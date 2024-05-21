Central Street ice cream parlor aims to become Evanston staple

Fat Elvis, Super Human and This $&@! Just Got Serious are just three of the ice cream flavors at the newly opened Parlor on Central in Evanston.

Eli Kesic owns the shop with his wife Kristina Kesic, her brother Aleks Urosevic and his wife, Demi Urosevic. The Urosevics, who live near the parlor, have longed for an ice cream shop in the neighborhood since they moved to Evanston last year, Demi Urosevic said.

They got their chance at the beginning of this calendar year, signing a lease for the storefront that used to be home to Blended Health & Smoothie Bar.

Eli Kesic said the two couples have always wanted to start a business together and are excited to provide a space for other families to enjoy ice cream.

“​​We’re noticing that (Parlor on Central is) a gathering point,” he said. “We are a family that came together, and we built this thing. And we want it, similarly, to be a place where other families can come and meet and do their thing.”

The parlor’s walls are lined with black and white family photos and miniature ice cream models. The counter and seating area — featuring striped bean bags — follow a minimalistic black and white theme.

The shop serves 20 flavors at a time that rotate based on customers’ recommendations and demands, Demi Urosevic said. She added that the staff is still learning which flavors are most popular, as some sell out before their weekly shipment arrives.

The owners picked their supplier, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, located in Madison, Wisconsin, because it was a family favorite, Eli Kesic said.

The parlor offers five different sizes: kids, single, double, triple and pint. The prices range from $4.50 for a kid’s cup to $11.50 for a pint.

Lawrence Hennelley, 14, said he’s glad Parlor on Central is affordable and only two blocks away from Haven Middle School, which he currently attends.

“Central (Street) can be a little expensive sometimes, but I think (Parlor on Central) is pretty good,” Hennelley said. “It’s not too expensive.”

In his two visits to the parlor, Hennelley has tasted several flavors — including Halley’s Comet and Mackinac Island Fudge — and has enjoyed all of them. He said he looks forward to frequenting the parlor during his summer break.

Eighth-grader Dominic Putt has visited Parlor on Central twice and has already found his go-to flavors: Zanzibar Chocolate and Peanut Butter Cup.

“The chocolate is really rich, which is nice,” he said. “Also, who doesn’t love ice cream on a hot day?”

Although the parlor is still finding its “core business model,” Eli Kesic said he hopes the parlor will become a staple for Evanston residents.

Located at 2002 Central Street, the family-run parlor is open every afternoon and evening. The shop will be open 2-9 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, 2-10 p.m. on Fridays, 12-10 p.m. on Saturdays and 12-9 p.m. on Sundays.

Co-owner Eli Kesic said these hours work well because the establishment is surrounded by a lot of “morning places” that close before 6 p.m.

“That’s kind of our sweet spot,” he said. “(Other places) kind of shut down and now the community has a place to come in the evenings.”

The family also looks forward to collaborating on events with schools and residents in the community, he said.

“We want it to be something that people can come to for the next 30 years,” Eli Kesic said.

