Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senate distributes $50,000 in SAFC funding appeals
May 16, 2024
Pro-Palestine students, Evanston community members commemorate Nakba Remembrance Day with vigil
May 16, 2024
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern seeks fifth consecutive Final Four appearance against No. 8 Penn
May 15, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1066 Views
President Schill addresses vandalism on Deering Meadow
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor • May 13, 2024
2
610 Views
City offers one-week grace period for Wesley Avenue tenants to move out
William Tong, City Editor • May 13, 2024
3
497 Views
House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 10, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Illinois State House bill aims to give student teachers stipends

A+person+holding+glasses+in+their+hands+with+their+head+facing+down.
Daily File Illustration by Lily Ogburn
H.B. 4652 passed 85 to 23 and is currently subject to appropriation, meaning it will not be implemented until the underlying costs are funded.
Misha Oberoi, Assistant City Editor
May 15, 2024

The Illinois House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would provide student teachers $10,000 stipends per semester for up to two consecutive semesters.

The bill, H.B. 4652, passed 85 to 23 and is currently subject to appropriation, meaning it will not be implemented until the underlying costs are funded.

Under H.B. 4652, educators eligible to receive stipends must be registered as student teachers by July 1 of each year beginning in 2025. If passed by the state Senate, the bill will also provide $2,000 stipends to licensed teachers who advise student teachers.

State Rep. Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora) sponsored the bill. 

“It’s a pretty much unpaid internship, and they put a lot of hours into this program to receive nothing,” Hernandez said during the House debate on the bill Tuesday.

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R-Louisville), an opponent of the bill, argued that it’s not the government’s responsibility to fund stipends.

During Tuesday’s House debate, Wilhour said teachers’ unions should fund such programs. 

“Teachers’ unions specifically have plenty of money that they’re more than happy to throw around in political races,” Wilhour said.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Illinois house passes bill to form Department of Early Childhood 

Teen Baby Nursery provides childcare and education

ETHS teachers call for hiring and retention of Black teachers 

More to Discover
More in City
A room with chairs and a spiral staircase.
‘A piece of the puzzle to Evanston’: City welcomes only tattoo shop
White tent in the center of a parking lot with children and adults surrounding it.
Spud Club educates children about sustainable eating at Evanston Farmers’ Market
Outside of a restaurant with a red and yellow sign. Five people stand holding a blue ribbon and a big pair of scissors.
Devil Dawgs invites NU, Evanston communities to ribbon cutting
A house on top of a maze of pipes.
At-home water testing aims to create confidence in water quality
A woman holding a piece of paper. A baby is next to her.
State house passes bill to form new agency for all early childhood programs
A person speaks at a podium with a slideshow projected on a wall behind him.
City Council discusses budget priorities, introduces bonds for capital improvements
More in Education
People sitting at a table with a projector behind them with a slideshow playing.
D202 board hears sustainability policy update, student fees adjustment proposal
Two women looking at boards.
D65 gives design sneak peek for 5th Ward school at open house, encourages input from community members
Student filling in a heart drawn on a sidewalk with pink chalk in front of messages reading “SAVE BESSIE RHODES” and “I (heart) BESSIE RHODES.”
Bessie Rhodes parents demand dialogue with District 65 administrators about planned school closure
The front of Evanston Township High School
School district sustainability coordinators provide hope, education
A person speaking into a microphone.
‘Yo soy Bessie Rhodes’: Parents demand District 65 keep K-8 bilingual school open
School board members listen to a public commenter.
District 65 board hears updates on dual language program, 5th Ward school
More in Latest Stories
The podcast has released eight episodes so far.
McCormick Prof. Elizabeth Gerber hosts podcast to share stories of female tech leaders, designers
Weinberg junior Isadora Coco Gonzalez detailed her experiences learning to embrace her Jewish and Hispanic heritage.
One Book One Northwestern’s annual intergenerational storytelling event brings communities together
Bucciarelli: The University should reconsider its definition of free expression
Bucciarelli: The University should reconsider its definition of free expression
Lott: Campus rabbi on navigating campus conflict
Lott: Campus rabbi on navigating campus conflict
Palestinian journalist Ramia Tobassi answered audience questions about journalism in Palestine.
Palestine Week organizers host Q&A with Palestinian journalist Ramia Tobassi
Students could compete to guess the number of cherry tomatoes in a jar. Some say the fruit is an Israeli invention.
NU Hillel, Wildcats for Israel host Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration in honor of Israel’s independence day
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in