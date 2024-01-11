Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Reparations committee determines order for reparations distribution
January 11, 2024
Multicultural cabaret hosted by Vibrant Colors Collective explores community
January 11, 2024
MLK biographer and Medill alum Jonathan Eig reflects on love for journalism, storytelling
January 11, 2024
Trending Stories
1
932 Views
Despite closures, Evanston restaurants make themselves heard
Jack Ververis, Reporter • January 9, 2024
2
869 Views
Football: South Dakota State’s Zach Lujan expected to be hired as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 7, 2024
3
856 Views
Evanston avoids property tax hike amid ‘sobering’ budget outlook
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 7, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mixed signals for downtown Evanston as retailers enter new year

Retail+vacancies+have+dropped%2C+but+downtown+Evanston+still+faces+headwinds+as+it+enters+2024.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Retail vacancies have dropped, but downtown Evanston still faces headwinds as it enters 2024.
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor
January 11, 2024

Matthew Abitbol opened a specialty footwear store in downtown Evanston just before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the world down.

“We would chase down a single sale,” said Abitbol, the owner of Commonwealth Running Company. “A single shoe sale meant everything. People take for granted when a business is doing well.”

Since the store opened in early 2020, everything has changed, Abitbol said. Last year marked a “turning point” for his business — and as the new year begins, downtown has continued to recover from its lows during the pandemic.

The downtown retail vacancy rate currently stands at 9.72%, one percentage point below where it stood at the beginning of last year, according to data from Evanston’s economic development office, which did not respond to requests for further comment.

The district’s office vacancy rate of 11.6% — though a notch lower than it was in October — still marks an increase from the same time last year. City officials gave a troubling prognosis last fall, saying a model showed office vacancies skyrocketing in 2024.

This week’s numbers provide mixed signals for downtown. Vacant office space could pose challenges for downtown’s recovery, but Abitbol said foot traffic and sales have picked up at his store.

“By March or April last year, it just felt different,” he said. “When you walked outside, it was livelier and more people walking and talking and going to lunch. It just felt like what I saw when I was scouting the location in the summer of ’19. I just saw a lot of people, and I didn’t see that for three years.”

Despite intense year-over-year inflation, consumers still seem willing to pay the higher prices, Abitbol said. U.S. consumer spending has grown over the past few months, though consumer confidence remains far lower than it did in early 2020, according to federal and Morning Consult data.

On Orrington Avenue, Bookends & Beginnings has seen a different story, owner Nina Barrett said. Months of construction have blocked off part of the bookstore’s block, and multiple storefronts remain vacant. The store moved from Bookman’s Alley to new digs in the heart of downtown last year, when Barrett said she expected more walk-in traffic.

That expectation has proven untrue, she said. Barrett added that her concerns about the construction and persistent vacancies on Orrington have fallen on deaf ears — a contention that Downtown Evanston Executive Director Andy Vick dismissed.

“The city is aware of her frustrations,” he said. “Unfortunately, when there’s construction work that has to be done, it has to be done.”

Events and programs like concerts that bring people downtown will prove paramount for downtown this year, Vick said. 

Barrett said without more foot traffic, doing business in a high-rent downtown could remain challenging.

“Government should fix something,” she said. “But people with relentless online shopping are also complicit in what they’re seeing when they walk around.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

City Council tables minimum wage increase, drops cashless business ban

Evanston leaders hail new safety science company UL headquarters amid downtown office struggles

Rising office vacancies show warning signs for downtown Evanston
More to Discover
More in Business
Hewn, a Central Street bakery, can continue to refuse cash payments after City Council rejected a ban on cashless businesses.
City Council tables minimum wage increase, drops cashless business ban
Boba Heaven, located on Church Street, was one of two restaurants which opened and closed within six months in 2023.
Despite closures, Evanston restaurants make themselves heard
Two large slides and a toddler-friendly playground are among the various attractions at the new indoor Sky Zone park.
Evanston Sky Zone park jumps into Church Street Plaza
The AUX, currently still in its construction phase, started in November and is managed by Black-owned UJAMAA Construction.
Evanston hub for Black businesses set to open in December
A chalkboard sign that says Small Business Saturday, with the words “giveaways,” “donate” and “socks” in smaller letters below.
Evanston businesses talk shopping local on Small Business Saturday
Three people are silhouetted as they look out a window toward a lake.
Evanston leaders hail new safety science company UL headquarters amid downtown office struggles
More in City
Kemone Hendricks, who also organizes the annual Evanston Juneteenth Parade, founded the Creative Dance Team Program in 2020 after seeing a lack of education regarding Juneteenth in schools.
Juneteenth Creative Dance Team Program set to return after two-year hiatus
A candlelight vigil at Alice Millar Chapel is among the events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.
Here is how you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Evanston
A cat fostered through Paws and Claws by a Northwestern student. Last year, Paws and Claws rescued 514 cats and aims to rescue 1,000 in 2024.
Paws and Claws launches new fundraising programs, hopes to save more cats in the new year
The Greater Chicago Food Depository donates half of the free produce, while the other half comes from wholesalers.
Produce Mobile distributes free produce, combats food insecurity in Evanston
Public commenters weighed in on whether City Council should pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on Monday. The meeting also saw increased police presence.
Residents comment on Gaza ceasefire resolution at City Council amid heightened police presence
Evanston Public Library aims to continue diversifying its collection as legislation in Illinois outlaws book bans in public libraries.
Amid statewide law prohibiting book bans, Evanston Public Library continues diversifying collection
More in Latest Stories
Sophie Liu David said her experience in “Cinderella” made her certain in her pursuit of a career in theater.
Sophie Liu David takes final bow in ‘Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ at Drury Lane Theatre
Junior offensive lineman Jackson Carsello gets set prior to a snap.
Football: Northwestern expected to hire Bill O’Boyle as offensive line coach
Redshirt senior defensive back Coco Azema returns a kickoff along the sideline against Maryland.
Football: Northwestern relieves associate head coach (defensive backs) Matt McPherson of duties
Redshirt senior tight end Thomas Gordon celebrates a reception in 2022s matchup with the Blue Devils.
Football: Northwestern expected to hire Paul Creighton as tight ends coach
Faculty voiced concerns over their lack of input in budget discussions at Wednesday’s senate meeting.
Northwestern increases spending on faculty hiring and ends 2023 with money left over, Provost tells Faculty Senate
The Executive Board encouraged senators to pursue legislation that will effect change by engaging with members of the University administration.
ASG Senate brainstorms legislation at first meeting of the quarter
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in