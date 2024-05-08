Subscribe
SAFC allocates $2.09 million to student organizations

The+SAFC%E2%80%99s+budget+deficit+grew+from+about+a+%24500%2C000+minimum+to+about+a+%241.1+million+minimum+this+year.
Daily file illustration by Beatrice Villaflor
The SAFC’s budget deficit grew from about a $500,000 minimum to about a $1.1 million minimum this year.
Isaiah Steinberg, Copy Editor
May 8, 2024

The Associated Student Government’s Student Activities Finance Committee announced $2.09 million in funding allocations to student groups for the 2024-2025 academic year on Tuesday.

The sum is an increase from about $1.9 million in funding distributed to student groups last year.

Over 150 student groups received SAFC funding, which comes from the ASG Activity Fee on students’ tuition bill.

“The SAFC did a great job at evaluating a range of profiles to support a very diverse set of programming so that the student body, no matter the person, has a meaningful experience,” said SESP sophomore and ASG Co-President Caleb Snead.

The fund’s budget shortfall increased this year from a minimum of $500,000 to a minimum of $1.1 million. Based on the volume of lower bound funding requests from student organizations, not every group will receive the funding it requests, Snead said.

He added the committee’s biggest challenge this year was working within the limits of its budget while providing as much benefit to students as possible.

“We’re trying to figure out a way to support the student body in the programming they see as valuable, while also recognizing that we have very strict budget constraints,” Snead said.

Student groups will be able to appeal to receive more funding at an ASG Senate meeting on May 15 at 7 p.m. in the Technological Institute L211. The Senate will have $50,000 for funding appeals, an increase from $30,000 last year.

Snead suggested student groups use the opportunity to ask for funding for items which were not eligible for SAFC funding.

“I’m very proud of the allocations team and their ability to bring all the pieces together to make some truly informed decisions,” Snead said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

