Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
In Focus: McCormick students allege misconduct, differential treatment from Segal shop professional
May 21, 2024
District 65 Board hears 5th Ward school naming update, presentation on individualized education services
May 21, 2024
District 65 Board to vote on resolution on potential Bessie Rhodes closure
May 21, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3551 Views
Dillo Day preview: What to know about ‘Camp Dillo’ lineup featuring Swae Lee
Jillian Moore, Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor • May 16, 2024
2
2679 Views
NU officials address community concerns about Dillo Day, Ryan Field
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 16, 2024
3
1152 Views
In Focus: Students detail harmful financial impact of NU scholarship displacement policies
Olatunji Osho-Williams, Senior Staffer • May 16, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Karamchandani: Reflections on education after studying in three different countries

Gia Karamchandani
May 20, 2024

“What do you believe is the purpose of education, and how do you think it should evolve?”

As part of my endeavor to integrate myself fully into the Northwestern campus community as an international exchange student, I actively sought out opportunities to join various societies and clubs. In one particularly intriguing interview for a club, I was asked to reflect on the purpose of education and its potential evolution.

Upon hearing this question, I found it incredibly thought-provoking. It prompted me to reflect on my own beliefs about education, which, interestingly, differ from those of my sister. I have always been the type of student who places great importance on academic achievement, and the mere thought of receiving a grade below my expectations can bring me to tears.

Conversely, my sister holds a contrasting perspective, valuing real-world experiences above grades and academics. She firmly believes that true education comes from venturing beyond the confines of the classroom and embracing the opportunities that lie in the world around us.

Given the influence of my sister’s viewpoint and the numerous debates we have had on this topic, answering the question during the interview proved somewhat perplexing. My thoughts were clouded with both personal judgments and the impact of my sister’s perspective.

My educational journey, encompassing experiences in different countries like pursuing my high school education in Bangkok, Thailand, and now going after my undergraduate degree in Hong Kong, has exposed me to diverse educational landscapes.

Moreover, my current exchange program at NU has further widened my understanding by introducing me to the educational system in the United States. These encounters have highlighted the stark differences — as well as the subtle nuances — in educational approaches across various regions of the world.

In Bangkok, I experienced a more structured and exam-oriented education system, where academic performance was highly emphasized. The focus was on rigorous coursework, test preparation and high scores. In contrast, Hong Kong’s education system places a strong emphasis on academic competition, specialization and preparing students for the demands of a rapidly developing economy.

Now, as I engage in the American higher education system, I am witnessing a different approach that emphasizes critical thinking, experiential learning and interdisciplinary exploration. The emphasis here is on holistic development, fostering creativity and encouraging students to think independently.

One notable difference I observed is the prevalence of participation points in American classrooms. In all my classes here at NU, active participation is encouraged and rewarded through the allocation of participation points. Conversely, in my experience with classes in Hong Kong, participation points are not common. The emphasis is often placed on individual achievement and exam performance, rather than active class participation.

Another important distinction that I’ve observed between the American and Hong Kong education systems is the level of professor engagement. Throughout my high school years, I was often told that once I reached university, professors would be distant and uninvolved in my academic journey. It was emphasized that they would not chase after me if I failed to submit an assignment on time, simply assigning a zero for the missed work. This expectation held true during my time in Hong Kong.

However, my experience at NU has challenged those preconceptions. I have been pleasantly surprised by the levels of professor engagement and support. The professors here play a much more significant role in students’ activities and assignments.

Throughout my travels and studies, I have encountered a range of teaching methodologies, assessment systems and cultural influences on education. Each country possesses its own set of values, priorities and educational philosophies that shape the learning experiences of its students. These contrasts have illuminated the fact that education cannot be approached with a one-size-fits-all mindset. Rather, it should be tailored to meet the specific needs and aspirations of individuals within their respective societies.

Going back to the interview question, I have come to believe that the purpose of education is multi-faceted and should evolve to encompass a broader perspective. Education should not solely be confined to the acquisition of knowledge and grades, nor should it be limited to classroom-bound experiences. It should integrate the best practices from different systems, drawing upon the strengths of each. The American emphasis on critical thinking, experiential learning and professor engagement can be combined with the Hong Kong focus on academic competition and specialization, as well as the structured coursework in Bangkok that builds a strong foundation of knowledge.

My experience as an international exchange student here at NU has granted me a broader perspective on the purpose of education. By embracing the diversity of educational systems and drawing upon my own multicultural background, I have come to appreciate the value of a well-rounded education that harmonizes academic achievement with real-world experiences.

Gia Karamchandani is an exchange student from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
In Focus: As Northwestern considers another decade in Qatar, some NU-Q students say campus falls short of promises
Person sits before another kneeling person cupping their face in their hands.
Wirtz Center’s retelling of ‘The Tempest’ bends boundaries, centers justice and love
Several people standing in a church.
Interfaith service held for victim killed in alleged anti-Palestinian hate crime, rallies support for congressional resolution
People gather holding signs to listen to a speaker.
‘Nobody’s free until everybody’s free’: Community vigil seeks peaceful resolution to the conflict in Israel and Gaza
NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management
NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management
Swae Lee performs as Dillo Day 52’s headliner Saturday night. He followed in the footsteps of the headliners from the prior two years, Dominic Fike and Offset.
By the Numbers: All about Dillo Day through the years
More in Letters to the Editor
LTE: On ‘following the money’ behind pro-Palestinian protests
LTE: On ‘following the money’ behind pro-Palestinian protests
LTE: Wake up and smell the coffee — who is pulling the strings of the pro-Hamas protesters?
LTE: Wake up and smell the coffee — who is pulling the strings of the pro-Hamas protesters?
LTE: Executive Committee of NU-AAUP urges Board of Trustees’ restraint
LTE: Executive Committee of NU-AAUP urges Board of Trustees’ restraint
LTE: The Black 100 supports Schill’s agreement
LTE: The Black 100 supports Schill’s agreement
LTE: An Open Letter from 186 Faculty — Stand up to pressure and reject calls for force
LTE: An Open Letter from 186 Faculty — Stand up to pressure and reject calls for force
LTE: Lets talk about antisemitism at the Deering Encampment
LTE: Let's talk about antisemitism at the Deering Encampment
More in Opinion
Jayal: Dillo Day: Does Northwestern know how to party?
Jayal: Dillo Day: Does Northwestern know how to party?
Kronenberg: Why I Sing the National Anthem
Kronenberg: Why I Sing the National Anthem
Huang: In The Tortured Poets Department, Swift Remains Lost in Her Own Fame
Huang: In The Tortured Poets Department, Swift Remains Lost in Her Own Fame
Jayal: It’s deeper than box breathing: On the reduced history of health and wellness practices
Jayal: It’s deeper than box breathing: On the reduced history of health and wellness practices
Bucciarelli: The University should reconsider its definition of free expression
Bucciarelli: The University should reconsider its definition of free expression
Lott: Campus rabbi on navigating campus conflict
Lott: Campus rabbi on navigating campus conflict
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in