Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Week Ahead, July 1-7: Fourth of July Celebrations and Concerts in Chicagoland
July 2, 2024
‘1619: The Journey of A People’ brings audiences through an intense, beautiful journey of African Americans at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
July 2, 2024
Ann Lurie, distinguished Chicago Philanthropist, dies at 79
July 1, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1423 Views
Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after 'exhausting' all resources
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • June 30, 2024
2
289 Views
Ann Lurie, distinguished Chicago Philanthropist, dies at 79
Shreya Snrinivasan, Print Managing Editor • July 1, 2024
3
238 Views
A one day ‘The Bear’-inspired food tour because if Sydney can do it, we can too
Amanda Kangsadjaja, Reporter • June 28, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement
Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after ‘exhausting’ all resources
Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations
City Council approves $800,000 settlement over Fountain Square leaks, discusses leaf blower ordinance amendments
Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site
Wesley Avenue residents call for action amid recent move-out
The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál and Bob the Drag Queen
Queering The Map shows queer love on campus
Advertisement
Perry: A little humility goes a long way

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room

June 4, 2024

Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site

June 25, 2024

Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins

June 13, 2024

Advertisement

The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

Students pursue passions and policies in summer research

June 27, 2024

Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

June 27, 2024

Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site

June 25, 2024

The Week Ahead, July 1-7: Fourth of July Celebrations and Concerts in Chicagoland

July 2, 2024

‘1619: The Journey of A People’ brings audiences through an intense, beautiful journey of African Americans at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

July 2, 2024

Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after ‘exhausting’ all resources

June 30, 2024

‘1619: The Journey of A People’ brings audiences through an intense, beautiful journey of African Americans at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

Left+to+right%3A+Shannon+Stiles%2C+Ozivell+Eckford%2C+Ted+Williams+III%2C+Marchello+Lee+and+Vanessa+Love+perform+in+the+show.
Photo Courtesy of Basil Clunie
Left to right: Shannon Stiles, Ozivell Eckford, Ted Williams III, Marchello Lee and Vanessa Love perform in the show.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter
July 2, 2024

In 2019, The New York Times released “The 1619 Project,” a series of essays and other works aimed to reframe the narrative of the United States’ history through the documentation of the beginning of American slavery and its consequences on the nation.

2019 marked the 400-year anniversary of the first 20 enslaved Africans arriving in Virginia, and Kennedy-King College Political Science Prof. Ted Williams III said he wanted to do something to recognize the anniversary as well. 

He considered putting on a conference or symposium, but because of his extensive artistic background, he was drawn to do something that was narrative and artistic.

“I think that in education it is critical for us to not only tell these stories, but to see them and participate in the stories because Black history really is American history,” Williams said. “Not only do we understand that this is all of our history but we also have to understand that this country does not go forward without all of us.”

Thus, “1619: The Journey of A People” was born. Directed by Williams and Tim Rhoze, the play follows the journey of African Americans throughout different periods of American history using song, spoken word, dance and music.

“1619: The Journey of A People” begins with a group piece introducing the journey of the musical. It was followed by an exploration of the trans-Atlantic slave trade through an abrasive performance of dance and music. 

Other themes explored throughout the musical include the meaning of freedom, mass incarceration, the Great Migration and the Civil Rights Movement.

Williams said his music combines drums from West Africa with rhythms of blues, jazz, hip-hop, pop and R&B. He said he was influenced by the music of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Busta Rhymes and Nas and socially influenced by Paul Robeson and Harry Belafonte.

“There is something that subconsciously connects with us when we hear music and particularly for this story,” Williams said. “As we have this political and social and economic journey, we’re really having a musical journey too because music expresses pain and expresses pleasure.”

“1619: The Journey of A People” features original music including the opening number “The Journey,” “I Thought We Were Free” and “GreatMigration/Chicago.”  It also included American classics like “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Steal Away” and “We Shall Overcome.”

Williams said living in Chicago has led him to meet many talented artists, actors, dancers, singers and designers. Using this network, he created the cast for the show.

Cast member Simbryt Whittington Dortch said she is passionate about the topics of slavery and the history of abuse and trauma of African Americans in the U.S. People are often afraid to have uncomfortable conversations about the traumatic history of African Americans, she said.

