The Daily Northwestern
Live updates: encampment begins
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
Live updates: encampment begins
Northwestern student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow

About+two+dozen+activists+began+setting+up+tents+Thursday+morning.
Jacob Wendler/The Daily Northwestern
About two dozen activists began setting up tents Thursday morning.
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor
April 25, 2024

About two dozen student activists began setting up an encampment on Deering Meadow on Thursday morning to demand Northwestern divest from institutions connected to Israel and protect civil liberties for pro-Palestinian voices. 

According to a student organizer, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, the students intend to remain on Deering Meadow until the University agrees to the demands laid out in a People’s Resolution circulated by NU chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace and Educators for Justice in Palestine Monday. 

On Wednesday evening, the Associated Student Government Senate passed emergency legislation to add its signature onto the People’s Resolution, which has over 1,640 signatories as of Thursday morning. 

“American academic institutions have become hostile spaces for anti-war, anti-apartheid, and pro-Palestine speech,” the Monday resolution reads. “Northwestern University is no exception, curtailing speech and intimidating students and educators.”

The encampment comes as students across the country are protesting their universities’ investments in Israeli-affiliated companies, with some facing arrests.

More than 100 Columbia University students were arrested April 18 during a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” organized by Columbia SJP. The arrests prompted NU SJP, among other chapters nationwide, to organize a rally Friday in solidarity with the students. 

The encampment protests Israel’s military action in Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian officials. Israel’s ground and air offensive follows the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel which killed about 1,200 Israelis, according to Israeli officials.

This is a developing story. For updates, follow The Daily’s live coverage at this link.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @beatricedvilla

The Daily Northwestern

The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
