Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
‘No funding cuts, no more lies’: NU Graduate Workers march after University withdraws fellowship funding
June 2, 2024
Pride Month despite the lights: How students will be celebrating without Deering display
June 1, 2024
LTE: A response to Eli Kronenberg by an NU-Q student
May 31, 2024
Trending Stories
1
789 Views
Open Letter: Northwestern, pay your advanced graduate workers!
Northwestern University Graduate WorkersMay 28, 2024
2
676 Views
The Daily Explains: What is the Scholars at Risk program, and how will NU provide new scholarships to Palestinian students and faculty?
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor • May 30, 2024
3
409 Views
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • May 30, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

‘No funding cuts, no more lies’: NU Graduate Workers march after University withdraws fellowship funding

NUGW+union+members+gathered+outside+of+Rebecca+Crown+Center+to+deliver+an+open+letter+to+University+administration+calling+for+adequate+funding+resources+for+graduate+students.
Jerry Wu/The Daily Northwestern
NUGW union members gathered outside of Rebecca Crown Center to deliver an open letter to University administration calling for adequate funding resources for graduate students.
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor
June 2, 2024

Over 100 Northwestern University Graduate Workers union members marched from The Arch to the Rebecca Crown Center as part of a “March for Fair Funding” on Thursday.

The demonstration comes after some rising sixth and seventh-year graduate workers said University administration informed them earlier in May that Advanced Student Quarter funding, an internal fellowship offered by Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences departments, would be curtailed.

As students enter graduate school with five years of guaranteed funding, graduate workers have relied on the ASQ for extra funding to complete research and dissertations.

“We as workers can’t eat prestige and we can’t live on goodwill, and the withdrawal of Advanced Student Quarter has material outcomes,” said NUGW Organizing Co-chair Emma Kennedy, a sixth-year Ph.D. candidate in art history. “It means we as workers do not have job security.”

While marching down Sheridan Road, NUGW members hoisted banners and chanted “No funding cuts, no more lies,” and “What do we want? Fair compensation.”

Members delivered an open letter to Associate Dean of Finance and Business Operations Sergiy Kucherenko outside the Rebecca Crown Center calling on the University to provide graduate workers with adequate funding resources.

Demonstrators also shared their testimonies on how the loss of University funding has impacted their academic careers.

Ally Reith, a seventh-year Ph.D. candidate in learning sciences, said she was informed in March that she would no longer be eligible for funding in the Spring or Summer Quarter.

“I was suddenly without the income I had expected to have through the end of August,” Reith said. “Instead of working on my dissertation and finishing this degree I’ve spent seven years working toward, I put everything on hold to start applying for jobs.”

International workers in particular bear the brunt of the funding loss, organizers said. In order to maintain visa status, workers must demonstrate proof of funding — including living expenses, healthcare coverage and tuition costs — or risk deportation.

An organizer read the testimony of Muhammad Ridha, a sixth-year Ph.D. candidate in political science from Indonesia, who said he may now have to leave NU and the U.S. because of the abrupt funding cut.

Many NUGW members said their application portals still show a “pending” status compared to past years when applicants often knew before May if they were selected for the ASQ fellowship.

On May 7, 32 Weinberg current and former directors of graduate studies and department chairs sent a letter to Weinberg Dean Adrian Randolph requesting that the funding for ASQ remains available for workers.

NUGW members on the Interim Grievance Committee have begun negotiating with the Labor Management Committee. Divjyot Singh, a first-year Ph.D. candidate in applied mathematics, said the union filed a grievance against the University on Monday. The group alleged that the administration is acting in violation of the tentative contract agreement ratified in March.

“We won a really robust grievance procedure in our contract where we can essentially file a grievance when there are violations of contract,” said Singh, a NUGW interim steward. “NU decided to change the working conditions of graduate workers without negotiating with us.”

All rising sixth-year graduate students in the history department were notified that they would receive ASQ funding on Wednesday. Yet Morgan Barry, a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in the department and a NUGW interim steward, said had the University not provided her with the funding, her income, health insurance and dissertation would be in flux.

“This is sort of like the crumbs and the peanuts the administration is trying to throw at us to satiate the form of protest that’s happening,” Barry said. “But we’re not going to stop until every single person is covered.”

Ahead of Thursday’s march, NUGW workers requested to meet with NU’s Labor Management Committee. But organizers said they received word that the committee would only be available a few weeks later.

For several demonstrators, the rally’s large turnout raised the momentum needed in their talks to potentially secure full ASQ funding for workers in the coming weeks.

NUGW Co-Chair Kavi Chintam, a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in chemical and biological engineering, said the union will continue to demonstrate until NU responds to its demands.

“The hope is that this is showing how much pressure and power we have as a union to force (the University’s) hand and to fix this issue,” Chintam said.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

—  Open Letter: Northwestern, pay your advanced graduate workers!

—  NUGW members vote to ratify contract agreement with University

—  NUGW reaches tentative contract agreement with the University, awaits full-group vote on ratification

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Though the annual rainbow light display on Deering Library has been canceled, students can still participate in different Pride Month events on campus.
Pride Month despite the lights: How students will be celebrating without Deering display
Over the last two years, visiting scholars have arrived from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Turkey and Ukraine.
The Daily Explains: What is the Scholars at Risk program, and how will NU provide new scholarships to Palestinian students and faculty?
Mariachi NU was centerstage in the Louis Room around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
ASG Cultural Summit showcases music groups, affinity organizations
Schill addressed issues of antisemitism and free speech at a Thursday morning hearing hosted by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.
NU SJP, JVP, Divestment Coalition release statement on University President Michael Schill's congressional testimony
Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) displays a check for $600 million to Northwestern from “Qatar-related sources.” The Qatar Foundation, which fully funds NU’S Doha campus, said it doesn’t attempt to influence University decisions after University President Michael Schill’s Thursday congressional hearing.
Qatar Foundation denies influencing NU decisions after Congressional hearing
Schill defended his decision to negotiate with pro-Palestinian activists and emphasized his commitment to free speech and student safety Thursday morning.
University President Michael Schill tried to walk a thin line in his remarks before congress. He still faces dissatisfaction from dueling camps.
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in