuel Weber, Avalon Foundation Professor, German and Comparative Literature, WCAS

Sandra Richards, Professor Emerita, Black Studies and Theater, WCAS and School of Communication

Laura Hein, Harold H. and Virginia Anderson Professor, History, WCAS

Tracy C. Davis, Barber Professor of Performing Arts, Theater and English, SoC and WCAS

Natasha Trethewey, Professor, English, WCAS

Katharine Breen, Board of Lady Managers, English, WCAS

Kyle Henry, Associate Professor, RTVF, Communication

Evan Mwangi, Professor, English, WCAS

Janice Nadler, Professor, Pritzker School of Law

Susan Phillips, Associate Professor, English, WCAS

Shehram Mokhtar, Assistant Professor in Residence, Communication, Northwestern Qatar

Henry C. Binford, Professor of History Emeritus, WCAS

Adia Benton, Associate Professor, Anthropology, WCAS

Paul Breslin, Professor Emeritus, English, WCAS

Henry D. Godinez, Carlos Montezuma Professor and Department Chair, Theatre, Communication

Ana Aparicio, Associate Professor, Anthropology; Latina and Latino Studies Program, WCAS

Mimi White, Professor, RTVF, Communication

Cristina Lafont, Professor, Philosophy, WCAS

Ann Shola Orloff, Professor, Board of Lady Managers of the Columbian Exposition Chair, Sociology, WCAS

Christopher Benson, Associate Professor, Journalism, Medill

Spencer Parsons, Associate Professor, RTVF, School of Communication

Zachary Nissen, Assistant Professor of Instruction and Academic Adviser, Anthropology and WCAS Advising, WCAS

