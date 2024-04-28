Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Live updates: Encampment continues on Deering Meadow
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Live: Deering Meadow encampment continues
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Baseball: Northwestern’s lack of depth proves fatal in Purdue loss at Wrigley Field
April 28, 2024
City holds first Lakeshore Shuffle 5K Run & Walk
April 28, 2024
Pritzker School of Law opens LGBTQI+ Rights Clinic
April 28, 2024
Trending Stories
1
22292 Views
Live: Pro-Palestine encampment remains on Deering Meadow
The Daily Northwestern staff, updated 6:58 p.m. 4/28/24 • April 25, 2024
2
4613 Views
Northwestern student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 25, 2024
3
3626 Views
24 Northwestern academics sign petition to boycott Columbia events following mass arrests
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 24, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Independent Bookstore Day draws ‘busloads’ to Evanston bookstores

A mural reads Bookends & Beginnings and displays colorful stacks of books.
Daily file photo by Valerie Chu
Bookends & Beginnings and other Evanston bookstores participated in the Chicagoland Bookstore Crawl.
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor
April 28, 2024

A group of Chicagoland residents exited a white Hummer limo Saturday afternoon. Their destination: local bookstore Bookends & Beginnings.

To celebrate Independent Bookstore Day, the group rented a limo to visit 15 Chicago-area independent bookstores, said Nina Barrett, owner of Bookends & Beginnings. This was the group’s final store, so many in the group had a celebratory drink at the Bookends & Beginnings’ basement mini bar after browsing, she added.

“It just felt like there were a lot of people out there just really having fun,” Barrett said.

Bookends & Beginnings is one of 46 independent bookstores that participated in the Chicagoland Bookstore Crawl, which encouraged shoppers to visit 10 or 15 stores in one day to secure a 10% or 15% discount from all participating stores for the rest of the year.

This year, shoppers could also purchase bus tickets to ride along routes to participating stores.

Bookends & Beginnings events and marketing coordinator Molly Hart said it was great to see the book crawl bring “busloads” to the store.

Chicago residents Cassie Buchignani and Maddie Nakfoor started their crawl in Evanston, visiting Bookends & Beginnings and Booked.

Buchignani said she decided to participate in the crawl because her favorite bookstore — Volumes Bookcafe in Wicker Park — helped organize the events.

“I feel like the authors get the best deal when it comes to independent bookstores,” Nakfoor added.

Buchignani and Nakfoor said they planned to visit at least 10 stores, but they had a list of 15 if they were feeling up to it.

Not all customers had extensive lists of stores to visit, though.

Cheryl Gladfelter said this was the first time she shopped on Independent Bookstore Day because she was usually working.

She added that she and her two children — who were each selecting books to take home — would only be visiting Booked because visiting multiple stores is difficult with children. Gladfelter said she is a regular customer of Booked and attends one of its book clubs.

“I love getting to know the people who work here,” she said. “It’s really nice to get the recommendations from them knowing what I like to read.”

Local bookstores took the opportunity to offer activities and promotions to shoppers.

Booked held bookmark decorating with illustrator Hannah Bess Ross, tarot card readings and a scavenger hunt for children. Bookends & Beginnings hosted artist George Booker and offered a free tote bag to anyone who purchased three classics. Squeezebox Books & Music ran a “Book Lover’s Raffle.”

Barrett, who is also involved with the Chicagoland Independent Bookstore Alliance, said Independent Bookstore Day is largely designed to attract customers to locally owned bookstores.

She added that while small bookstores charge higher prices than chain retailers like Amazon, they provide greater value to the community.

“We’re not just selling you a product,” Barrett said. “We are creating a third space in your community where you can browse, have fun and meet people, authors do readings and you can meet them. We offer a lot more value for the price of the book you buy from us.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @hannahe_webster

Related Stories: 

Bookends & Beginnings opens new minibar to foster ‘literary hospitality’

Jayal: What my experience as the only Gen Z member of my book club taught me about the ‘generational divide’

Booked’s new owners look to cultivate a welcoming environment
More to Discover
More in City
The front of Evanston Township High School
School district sustainability coordinators provide hope, education
Old people sitting.
Foster Senior Club enters 67th year, keeps seniors informed
Four speakers sit onstage together at a table talking into microphones.
YWCA Evanston/North Shore talks solidarity, white supremacy at annual ‘Unite Against Racism’ campaign
A violin with the number 50 overlayed on it.
Bach Week Festival returns to Evanston for 50th, final anniversary
A black rat bait box.
‘Rattiest’ no more: Residents gain ground in Evanston battle against rodents
Three women on the stage and a large audience.
Bestselling author Anne Lamott talks new book, transformative power of love
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in