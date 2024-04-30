Subscribe
Captured: Demonstrators take down encampment on Deering Meadow

Demonstrators+began+taking+tents+down+on+Deering+Meadow+at+about+3+p.m.+Monday+after+organizers+reached+an+agreement+with+administrators.
Casey He/The Daily Northwestern
Demonstrators began taking tents down on Deering Meadow at about 3 p.m. Monday after organizers reached an agreement with administrators.
Aviva Bechky and Samanta Habashy
April 30, 2024

After five days on Deering Meadow, pro-Palestinian demonstrators began taking down their encampment at about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. Organizers reached an agreement with administrators Monday morning to take down all but one medical tent on the Meadow and observe other University policies in exchange for a number of steps to support Palestinian students and provide more transparency around the University’s investments. By 10:30 p.m. Monday night, just about five tents remained on the Meadow.

Email: [email protected]

X: @avivabechky

Email: [email protected]

X: @HabashySam

Related Stories:

NU Administrators, Coalition reach agreement to end encampment

Schill, Hagerty announce agreement with demonstrators to faculty

Captured: Deering Meadow encampment reaches fourth night
More in Campus
At Monday’s previously scheduled Faculty Assembly meeting, Hagerty and Schill took time to discuss the “campus climate” in the wake of the encampment.
Faculty express concerns over lack of transparency in University’s negotiation process with encampment organizers at Assembly
Five Northwestern faculty members noted as excellent and innovative undergraduate faculty members.
Five Northwestern faculty members receive 2024 teaching awards
Diana Solís visited campus Monday to discuss Chicago’s Latina history.
Mexican artist, photographer Diana Solís displays Chicago’s Latina history
The University and the NU Divestment Coalition reached an agreement Monday morning.
BREAKING: Administrators, student demonstrators reach agreement to end encampment
Hundreds of posters line the fence between Deering Meadow and Sheridan Road. The collection includes handmade artwork, flags and an assortment of printed flyers.
Captured: Deering Meadow encampment reaches fourth night
Jewish students have mixed reactions to pro-Palestine encampment
While some Jewish students support pro-Palestine encampment, others express discomfort and safety concerns with ongoing demonstration
More in Latest Stories
Clare Kelly wears glasses and speaks.
City Council supports Noyes Center renovations, yet timeline remains uncertain
Two women wearing elaborate costumes and crowns.
Here’s how to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in Evanston
Members of Northwestern women’s tennis celebrate having their name called in the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championships selection show. The team is set to face Arizona State in the opening round.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern holds selection show watch party to celebrate NCAA tournament return
Sophomore Daniel Svärd hits the ball. Svärd is one of three players in program history to win multiple individual Big Ten titles.
Men’s Golf: Svärd, Northwestern win Big Ten Championship
Northwestern lines up for the national anthem.
Big Ten Baseball Recap: Northwestern falls victim to second straight conference sweep
Several signs and banners on the fence between Deering Meadow and Sheridan Road called out Schill by name as the encampment entered its fifth day.
Interim addendum about protests comes as Schill’s tenure stresses free speech
More in Northwestern Liberation Zone
Divestment from Israel-affiliated companies and institutions remains one of the key demands of the ongoing encampment on Deering Meadow.
The Daily Explains: Amid demands to divest from Israel, NU’s investments remain a mystery
Demonstrators formed a human chain on Deering Meadow to prevent counterprotesters from entering their encampment.
Divestment demonstrators, counterprotesters stand off on Deering Meadow
Nashashibi addressed themes of Jewish-Palestinian solidarity in his address to demonstrators Saturday night.
Palestinian-American activist Rami Nashashibi shares message of unity to Deering Meadow encampment
A performer sings to the crowd during Arab Expressions.
Arab Expressions showcases Middle Eastern, North African culture at Deering Meadow
A look into The Daily’s coverage of the Deering Meadow encampment
A look into The Daily’s coverage of the Deering Meadow encampment
A sign on the fence between Deering Meadow and Sheridan Road. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators remained on Deering Meadow Saturday afternoon as their encampment remained for a third day.
NU College Democrats releases statement on People’s Resolution, encampment
