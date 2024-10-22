Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Students lead the way in Tri Delta’s well-being, campus safety program

Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
During the 2023-2024 school year, 542 students participated in the Red Watch Band program.
Rachel Schlueter, Newsletter Editor
October 22, 2024

Northwestern’s chapter of Delta Delta Delta is piloting a student-led education and safety program beginning this fall.

The program includes presentations on hazing prevention, alcohol safety and body image. Bienen and SESP sophomore Norah Bernstein, Tri Delta’s interim director of risk management and wellness, is spearheading the initiative. Bernstein said Tri Delta introduced the pilot program because of hazing and underage alcohol-related incidents in the past. 

In previous years, Tri Delta members were required to complete online modules and scenarios surrounding student safety. Under the pilot program, members are also invited to attend the peer-led presentations.

Bernstein said she was initially hesitant to lead the presentations since she is the same age as the Tri Delta members she’ll be teaching. 

“Honestly I thought it was kind of strange because I’m just a 19-year-old standing up here lecturing on mental health,” Bernstein said. “But we have had people in the past come from (the Tri Delta national organization) or Northwestern, and I feel like it can kind of create this stuffy environment where no one really wants to actively participate.”

Bernstein is set to give her first presentation of the year on mental health next Monday. She said the goal of the training is to provide everyone with a “working definition” of mental health and encourage dialogue about how to support well-being within the sorority. This quarter, Bernstein will also give presentations on hazing prevention and body image. 

Tri Delta Vice President of Community Relations and Weinberg junior Armana Patel said involving peers in the training process reinforces trust within the sorority, which is particularly important during new member recruitment.

The new member education initiative will include the pilot program’s student-led dialogue on alcohol safety, including hazing prevention roundtable discussions and interactive workshops.  

“People are coming from high school, and it’s a very different environment here surrounding alcohol,” Patel said. “It’s just important to create awareness about safety regarding that.”

Patel said she hopes the pilot program inspires other fraternities and sororities to implement similar training in their organizations. 

NU’s Red Watch Band program is a peer-led well-being program that all students can participate in, including Greek life members. The training has taught bystander intervention to over 4,000 students. In the 90-minute training, participants learn the physical effects of alcohol and how to respond to medical emergencies such as alcohol poisoning.

During the 2023-2024 school year, 542 students participated in the Red Watch Band program, “a significant increase” from the prior year, according to University spokesperson Hilary Hurd Anyaso. Individuals and student organizations can request training sessions. Ansayo expects the requests will increase this winter during Greek life recruitment and in the spring before Dillo Day.

“Using the trainings from throughout the year, Mayfest members are equipped with the knowledge and tools to ensure safety during Dillo Day,” Mayfest Community co-Heads Emma Kogan and Eleanor Dempsey wrote in an email to The Daily.

Bernstein said she hopes the pilot program has a positive effect on alcohol-related safety and people’s perceptions of Greek life. 

“Especially within a community like Greek life where I think there are a lot of negative connotations, it’s really important from the inside we are working to break that stereotype down and create a dialogue within ourselves that is healthy and beneficial,” Bernstein said. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @rschlueter26

Related Stories:

Survivor Advocacy through Greek Engagement seeks to empower survivors, eliminate sexual violence in Greek life

The Daily Explains: Who owns, manages and resides in Greek housing at Northwestern?

Jayal: In a sorority at NU, you can have your cake and eat it too

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Kaibigan club members serve halo halo at Sargent dining hall. The dessert consists of ube ice cream, shaved ice, and jelly toppings.
Northwestern Dining partners with NU Kaibigan to celebrate Filipinx American History Month
Senior Eduardo Cienfuegos de Paz kicks the ball toward the goal in a club soccer game.
NU club sports thrive despite publicity and communication issues
Front of Gamma Phi Beta’s sorority house.
Gamma Phi Beta set to return to NU following charter suspension
Each school’s convocation will happen on the Evanston campus.
2025 Commencement to return to the United Center
Residential buildings will not be affected by the outage.
Norris, University Library closed at 4 p.m. due to power outage
The temporary space for MENA and Muslim students is on the third floor of Norris University Center.
Temporary MENA, Muslim space helps foster community, but students remain hopeful for a more permanent house