Illinois State House bill aims to give student teachers stipends

The Illinois House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would provide student teachers $10,000 stipends per semester for up to two consecutive semesters.

The bill, H.B. 4652, passed 85 to 23 and is currently subject to appropriation, meaning it will not be implemented until the underlying costs are funded.

Under H.B. 4652, educators eligible to receive stipends must be registered as student teachers by July 1 of each year beginning in 2025. If passed by the state Senate, the bill will also provide $2,000 stipends to licensed teachers who advise student teachers.

State Rep. Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora) sponsored the bill.

“It’s a pretty much unpaid internship, and they put a lot of hours into this program to receive nothing,” Hernandez said during the House debate on the bill Tuesday.

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R-Louisville), an opponent of the bill, argued that it’s not the government’s responsibility to fund stipends.

During Tuesday’s House debate, Wilhour said teachers’ unions should fund such programs.

“Teachers’ unions specifically have plenty of money that they’re more than happy to throw around in political races,” Wilhour said.