“I think it’s time that America truly does uncover the wounds because it doesn’t just affect people that look like me with melanated skin, it affects everyone and it reaches far from generation to generation until we uncover it,” Dortch said. “We still have to walk forward together so I’m all about the recovery and the talk that has to happen and I think this production does that in a wonderful way.”

The production featured a three-person band that included Gerald Crawford on bass, Brian Scott on the keyboard and Ozivell Eckford on the drumset and hand drum. The backdrop was a mural painted by Sholo Beverly.

Evanston Resident Tamara Hadaway said she loved the whole production including the imagery and music. She said she also enjoyed the simplistic setting and beautiful mural.

“It’s such an emotional ride,” Hadaway said. “Initially when it starts off you feel the heaviness. I remember thinking ‘Oh my gosh, (the actors) have to do this on a regular basis and to go through the emotions all the time.’ But where we ended was a place of hope.”

Williams said he hopes that “1619: The Journey of A People” influences people to think about the future of America. He said he hopes he inspires people to think about how they can make the country “work for all people.”

He wants people to extend the promises made in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution to future generations, he said. 

“I want for audiences to understand that Black history is American history,” Williams said. “I want them to understand that in order to go forward, we have to look at the past and we also have to assess where we are in the present.”

Sunday was the last day of the production’s scheduled performances at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre. Next, the show will be performed at the Beverly Arts Center in Chicago on August 11, 17 and 18.

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre hosts panel discussion ‘That Art Thing We Do’ with Black artists

‘This Bitter Earth’ questions whether there’s room for politics in love at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

A Blast from the Past: Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre Brings Audiences Back to 2008 with ‘OBAMA-OLOGY’

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Follow along as Amanda Kangsadjaja goes on a food tour of all the locations featured in hit series The Bear.
A one day ‘The Bear’-inspired food tour because if Sydney can do it, we can too
Pixar released its new summer hit “Inside Out 2” in theaters June 14, the sequel to Inside Out which explored the grappling of emotions throughout childhood and adolescence.
Reel Thoughts: 'Inside Out 2' creatively depicts the emotional side to puberty
Milky Chance, a German rock band best known for their 2013 hit Stolen Dance headlined Saturdays lineup.
CAPTURED: 2024 Winnetka Music Festival
Milky Chance, a German rock band best known for their 2013 hit Stolen Dance headlined Saturdays lineup.
“Artist-first” Winnetka Music Festival brings Milky Chance, Band of Horses, NU band and more to the North Shore
Steve Albini crouches behind a sheet of plexiglass as a crowd of his campus adversaries gather around to throw things at him. They were invited by Albini as a part of a project for Albini’s art class. Much of Albini’s provocative career got its start during his time at NU.
Steve Albini’s death leaves artistic legacy at NU, Chicago
SWAN’s 3rd annual Kresgepalooza showcased musicians, like band The Transcontinental Slip n’ Slide.
SWAN travels around the world for third annual Kresgepalooza
More in City
The shore of Lake Michigan with the Chicago skyline in the background.
Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after 'exhausting' all resources
Weir said that if farmers move cattle in Bison feeding patterns, grass grows back healthier and fuller.
CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir discusses his new book 'Life as We Know It (Can Be)'
A person raises their hand while talking at a dais.
City Council approves $800,000 settlement over Fountain Square leaks, discusses leaf blower ordinance amendments
Members of the Ryan family pose at the Ryan Field groundbreaking ceremony Monday.
Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site
The new city flag was selected from over 200 submissions to the Evanston Youth Flag Design Contest.
City flag approved, new affordable housing authorized at City Council
Preview of things to do and see in Chicagoland this week.
The Week Ahead, June 24-30: Concerts, Art Festivals and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland
More in Latest Stories
Ann Lurie was a life trustee of Northwestern and gave over $60 million over the years.
Ann Lurie, distinguished Chicago Philanthropist, dies at 79
Computer with speech bubbles featuring a book, a chart and a graph. The background is purple.
Students pursue passions and policies in summer research
Green field with purple and white paint with white roof above
Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations
Former residents of the Wesley Avenue apartments voiced their concerns to the Housing and Development Committee on Tuesday night.
Wesley Avenue residents call for action amid recent move-out
Chicago Pride Fest will have an estimated 100,000 people in attendance.
The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál and Bob the Drag Queen
The Chicago area is offering many summer events ranging from music to movies that dont break the bank.
From movies and concerts to free days at Museums, here are some free things to do this summer in Chicagoland
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in