NU College Democrats releases statement on People’s Resolution, encampment

Northwestern College Democrats in a statement Saturday afternoon explained its vote in the Associated Student Government Senate on the Northwestern People’s Resolution and gave thoughts on the ongoing encampment on Deering Meadow.

In the 20-2 vote Wednesday on the People’s Resolution, which calls for the University to protect the civil liberties of pro-Palestinian community members and divest from Israeli institutions, NU College Democrats cast one of two votes against signing the resolution.

The statement says the organization believed the language of the resolution “does not achieve its own goals of creating a ‘safe environment for intellectual and political expression.’”

It also explained that — while the organization opposes some actions of the Israeli government’s response to the Oct. 7 attacks, particularly those that have led to civilian suffering and loss of life — it also worries the resolution doesn’t “distinguish between all of Israel and the country’s current leadership.” The organization was also frustrated that the vote was not postponed until after Passover, according to the statement.

NU College Dems also said that, while the University “should not support institutions condoning violence against civilians in Gaza,” neither should it sever ties with Israeli universities and study-abroad programs, as the resolution calls for.

Regarding the ongoing encampment on Deering Meadow, which is calling for the University to implement the demands laid out in the People’s Resolution, NU College Dems said it respects the right to protest peacefully and that right shouldn’t be infringed upon. The statement also expressed some sympathy with the protesters’ demands.

“We condemn the ongoing atrocities being perpetuated against civilians in Gaza and call on the Northwestern Administration to examine ways they could positively impact the humanitarian situation,” the statement reads.

