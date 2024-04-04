Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
39° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Daily Explains: How student groups receive funding from NU
April 4, 2024
Evanston Reparations Fund to be deposited in Black-owned Liberty Bank
April 4, 2024
Celtic Knot Public House to reopen in June, aims to serve as community hub
April 4, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2513 Views
Residents remain concerned as Ryan Field demolition nears completion
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • March 31, 2024
2
1498 Views
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 is all roses, no thorns
David Samson, Development and Recruitment Editor • March 31, 2024
3
1389 Views
Northwestern acceptance rate increases to 7.5%
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant Audio Editor • March 29, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic Knot Public House to reopen in June, aims to serve as community hub

A+storefront+window+with+a+snowy+overhang.
Daily file photo by Gabe Bider
Co-owner Liz Breslin said she hopes the new location of the Celtic Knot Public House will serve as a community gathering spot, just like the original pub.
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor
April 4, 2024

Evanston resident Rives Collins said the Celtic Knot Public House reminded him of the American sitcom “Cheers.”

“People would walk in the bar, and someone would call out their name to welcome them,” Collins said. “This was the kind of place where people knew your name and were friendly and welcoming.”

The Irish-style public house, located at 626 Church St., served as a community hub for 18 years, until it closed last April.

However, the beloved Evanston staple is set to return in June. Owners Liz and Patrick Breslin signed the lease for a new location at 2022 Central St. in February, Liz Breslin said.

The Breslins were forced to close at the Church Street location because business was not sustainable after the pandemic, Liz Breslin said. She added that the couple had already been looking for a smaller, cozier spot for their pub prior to the closing.

The new location is currently undergoing renovations, mainly for aesthetic purposes, she added.

The married couple has started a GoFundMe page to help finance these renovations. As of Thursday, they have raised $14,570 of their $30,000 goal.

According to the page, the funds will be used to install a welcome sign and a fireplace — both of which are essential elements of an Irish pub, Patrick Breslin said. The welcome sign is the first thing people see when they enter, and the fireplace is meant to be a spot for people to gather, tell stories and play music.

“It is a neighborhood gathering place where people feel welcome no matter where they’re from, and part of that is making it cozy and welcoming,” he said.

The couple also applied for grants to help with renovation costs but have not heard back about the status of their applications, Liz Breslin said.

Patrick Breslin said they turned to crowdsourcing — as banks don’t typically consider small businesses for loans — which proved successful due to the outpouring of support from the community.

“There were so many people that were asking, ‘Hey, how can we help get the Celtic Knot open again?’” he said. “After we looked at every other resource, we felt that that was the best way to go about it.”

The new Celtic Knot will feature a smaller menu and host similar storytelling and live music events, Liz Breslin said.

Collins said one of his favorite things about the pub was that it “celebrated” the arts. He said he is eager to attend such events at the new location.

The original Celtic Knot occasionally served as a place for local organizations to hold community meetings, something Liz Breslin said she hopes will continue at the new location. She said this is their way of giving back to the community that supports them.

Collins said the reopening will be “glorious” for new and old members of the Celtic Knot community.

“I think about all of the laughter and friendships and creative projects that have been born there, all of the great first dates that people have had,” he said. “I think it is so special and (I’m) really thrilled that this community center is coming back.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @anavi_52

Related Stories: 

Students embrace flair at Non-Alcoholic Wine Tasting Experience 

50 years ago, Evanston became a wet town 

Best bar: Celtic Knot Public House
More to Discover
More in City
A puddle covers the sidewalk in front of an empty lot.
Grant Street neighbors ‘disappointed’ with small homes’ approval
A person paints a bright, floral mural on a brick wall.
Evanston Mural Arts Program continues to bring art to Evanston streets
A Church with a rainbow flag in front.
Evanston faith communities provide housing for migrants
In the inside of a store, a table with dishes in the middle with baskets and artwork on the wall.
Nonprofit retailer Ten Thousand Villages to relocate downtown
Framed black and white pictures hang on two white walls inside an art gallery.
Perceptions of Flow: ‘Movement’ at the Evanston Art Center highlights artists with disabilities
A grant from the Chicago Region Food System Fund and additional fundraising will allow Evanston Latinos to open its community kitchen pilot in June.
Leveraging grants and local partnerships, Evanston Latinos looks to open community kitchen pilot in June
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in