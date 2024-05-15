Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senate distributes $50,000 in SAFC funding appeals
May 16, 2024
Pro-Palestine students, Evanston community members commemorate Nakba Remembrance Day with vigil
May 16, 2024
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern seeks fifth consecutive Final Four appearance against No. 8 Penn
May 15, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1066 Views
President Schill addresses vandalism on Deering Meadow
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor • May 13, 2024
2
610 Views
City offers one-week grace period for Wesley Avenue tenants to move out
William Tong, City Editor • May 13, 2024
3
497 Views
House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 10, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

‘A piece of the puzzle to Evanston’: City welcomes only tattoo shop

A+room+with+chairs+and+a+spiral+staircase.
Photo courtesy of David Libert
David Libert, an artist and owner of Sweetheart Ink Tattoo, said he hopes to create a safe and educational environment for customers.
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor
May 15, 2024

Since 2010, Tia Ng has gotten 84 tattoos. Her most recent — an outline of a goose holding a knife from a popular meme — was the first-ever tattoo done at Evanston’s only tattoo shop: Sweetheart Ink Tattoo.

Ng learned of the shop’s opening when the owners, fiancées David Libert and Isabella Viola, stopped next door at Hoosier Mama Pie Company, where Ng works.

“I was like, this is a wonderfully terrible idea, because I will spend all of my money there,” Ng said.

After receiving city and state approval, Libert opened Sweetheart Ink Tattoo at 530 Kedzie St. on May 8. Ng saw a post about the store’s opening on Sweetheart Ink Tattoo’s social media and hurried over, wanting to be their first customer.

While there, Ng received a small tattoo and a consultation for a larger piece. She said she was a “proud neighbor” to see the shop up-and-running.

Libert had been tattooing for almost seven years before opening the shop. He said he gravitates toward the Chicago new school style — incorporating color, warped perspective and lines of varying weights.

Viola, on the other hand, began tattooing eyebrows last year. She said she had been drawing on her own brows since she was young and got her certification in September. She is planning to learn other body art tattoos. 

Before the store could open, Sweetheart Ink Tattoo had to receive a city special use permit. Viola said they attended three meetings to present their business plan and answer questions from city officials. Their  request was ultimately approved at the April 29 City Council meeting.

“Everything worked out so perfectly with what we had planned and everything that we wanted to do,” Viola said. “It was almost like it was meant to happen in my eyes.”

The couple said the community’s response to their store has been overwhelmingly positive. Libert said it felt like their shop was “a piece of the puzzle” that had been missing from Evanston. 

Before working as a tattoo artist, Libert was a graphic designer for 13 years. At Columbia College Chicago, he designed his own degree in game art and originally planned to create concept art professionally. 

“Tattooing chose me in a really weird way,” he said. “I wasn’t planning on it. It just presented itself to me.” 

Libert said a friend suggested he do a tattoo apprenticeship while tattooing Disney’s Stitch on the back of Libert’s leg. Shortly after, Libert started an apprenticeship under the same artist as his friend.

At Sweetheart Ink Tattoo, Libert said he is excited to give people their first tattoos and hopes to create an educational environment, setting customers up for success should they choose to get more tattoos. 

“When I talk to people about their tattoos, I make sure they fit form and flow to the shape of their body,” he said. “It’s going to look like it fits, that it’s not a temporary tattoo and that you’re not designing around other things.” 

For Libert, operating a tattoo shop requires trust and customer service, not just artistic ability. He said customers will remember their experience every time they look at their tattoos, so he wants to ensure they have good memories. 

“I’m really just excited to create the experience that we envision,” Libert said. “And now I have the ability to do that without hindrance, pretty much in any way possible.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @hannahe_webster

Related Stories: 

Lefty’s Righteous Bagels to bring wood-fired Montreal-style bagels to Evanston

Evanston’s heyday brings eclectic vintage clothing

Q&A: Evanston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director talks local business community
More to Discover
More in Business
Outside of a restaurant with a red and yellow sign. Five people stand holding a blue ribbon and a big pair of scissors.
Devil Dawgs invites NU, Evanston communities to ribbon cutting
A headshot with books in the background.
Q&A: Evanston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director talks local business community
The outside of a brick hospital with a white van outside.
Former NorthShore HealthSystem patients to receive $55 million from class action settlement
A mural reads Bookends & Beginnings and displays colorful stacks of books.
Independent Bookstore Day draws ‘busloads’ to Evanston bookstores
A collage of bagels.
Lefty’s Righteous Bagels to bring wood-fired Montreal-style bagels to Evanston
A glass storefront with a rack of clothes.
Evanston’s heyday brings eclectic vintage clothing
More in City
White tent in the center of a parking lot with children and adults surrounding it.
Spud Club educates children about sustainable eating at Evanston Farmers’ Market
A house on top of a maze of pipes.
At-home water testing aims to create confidence in water quality
A woman holding a piece of paper. A baby is next to her.
State house passes bill to form new agency for all early childhood programs
A person speaks at a podium with a slideshow projected on a wall behind him.
City Council discusses budget priorities, introduces bonds for capital improvements
People sitting at a table with a projector behind them with a slideshow playing.
D202 board hears sustainability policy update, student fees adjustment proposal
Six people from Oakton College and Endeavor Health stand together.
Oakton College brings new opportunities for healthcare education to Evanston Hospital
More in Latest Stories
The podcast has released eight episodes so far.
McCormick Prof. Elizabeth Gerber hosts podcast to share stories of female tech leaders, designers
Weinberg junior Isadora Coco Gonzalez detailed her experiences learning to embrace her Jewish and Hispanic heritage.
One Book One Northwestern’s annual intergenerational storytelling event brings communities together
Bucciarelli: The University should reconsider its definition of free expression
Bucciarelli: The University should reconsider its definition of free expression
Lott: Campus rabbi on navigating campus conflict
Lott: Campus rabbi on navigating campus conflict
Palestinian journalist Ramia Tobassi answered audience questions about journalism in Palestine.
Palestine Week organizers host Q&A with Palestinian journalist Ramia Tobassi
Students could compete to guess the number of cherry tomatoes in a jar. Some say the fruit is an Israeli invention.
NU Hillel, Wildcats for Israel host Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration in honor of Israel’s independence day
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in