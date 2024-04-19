Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU SJP protests at The Rock in solidarity with Columbia students after mass arrests
April 19, 2024
Palestine Legal files Title VI complaint against Pritzker for ‘hostile anti-Palestinian environment’
April 19, 2024
Judge sides with NU, Evanston, dismisses 3 counts in Ryan Field case
April 19, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1668 Views
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
Beatrice Villaflor and Jerry WuApril 15, 2024
2
1020 Views
Lacrosse: Kelly Amonte Hiller guides Northwestern into new era through recruiting
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • April 16, 2024
3
493 Views
LTE: Divest from the Chicago Festival of Israeli Cinema
3 campus organizationsApril 17, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

NU SJP protests at The Rock in solidarity with Columbia students after mass arrests

A+person+turned+away+from+the+camera+holds+up+a+sign+that+reads+%E2%80%9CNU+Students+Stand+With+Columbia+Students+and+Palestine.%E2%80%9D
Beatrice Villaflor/The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern Students for Justice in Palestine stood in solidarity with its sister chapter at Columbia University after more than 100 were arrested at their Gaza Solidarity encampment.
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor
April 19, 2024

Nearly 100 members and supporters of Northwestern Students for Justice in Palestine gathered at The Rock on Friday to stand in solidarity with Columbia University’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

The protest comes after more than 100 Columbia students were arrested Thursday during a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” organized by Columbia SJP on its campus’ lawns. NU SJP’s rally was one of several held nationwide at schools like Harvard University, Boston University and The Ohio State University in the wake of the arrests.

NU SJP members passed out fliers that described the organization’s aim to “demand accountability from our university and vocally support the brave actions of Columbia demonstrators.” The group also called on NU to divest from the Israel Innovation Project and explicitly disclose its investments. 

The nationwide campaign comes as Israel’s military action in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian officials. Israel’s ground and air offensive follows the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel which killed about 1,200 Israelis, according to Israeli officials.

Earlier this week, protesters gathered at The Rock during Wildcat Days, NU’s admitted students programming, to show admitted students “the real NU” and advocate for divestment from companies supporting Israel.

The crowd booed at mentions of the Board of Trustees — some of whom have served as executives at companies that supply arms to Israel

Bienen sophomore and NU SJP member Alex Neuser said it is exciting to see people energized about divestment and the organization’s cause.

“I’m just very optimistic about the future,” Neuser said. “I think this campus is ready to act. The student body is ready to act.”

Neuser said the group handed out fliers to passersby with the aim of educating the community and gathering support and momentum for NU SJP.

After chanting for about an hour, Neuser encouraged protesters to “spread a little beauty” on campus by writing pro-Palestinian and pro-divestment slogans in chalk. Protesters chalked the steps of University Hall, the facade of Kresge Hall and the pavement in front of The Rock.

COLUMBIA-7
Gallery7 Photos
Beatrice Villaflor/The Daily Northwestern
Protesters began chanting at The Rock around noon.

An NU SJP student organizer who did not identify themselves at the protest said the rally was organized in less than 24 hours.

“Over 100 students (at Columbia) were arrested yesterday, and they still continue to protest and demand their university be accountable and demand their university divest from apartheid, and we want to do the same here,” the organizer said.

Weinberg senior and former Daily staffer Emilio Cabral said the protest’s cause is one he supports and believes in. He added that, as a creative writing major, he could not claim to write about oppressed people if he did not come to support Friday’s protest.

“We learn a lot about liberation and colonialism in class,” Cabral said. “It’s not theoretical.”

Grace Clifford, a first-year Ph.D. candidate in Russian literature and classical reception, addressed the crowd. She attended Columbia for her undergraduate degree and said she has been “on the verge of tears” the entire time the encampment has been ongoing.

“If anyone from Columbia right now hears this somehow, I want to say that everyone is in solidarity with you,” Clifford said at the rally. “We’re all united in this cause together.”

