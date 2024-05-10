Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU
May 10, 2024
City orders tenants to vacate from 2018 Wesley Ave., boards up building entrances
May 10, 2024
NU Hillel, Wildcats for Israel kickstart Israel Peace and Reflection Week
May 9, 2024
Trending Stories
1
7871 Views
Former NorthShore HealthSystem patients to receive $55 million from class action settlement
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 6, 2024
2
6352 Views
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 6, 2024
3
3025 Views
Season three of ‘The Bear’ films in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis spotted on set
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • May 2, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

City orders tenants to vacate from 2018 Wesley Ave., boards up building entrances

Two+people+board+up+a+doorway.
Jerry Wu/The Daily Northwestern
A board-up crew nails a wooden plank to one of the apartment doors at 2018 Wesley Ave. on Thursday night.
William Tong, City Editor
May 10, 2024

City personnel ordered families living at 2018 Wesley Ave. to vacate the apartment and boarded up all entrance points of the building Thursday night, residents in neighboring buildings said. 

At about 8 p.m., Evanston Police Department officers arrived at the building to escort two third-floor families out of their apartments, according to William Carter, who lives at 2014 Wesley Ave. They were sent to city-coordinated extended-stay hotels, said Community Alliance for Better Government President Sebastian Nalls, who was at the scene.

The city had previously set a May 13 deadline for tenants to move out of the three Wesley Avenue apartment buildings because of structural deterioration in the stairs and platforms.

“Nobody was planning to leave tonight,” he said.

According to a Thursday city notice posted near the building’s east stairwell, a city inspection from the day before found a steel stair platform support “hanging from its last connection point.” 

“The platform may collapse at any time,” read the notice, which was signed by City Manager Luke Stowe. 

Citing Evanston’s dangerous buildings code, the notice ordered tenants to immediately vacate the property. 

EPD officers did not “remove or otherwise evict” tenants from 2018 Wesley Ave., Cmdr. Scott Sophier said in a Friday statement to The Daily. 

“The Evanston Police Department responded to 2018 Wesley to verify that residents were not in need of City of Evanston resources or assistance prior to board-up services completing their work,” he said. “Additionally, the department was on site to ensure the safety of tenants as the process concluded.”

Following the removal of the tenants, a city crew began boarding up doors and windows on the first floor of the 2018 Wesley Ave. apartments. 

As the board-up workers hammered and drilled wooden planks to the building’s entrances, residents of the neighboring apartment buildings — 2014 and 2024 Wesley Ave. — stepped outside to watch. Many said they had no idea the clearout would happen Thursday evening. 

LaMart Bailey, a 78-year-old tenant at 2014 Wesley Ave., said he was sleeping before the board-up. The commotion woke him up, he said. 

“I didn’t know nothing about this,” Bailey said. “How do you do this and don’t tell nobody?”

Several community activists also arrived at the apartments by about 10 p.m. Some shouted at police officers and the board-up crew to leave. The community activists chanted “money for housing, not police” and “Who evicts in the middle of the night? Housing is a human right.” 

Activists and some neighbors also periodically lined up in front of a first-floor apartment door to block it from being boarded up. The board-up crew workers moved around to other windows and doors on the building, ultimately finishing their assignment at about 12:45 a.m. Friday. 

Nalls said the activists’ primary goal was to make sure the neighboring residents “did not have any of their rights infringed upon.” 

He said a lack of communication caused neighbors to worry about whether their apartments were also going to be boarded up.

“I think that’s really what pushed people over the edge last night — this sense of ‘we don’t know what’s going on,’” Nalls said Friday morning. 

Carter said Thursday night’s surprising operation reflects a pattern of “bullying” and “scare tactics” from the city to remove tenants from the apartments. He said he expected similar city action at the other apartments soon.

“I want the city to take notice,” he said. “We are not happy. We are not scared.” 

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
More to Discover
More in City
Man playing the banjo sits looking at water and text that says “Evanston Folk Festival”
Evanston SPACE to host first annual Evanston Folk Festival in September
Three rows of people standing on steps. The front row has posters saying “Thrilled to be celebrating 100 years!” The second row has posters with balloons on them.
Junior League of Evanston-North Shore celebrates centennial year, aims to continue serving community
A headshot with books in the background.
Q&A: Evanston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director talks local business community
A person speaks into a microphone.
Biss recaps testy year, looks ahead to Evanston’s future in State of the City address
A wall that says Evanston Public Library
Profs. Elizabeth Saunders and Tanisha Fazal talk causes and costs of American wars at Evanston Public Library
The City-School Liaison Committee members sit in a square of tables.
City-School Liaison Committee discusses Guaranteed Income Program, Wraparound Evanston
More in Latest Stories
The House Committee on Education and the Workforce informed NU that it is under investigation in a Friday letter.
House Committee on Education and the Workforce opens antisemitism investigation into NU
Gil Hoffman (Medill ’99), the executive director of Israeli media advocacy group HonestReporting, held a dialogue on Thursday to kick off Israel Peace and Reflection Week.
NU Hillel, Wildcats for Israel kickstart Israel Peace and Reflection Week
Graduate student attacker Erin Coykendall smiles ahead of Northwesterns Big Ten championship victory over Penn State.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Erin Coykendall nears storied college career’s conclusion
A computer with research symbols coming out of it.
Research Roundup: NU researchers discover catalyst to remove carbon dioxide, assess hazard maps’ efficacy
Northwestern looks to regroup following a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal loss to Indiana.
Softball: No. 23 Northwestern drops Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal to Indiana
A person conducts an orchestra in a church hall filled with audience members.
‘Soli Deo Gloria’: Evanston’s Bach Week Festival signs off with Bach’s ‘Mass in B minor’
More in Local
Evanston Police Department squad cars.
EPD responds to shooting at Foster Street, Ashland Avenue
Two women looking at boards.
D65 gives design sneak peek for 5th Ward school at open house, encourages input from community members
Gabrielle Cummings smiles in front of a purple background.
Q&A: Gabrielle Cummings talks transition to Evanston Hospital President
Student filling in a heart drawn on a sidewalk with pink chalk in front of messages reading “SAVE BESSIE RHODES” and “I (heart) BESSIE RHODES.”
Bessie Rhodes parents demand dialogue with District 65 administrators about planned school closure
The outside of a brick hospital with a white van outside.
Former NorthShore HealthSystem patients to receive $55 million from class action settlement
Maker’s Markets patrons look at vendor tables.
Evanston Made kicks off 6th annual season of Maker’s Markets
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in