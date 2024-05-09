Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Erin Coykendall nears storied college career’s conclusion
May 9, 2024
Research Roundup: NU researchers discover catalyst to remove carbon dioxide, assess hazard maps’ efficacy
May 9, 2024
Softball: No. 23 Northwestern drops Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal to Indiana
May 9, 2024
Trending Stories
1
6227 Views
Former NorthShore HealthSystem patients to receive $55 million from class action settlement
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 6, 2024
2
5995 Views
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 6, 2024
3
2740 Views
Season three of ‘The Bear’ films in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis spotted on set
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • May 2, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Research Roundup: NU researchers discover catalyst to remove carbon dioxide, assess hazard maps’ efficacy

A+computer+with+research+symbols+coming+out+of+it.
Daily file illustration by Olivia Abeyta
NU researchers are pioneering research in carbon capture technology and seismology.
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor
May 9, 2024

Since raising more than $1 billion in research funding in the 2023 fiscal year, Northwestern researchers continue to produce findings in a range of studies. The Daily compiled a summary of NU’s latest research findings from the beginning of May.

A sugar-based catalyst that removes carbon dioxide

NU researchers recently discovered a new catalyst that has the ability to remove carbon dioxide gas from the air, the University announced May 2.

The catalyst, made up of an inexpensive, abundant metal and table sugar, converts carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide, which can then be used in the production of multiple chemicals.

While carbon capture technology has made advancements, the question of what to do with the captured supply lingers. The finding adds to a developing carbon capture field, which could help address global climate change and rising carbon emissions, according to a University news release.

“Even if we stopped emitting (carbon dioxide) now, our atmosphere would still have a surplus of (carbon dioxide) as a result of industrial activities from the past centuries,”  study co-leader and NU postdoctoral researcher Milad Khoshooei said in the release.

The catalyst’s success lies in the use of molybdenum carbide, a rough, durable ceramic material. 

However, molybdenum has to be converted into molybdenum carbide through a carbon source. The researchers stumbled upon an unexpected solution: standard sugar from their households.

“Every day that I tried to synthesize these materials, I would bring sugar to the lab from my home,” Khoshooei said in the release. “When compared to other classes of materials commonly used for catalysts, ours is incredibly inexpensive.”

The journal Science published the scientists’ findings on May 3.

Earthquake-predicting hazard maps lack efficacy 

Though commonly used to predict earthquake shakings, hazard maps often leave seismologists unable to determine how accurate those forecasts are.

A group of NU researchers surveyed earthquake hazard maps from five countries and compared them with data from previous incidents. They discovered that all the maps overpredicted earthquakes’ shaking intensities, the study’s lead author, geophysicist Leah Salditch (Weinberg ‘22), said in a May 3 release.

The scientists eventually realized that the issue could be traced back to the conversion equations applied to compare the hazard maps with shaking data.

“We started this project 10 years ago and thought there might be serious problems with the hazard maps,” co-author and earth and planetary sciences Prof. Seth Stein said. “Now it looks like there’s no fundamental problem with them. Because the basic method looks sound, we can expect these maps to be fairly good and get better as we learn more.”

The journal Science Advances published the group’s findings on May 1.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

Research Roundup: NU researchers analyze lunar soil, unravel fates of stars near black hole

Research Roundup: NU researchers pioneer studies in Crohn’s, bladder function

Northwestern researchers develop therapy to prevent allergic reactions
More to Discover
More in Academic
Students and professors from NU language departments propped up information stalls around The Rock from Monday to Wednesday.
NU’s third annual Festival of Languages and Cultures spotlights linguistic, cultural diversity on campus
NU students said they have encountered sexism in the economics department.
Students navigate gender bias in the Economics Department
Three drawn people stand in front of rainbows.
The Sexualities Project at Northwestern begins 2024 masculinities workshop with keynote address
Kim Cobbs speaks at a podium.
Six experts talk sustainability at second Northwestern Sustainability Lecture Series
Northwestern offers financial aid for NU programs, Global Engagement Studies Institute, Northwestern exchanges and affiliated programs. For unaffiliated programs, only scholarships are available.
The Daily Explains: Options for saving money before and during studying abroad
This year, 438 Goldwater Scholars were selected out of 1,353 nominated students from universities across the country.
Weinberg juniors Melany Morales, Kate Carver receive Barry Goldwater Scholarship
More in Campus
An illustration of a Shake Smart smoothie in front of Norris University Center.
Breakfasts shaken up: Shake Smart schedule changes elicit mixed reactions
Senators had to make decisions about which funding requests to prioritize. Groups requested funds totaling between $8,000 and 11,000, while senators only had $5,000 to allocate.
ASG Senate allocates $5,000 to new student organizations, introduces resolution to establish Pride House
The SAFC’s budget deficit grew from about a $500,000 minimum to about a $1.1 million minimum this year.
SAFC allocates $2.09 million to student organizations
Anne Applebaum addressed a packed house at Lutkin Hall Wednesday in an event moderated by Medill Prof. Peter Slevin.
Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum talks Russo-Ukrainian War, rise of autocracies at Buffett Lecture
This was the Faculty Senate’s second to last meeting of the academic year.
Faculty Senate approves statement on pro-Palestinian demonstrations
A team huddle. Three other former players have filed suit against the University, bringing the total to 25.
Three new plaintiffs file lawsuits against Northwestern in football hazing scandal
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern looks to regroup following a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal loss to Indiana.
Softball: No. 23 Northwestern drops Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal to Indiana
A person conducts an orchestra in a church hall filled with audience members.
‘Soli Deo Gloria’: Evanston’s Bach Week Festival signs off with Bach’s ‘Mass in B minor’
Man playing the banjo sits looking at water and text that says “Evanston Folk Festival”
Evanston SPACE to host first annual Evanston Folk Festival in September
Three rows of people standing on steps. The front row has posters saying “Thrilled to be celebrating 100 years!” The second row has posters with balloons on them.
Junior League of Evanston-North Shore celebrates centennial year, aims to continue serving community
Knuckles and Sonic stand next to each other as logos of their heads sit above them
Reel Thoughts: ‘Knuckles’ comes out swinging
Duda: Bipartisan support feeds the military-industrial complex
Duda: Bipartisan support feeds the military-industrial complex
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in