Clifford added that her alma mater has capitalized on being a school with a vibrant protest culture, and added that there are “troubling parallels” between Columbia’s discouragement of anti-Vietnam War demonstrations in 1968 and the current divestment encampment.

During the height of the Vietnam War, Columbia and Barnard College students shut down its campus operations by occupying five buildings including the president’s office. The police ended up dispelling the sit-in and arresting more than 700.

Clifford told The Daily she is proud of the students at Columbia for “putting so much on the line” with their demonstration, and said Columbia administration’s response has been heartbreaking and infuriating.

“The issues that we have here at Northwestern are issues that exist at Columbia as well, and I am so proud of how the Columbia students have chosen to take a stand,” Clifford said.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @beatricedvilla

Related Stories:

Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians

Wildcats for Israel hosts Oct. 7 Hamas attack survivor Deborah Ben Aderet at speaker event

Israel Policy Forum group debates leadership, policy, two-state solution at NU speaker event
More to Discover
More in Campus
The facade of Pritzker School of Law.
Palestine Legal files Title VI complaint against Pritzker for ‘hostile anti-Palestinian environment’
Rebuilding Exchange and TrueNU sell Ryan Field memorabilia online and in-store.
Parts of demolished Ryan Field find new homes through memorabilia sales
Menstrual Equity Activists and Saalt provided a workshop on sustainable menstrual products.
Menstrual Equity Activists, Saalt host workshop on sustainable menstruation
A man in a green shirt talks to a crowd.
Sustainable food nonprofit Plant Futures establishes chapter at Northwestern
This year, 438 Goldwater Scholars were selected out of 1,353 nominated students from universities across the country.
Weinberg juniors Melany Morales, Kate Carver receive Barry Goldwater Scholarship
The Senate welcomed Weinberg freshman and Quest+ Senator Comfort Opafola, Weinberg senior and College Republicans Senator Tharein Potuhera and Weinberg freshman and Alianza Senator Britney Perez to its Board of Financial Review.
ASG Senate elects Student Group Caucus whip, welcomes senators to Board of Financial Review
More in Latest Stories
A wall behind a line with red flags.
Judge sides with NU, Evanston, dismisses 3 counts in Ryan Field case
Woman wearing a red long-sleeve shirt sits at a table behind a placard reading, “Darlene Cannon.”
Equity and Empowerment Commission recommends additional support for Wesley residents
A person stands at the front of a classroom.
District 65 discusses bilingual Two-Way Immersion program benefits with parents
The “Fallout” series focuses on one of the best aspects of the games, the iconic vaults.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Fallout’ goes out with a bang
The Magnetic Fields, headed by Stephin Merritt, released the critically-acclaimed album “69 Love Songs” in 1999. The band is touring for the album’s 25th anniversary with two-night residencies across the country.
The Magnetic Fields celebrate 25th anniversary of ‘69 Love Songs’ with four-day stay at Thalia Hall
An injection surrounded by two injection vials.
Illinois Department of Public Health reports 64 measles cases this year
More in Student Groups
Organizers brought the goods to Hilda’s Place, the basement of Lake Street Church.
Korean American Student Association hosts clothing drive for Connections for the Homeless
A group of people pose in front of a screen.
Survivor Advocacy through Greek Engagement seeks to empower survivors, eliminate sexual violence in Greek life
A dollar sign comes out of a Ph.D. diploma.
Northwestern University Postdoctoral Union seeks a ‘seat at the table’
Lisa Battisfore shared warning signs of crisis pregnancy centers and its prevalence in Chicagoland.
Reproductive Transparency Now founder Lisa Battisfore criticizes Chicago anti-abortion clinics, advocates for bodily autonomy at SAAM event
Henna on a hand.
‘Your time here at Northwestern is supposed to be meant for you’: MENA and Arab students reflect on importance of Arab Heritage Month
A name tag reading “Zijin Zeng” lies to the left of a laptop.
Northwestern hosts 21st Model UN conference for high school students
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in