Captured: Demonstrators take down encampment on Deering Meadow

After five days on Deering Meadow, pro-Palestinian demonstrators began taking down their encampment at about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. Organizers reached an agreement with administrators Monday morning to take down all but one medical tent on the Meadow and observe other University policies in exchange for a number of steps to support Palestinian students and provide more transparency around the University’s investments. By 10:30 p.m. Monday night, just about five tents remained on the Meadow.

