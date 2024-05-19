Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Wirtz Center’s retelling of ‘The Tempest’ bends boundaries, centers justice and love
May 20, 2024
Interfaith service held for victim killed in alleged anti-Palestinian hate crime, rallies support for congressional resolution
May 20, 2024
‘Nobody’s free until everybody’s free’: Community vigil seeks peaceful resolution to the conflict in Israel and Gaza
May 20, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3029 Views
Dillo Day preview: What to know about ‘Camp Dillo’ lineup featuring Swae Lee
Jillian Moore, Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor • May 16, 2024
2
2402 Views
In Focus: Students detail harmful financial impact of NU scholarship displacement policies
Olatunji Osho-Williams, Senior Staffer • May 16, 2024
3
2169 Views
NU officials address community concerns about Dillo Day, Ryan Field
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 16, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Jayal: Dillo Day: Does Northwestern know how to party?

Devaki Jayal, Opinion Columnist
May 19, 2024

Dillo Day had a rude start. I had smug plans to sleep in to avoid the midday exhaustion that would no doubt afflict most Northwestern students. Unfortunately, I live in Bobb Hall, and was awoken early in the morning by the sound of freshmen shrieking “Happy Dillo!” to one another in the hallway.

As an exchange student, I had conjured up Dillo Day as something of mythological status in my mind. Classmates described it as the epitome of fun, the culmination of three quarters worth of anticipation. My hopes were high, to say the least.

The tricky concept of hyping myself up at the crack of dawn was made more pleasant by the low-effort “Camp Dillo” theme, making for little pressure to curate suitable outfits. Cargo pants and a beige tee would suffice. My friend, who is a senior and well-versed in the Dillo lore, warned me that overexcited freshmen would wreak havoc on campus and that I should camp out (no pun intended) elsewhere.

I packed the essentials — wristband, water and deodorant — and scurried out of Bobb as fast as I could. Clothes were strewn in the hallway. Bass was shaking the floor. I held back a shudder.

Yet something I’ve wondered to myself during my time here is: Does NU actually know how to have a good time? It sure knows how to drink. I’ve seen people guzzle down more alcohol than the contents of a mixologist’s mini bar in one sitting. However, that is not the same as knowing how to have a good time.

Frat parties are great if one wants to be moisturized by the grease of other humans. House parties are dull but can be spiced up by placing bets on how soon midterms will be mentioned in conversation. After turning 21 in December, I found some respite in Chicago’s nightlife, but I had all but given up on the happenings on campus.

Luckily, I had a fine-tuned Dillo Day plan to follow. My friends and I decided to start with comfort: a slow breakfast at Bagel Art Cafe to pad the potential horrors of the day to follow.

Stomachs full, we braved the sequence of thumping darties near campus. People held their friends’ bodies up as they gulped down beer from faucets connected to muddied tubs. I shall never understand the appeal of the infamous kegstand, but to each their own.

The sun was hot and high, and soon heads began pounding. At noon, we made our way through the throngs of theme-adorned students: boy scouts, girl scouts, generic campers and — on occasion — bears.

We decided to bless Camp Dillo — Mayfest’s setup of food trucks, stages and stalls along the Lakefill — with our presence. Despite my confiscated water bottle, I felt a giddy euphoria as we walked into the festival in full swing. I was very impressed by the fact that Dillo Day is entirely student-run. It was grand.

Everywhere, people were sunbathing, posing in photo booths, knocking back free lemonades or hastily jogging to join the crowds of people swaying in front of the stages. We joined a smaller crowd at the For Members Only stage, where I was instantly dazzled by Adanna Duru’s velvety songs. At the mainstage, Amaarae performed an electric, fast-paced set, after which Bakar slowed the tempo of the evening back down with sweetly sung songs about London and getting love back.

Finally, an enthusiastic Swae Lee galloped onto the stage after a short delay. He performed a series of his biggest hits, speeding quickly through “Sunflower” with Post Malone, of which he must be sick by now, and concluding the evening with an amusing but heartfelt message; “Swae Lee is proud of you.” As he bounced off the stage, frat guys stood looking lost; Oh, what to do with the unused energy of sixteen tequila shots? Not long after, shouts about afterparties started up, and my friends and I trudged home.

Dillo Day did what I thought it would: It entertained and exhausted us, the former more than the latter. Our plan worked seamlessly, and we harvested maximum enjoyment without burning out. As for NU’s ability to have a good time, my opinion is up by a notch.

Devaki Jayal is an exchange student from University College London. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Columns
Kronenberg: Why I Sing the National Anthem
Kronenberg: Why I Sing the National Anthem
Huang: In The Tortured Poets Department, Swift Remains Lost in Her Own Fame
Huang: In The Tortured Poets Department, Swift Remains Lost in Her Own Fame
Jayal: It’s deeper than box breathing: On the reduced history of health and wellness practices
Jayal: It’s deeper than box breathing: On the reduced history of health and wellness practices
Bucciarelli: The University should reconsider its definition of free expression
Bucciarelli: The University should reconsider its definition of free expression
Lott: Campus rabbi on navigating campus conflict
Lott: Campus rabbi on navigating campus conflict
Duda: Bipartisan support feeds the military-industrial complex
Duda: Bipartisan support feeds the military-industrial complex
More in Latest Stories
Freshman outfielder Jackson Freeman swings at a pitch during a game earlier this season. Freeman had five RBIs on the weekend, homering twice.
Baseball: Northwestern’s season concludes with series loss to Minnesota
Students enjoy an evening of dress-up and dancing with members of their affinity groups.
Student organizations host affinity formals to find, foster community
Freshman pitcher Riley Grudzielanek pitches the ball. Grudzielanek pitched in each of Northwestern’s four games at the NCAA regional in Austin, Texas.
Softball: Northwestern ends season with two losses to No. 1 Texas in NCAA tournament
Individuals sit at round tables with paint supplies.
Aging ‘gracefully’: Aging Well Conference provides education and leisure to older adults
Two people serving food.
Evanston Pride, PFLAG, Gender Affirming Evanston celebrate queer joy
Sophomore outfielder Kansas Robinson prepares for an at-bat. Robinson had two hits and two RBIs in Northwestern’s win over Saint Francis (PA).
Softball: Northwestern beats Saint Francis (PA) in opening NCAA Tournament game
More in Opinion
LTE: On ‘following the money’ behind pro-Palestinian protests
LTE: On ‘following the money’ behind pro-Palestinian protests
LTE: Wake up and smell the coffee — who is pulling the strings of the pro-Hamas protesters?
LTE: Wake up and smell the coffee — who is pulling the strings of the pro-Hamas protesters?
LTE: Executive Committee of NU-AAUP urges Board of Trustees’ restraint
LTE: Executive Committee of NU-AAUP urges Board of Trustees’ restraint
Jayal: In a sorority at NU, you can have your cake and eat it too
Jayal: In a sorority at NU, you can have your cake and eat it too
LTE: The Black 100 supports Schill’s agreement
LTE: The Black 100 supports Schill’s agreement
Kronenberg: Northwestern’s encampment resolution legitimizes tactics that undermine free speech
Kronenberg: Northwestern’s encampment resolution legitimizes tactics that undermine free speech
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in