Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senate distributes $50,000 in SAFC funding appeals
May 16, 2024
Pro-Palestine students, Evanston community members commemorate Nakba Remembrance Day with vigil
May 16, 2024
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern seeks fifth consecutive Final Four appearance against No. 8 Penn
May 15, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1066 Views
President Schill addresses vandalism on Deering Meadow
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor • May 13, 2024
2
610 Views
City offers one-week grace period for Wesley Avenue tenants to move out
William Tong, City Editor • May 13, 2024
3
497 Views
House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 10, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

McCormick Prof. Elizabeth Gerber hosts podcast to share stories of female tech leaders, designers

The+podcast+has+released+eight+episodes+so+far.
Illustration by Beatrice Villaflor
The podcast has released eight episodes so far.
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor
May 15, 2024

After moving her typically in-class guest speakers to Zoom during the pandemic, McCormick Prof. Elizabeth Gerber said she was inspired to create Technical Difficulties, a podcast to share stories of female and minority leaders in technology and design.

In each episode, guests share stories about their careers and values, as well as advice for students looking to follow in their footsteps. 

“There was an opportunity to have these wonderful people share their insights about their work in design and technology, and record it so that other people could share the conversations later on,” Gerber said. “I’ve always loved and been very motivated by listening to people who I can see myself in. I wanted to give that and offer that to the students.”

The first season of the podcast discussed themes including leadership in design, identity and social impact. 

Gerber — who founded Design for America — said she feels it is helpful for young students to hear from experts about common experiences like feeling impostor syndrome and navigating non-linear career paths. 

“I think there’s some really wonderful insights about navigating your careers (and) about finding meaningful meaning in your work in design and technology,” Gerber said.

SESP junior Lauren Lin helped create the podcast’s first season and now hosts the show with Gerber. Gerber said the opportunity to work with Lin on the podcast has been “phenomenal.”

According to Lin, there aren’t many outlets for female leaders in tech or design, which motivated her desire to share these conversations on a wider scale.

“I’ve had a lot of amazing conversations with mentors and female-identifying people in the industry and we’ve had such great guest speakers in classes,” Lin said. “There were some insights where I just thought, ‘Oh my god, it’d be nice if I could share this with other people.’”

With a following of over 150,000 on her TikTok account, Maalvika Bhat — a second-year Ph.D. candidate in computer science and communication and Technical Difficulties’ latest guest — shared insights about the internet, as well as her career thus far. 

Bhat said hearing that Gerber, who Bhat has long been a fan of, faces similar challenges to her helped her realize that she isn’t alone in her experience of desiring external validation in her career.

“You have three people at pretty different stages of their career navigating such similar struggles personally and professionally, which is always a really comforting feeling because I always feel like I’m going through this thing that no one else is going through,” Bhat said.

In the future, Gerber said she hopes to expand the network of sources featured on the podcast to provide a variety of role models to her audience. 

Gerber added that she believes the personal experiences that sources offer are invaluable to students beginning their career.

“They’re not just stories about successes, they’re stories about failures and things that they’ve tried that haven’t worked,” Gerber said. “That kind of vulnerability in a public forum is really admirable. I think it’s something that we need even more of.”

Gerber said she also aims to inspire the future generation of female and minority leaders to continue entering technology and design fields, even if leading experts don’t look like them.

She also said she wants to encourage listeners to think about the broad impact that designs can have on society.

“The more diversity and the more people you have participating in designing the world in which we live in, the technology will be for everybody,” Gerber said. “The best person to design the future is you.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @lmschroeder_

 

Related Stories: 

Members of The Garage talk startups, COVID-19 and new podcast

Director of Sports Journalism J.A. Adande and three-time NBA champion B.J. Armstrong embark on podcast “Beyond the Last Dance”

Humans of McCormick highlights interests beyond engineering
More to Discover
More in Campus
Weinberg junior Isadora Coco Gonzalez detailed her experiences learning to embrace her Jewish and Hispanic heritage.
One Book One Northwestern’s annual intergenerational storytelling event brings communities together
Palestinian journalist Ramia Tobassi answered audience questions about journalism in Palestine.
Palestine Week organizers host Q&A with Palestinian journalist Ramia Tobassi
Students could compete to guess the number of cherry tomatoes in a jar. Some say the fruit is an Israeli invention.
NU Hillel, Wildcats for Israel host Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration in honor of Israel’s independence day
NU Hillel President Sari Eisen introduced the speakers of the ceremony.
NU Hillel honors Israeli fallen soldiers, victims of terrorism at Yom HaZikaron ceremony
The website is set to launch in the fall.
Campus startup Linked Up aims to play cupid for class crushes
University President Michael Schill said “Northwestern’s commitment to freedom of expression does not include vandalism.”
President Schill addresses vandalism on Deering Meadow
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in