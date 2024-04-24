Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG signs People’s Resolution, calls for NU to divest from Israeli institutions
April 24, 2024
LTE: An Open Letter from 171 Faculty — Do not ban protest at NU
April 24, 2024
Survivor Action Week rebrands, aims to centralize survivorship in programming
April 24, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2403 Views
University releases statement on April 15 demonstration following Free Beacon article
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • April 22, 2024
2
1552 Views
NU SJP protests at The Rock in solidarity with Columbia students after mass arrests
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 19, 2024
3
1142 Views
SJP, EJP and JVP resolution demands NU divest from companies with ties to Israel, protect student speech
Samantha Powers, Print Managing Editor • April 22, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Rattiest’ no more: Residents gain ground in Evanston battle against rodents

A+black+rat+bait+box.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
A bait box on Sherman Avenue stands sentinel against the rats that, locals say, no longer overwhelm a downtown block.
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor
April 24, 2024

Rats scurried in broad daylight outside Insomnia Cookies in downtown Evanston. At night, the long-tailed rodents leapt out of trash cans. And around the clock, they forced nearby businesses to wage a “losing battle” to keep them away, store operations manager Laura Dundas said in early March.

She estimated that hundreds had overrun the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue. Defeat to mere rodents seemed almost certain. 

No battle plan could contain them “outside of nuclear war,” she said.

Less than two months later, the rats have largely vanished. In an apparent victory for humans, downtown Evanston’s once-rattiest block may no longer be the rattiest.

The battle may not have fully ended — and the furry fracas could return. Still, for Dundas and other proprietors, going weeks without spotting the fearsome critters has offered a welcome relief.

“When it gets to the point where students and anyone who’s out at night makes jokes about how many rats there are, I’m sure the city has to take notice,” Dundas said this week.

Next door at Jimmy John’s, employee Mary Garcia hailed the recent repaving of a trash-strewn alley as one reason the rat pack disappeared. At the same time, however, their apparent demise arrived on the heels of yearslong efforts by the city’s rodent control team.

Evanston has long grappled with waves of infestations. A 1978 front-page story in The Daily called one the “worst rodent problem in recent memory,” with about 250 sightings reported over six months. As of late, Evanston has received more than 300 reports over a similar period, according to figures provided this month by city officials.

The recent infestation erupted as restaurants moved past the COVID-19 pandemic, The Daily reported last year. Dumpsters overflowing with food waste sat close to burrows in a planter on Sherman Avenue. That planter remains pockmarked with holes, a reminder of what Dundas called a “condo” for rats earlier this year.

For businesses, keeping the rodents outside required Herculean efforts. Bleaching hallways and installing door stops may have kept them out, but the struggle took a toll. Multiple Northwestern students said they witnessed rodents even on quick trips downtown.

“If it’s a gang war between rats and people, there’s probably more rats than us,” Dundas said in March. “And they probably will win because they know how to survive better than we do.”

Still, step by step, the humans quelled the rodent uprising — starting with a Civic Center shakeup.

In 2022, the city brought its rodent control in-house and away from outside contractors. The move improved response times, according to the Evanston Health and Human Services Department.

Yet, beyond using bait boxes emblazoned with “City of Evanston” logos, the city has also deployed an invisible but effective killer.

“Carbon dioxide is injected into the rat burrows, thereby resulting in the significant decrease of rat populations,” Health and Human Services wrote in a statement to The Daily.

Last year the city held a “Rodent Control Academy” lecture to teach residents about rodent control and is planning another lecture for this fall. City staff also lead rat walks, which involve inspecting rodent-infested sites to deduce possible causes.

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) said she took a rat walk in her ward with residents to learn more. 

“There were certain things that I didn’t even know,” she said.

Alongside the city, the Downtown Evanston organization has tested steel netting, or “rat mesh,” to keep rodents from burrowing in planters. Andy Vick, the district’s executive director, said further collaboration with the city may lie ahead.

“It’s definitely on our radar,” Vick said in February. “It’s not a new problem. It’s an ongoing issue and one that we’re trying to deal with as quickly as we can.”

Laura Dundas stands in front of her Insomnia Cookies store in downtown Evanston. (Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern)

The rat race will continue, even if the pests have seemingly bowed out.

Dundas recalled reading a rodent history book during the height of the rats’ power. Though they’ve apparently departed for now, the rats proved themselves as strong competitors — and they left some lessons, she added.

You have to keep your enemies close by, she said. They might even earn your respect.

“They’re resourceful,” Dundas added. “They’ve been around longer than we’ve been around. They’ll be around when we’re gone.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

New city grant program could help Evanston businesses recover from pandemic

Mixed signals for downtown Evanston as retailers enter new year

‘The rattiest block’: Downtown Evanston experiences post-pandemic rat frenzy
More to Discover
More in City
A violin with the number 50 overlayed on it.
Bach Week Festival returns to Evanston for 50th, final anniversary
Three women on the stage and a large audience.
Bestselling author Anne Lamott talks new book, transformative power of love
A person smiles.
Q&A: Evanston’s new transit coordinator Sarah FioRito talks road, Metra upgrades
A collage of bagels.
Lefty’s Righteous Bagels to bring wood-fired Montreal-style bagels to Evanston
A person speaking into a microphone.
‘Yo soy Bessie Rhodes’: Parents demand District 65 keep K-8 bilingual school open
School board members listen to a public commenter.
District 65 board hears updates on dual language program, 5th Ward school
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in