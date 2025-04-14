Fusion celebrates 21st birthday with its annual spring show

Fusion Dance Company celebrated its 21st anniversary with its annual spring show, “Finally 21,” this weekend in Ryan Family Auditorium.

The theme of the show celebrated the dance group’s 21st birthday, featuring 24 hip hop and contemporary pieces relating to partying and coming of age.

“We chose songs that we think would be best suited to have a good time,” Medill senior and Fusion member Raquel Rossi said. “Some of them in a little bit more of a sultry way. Some of them in a little bit more of a high energy way.”

The show started off with almost 50 cast members dancing to Rihanna’s “Birthday Cake,” reinforcing the birthday theme and showcasing Fusion’s energy.

Weinberg sophomore and Fusion Public Relations Chair Maya Hemmi said the piece she choreographed to “Virgo’s Groove” by Beyoncé was inspired by people finding love in the club.

“It’s a celebration of all things that come with the coming of age,” Hemmi said. “There’s a lot of things that come with turning 21, but I sort of focus more on the fun side of young love.”

Other highly applauded dances included “Sticky” by Tyler, The Creator and “squabble up” by Kendrick Lamar.

Each show featured different guest performers, including Northwestern K-Dance, Afrothunda Dance Troupe, Graffiti Dancers, THUNK a cappella and Northwestern Bhangra.

Both Hemmi and Rossi said Fusion is like “family,” and that they get a lot of support from members both within and outside of dance.

“It’s so cool to see everyone coming from different places, both geographically and just background-wise, and then meeting all these people and being able to dance with them,” Rossi said.

Medill junior Sarah Kim said she came to the show to support her friend, Weinberg junior Emily Park. She said she was not only impressed by the dancing, but also by the overall production, as the videos in between sets captured Fusion’s inside jokes while still making sure the audience could understand them.

The videos parodied popular video series such as Vogue’s 73 Questions and WIRED’s Autocomplete Interviews.

“I love coming to these shows because I think it’s so impressive that these people are so smart yet also so talented at dancing,” Kim said. “I don’t know how they do both, especially at this school because it’s so hard.”

