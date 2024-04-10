Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
57° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senate appoints new deputy speaker and elects Rules Committee members
April 10, 2024
LTE: Standing against anti-LGBTQ+ campaigns at The Arch
April 10, 2024
NU’s Global Poverty Research Lab effects policy change through poverty research
April 10, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1197 Views
City to host total solar eclipse watch events
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 7, 2024
2
757 Views
City Council indicates support for migrant shelter — but not downtown
Shun Graves and Hannah WebsterApril 9, 2024
3
657 Views
Celtic Knot Public House to reopen in June, aims to serve as community hub
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 4, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

‘This is Us’ art exhibit aims to represent artists’ identities

Two+people+sit+at+a+table+in+front+of+a+wall+with+several+pieces+of+art+on+it.
Anavi Prakash/The Daily Northwestern
The ‘This is Us’ art exhibit features 31 pieces of art created by 10 artists in a three-month long workshop. The exhibit will be on display at Coffee Lab on Noyes Street for all of April.
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor
April 10, 2024

When customers visit Coffee Lab & Roasters on Noyes Street, they don’t just get to have a drink or sweet treat. They also get to see the art exhibit housed in the espresso bar for all of April.

The exhibit, titled “This is Us,” features 31 pieces of art created by 10 Evanston residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It is the third annual exhibit produced by a three-month long workshop hosted by the Center for Independent Futures and Art Encounter.

The workshop aims to give people with disabilities a “full life” when it comes to arts, according to Jeff Morthorst, the Center for Independent Future’s activities director and project manager. He said there were two parts to the workshop: creating the art pieces and celebrating them by putting them on display. 

“The celebration garners public exposure, social capital and self esteem,” he said. “We wanted to be able to provide the entire spectrum of fine art.” 

Prior to 2024, the exhibit was shown at a small Evanston art gallery with limited hours. Morthorst said the move to Coffee Lab creates more opportunities for people to see the artists’ work.

Melinda Menezes was one of those viewers. She said the exhibit was meaningful to her because she has family members with intellectual disabilities whom she wished had opportunities like this workshop. 

“People that have intellectual disabilities are sometimes in the shadows, so I think it’s really nice to bring it forward where (people) get to see our commonalities (with each other),” she said. 

Morthorst said the title, “This is Us,” is an “expression of the group.” 

He said the largest piece of the exhibit is a collaboration between all 10 artists. Each artist started by creating a work that reflects who they are, he said. Then, the artists came together and put the pieces together to reflect their identity as a group. 

“What they have done is an expression of two identities for each person,” Morthorst said. “Each person’s identity as an individual and then their identity as a team or a group. That’s how they came to ‘This is Us.’” 

He said one of the projects featured in the exhibit involved artists painting full face masks in a way that reflects their individual identities. He added that project artists were guided by Art Encounter teaching artist Val McCune and had the opportunity to work with a variety of materials, including paint, marbles and words cut out of magazines and newspapers. 

McCormick freshman Alex Sangster, a frequent Coffee Lab customer, said she had casually looked at the art while picking a table to sit at and thought it was “cool.” After learning about the mission of the workshop, her opinion didn’t change, she said. 

“I think it’s cooler now, but it doesn’t make me think any differently (about the exhibit),” Sangster said.

Morthorst said he hopes exhibit viewers treat it like any other art display they see in the city. He added that he wants people to see the artists of “This is Us” in the same light they would see artists without disabilities.

As for the artists themselves, he said he wants them to feel proud of the work they’ve done. 

“I’m really hoping that they get that sense of accomplishment that drives people to continue to try and feel the joy of recognition from folks who see their work and (feel) a sense of belonging to the community,” Morthorst said. 

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @anavi_52

Related Stories: 

Evanston Mural Arts Program brings art to Evanston streets 

Coffee Lab partners with Sinag to display AAPI art 

Art Club helps individuals with disabilities share artistic voice
More to Discover
More in City
A shelf of packages.
Local businesses grapple with impact of Evanston’s flavored tobacco ban
Martin Stadium, home to the University’s lacrosse and soccer teams, will undergo temporary enhancements that will allow it to host games for NU’s football team through the 2025 season.
Football: Northwestern to play ‘majority’ of 2024, 2025 home games at enhanced Martin Stadium
A car is parked in a parking garage.
Evanston, Cook County see steady increase in electric vehicle use
A pair of hands cup a heart with the trans flag colors in it.
Drawing on lived experiences, Gender Affirming Evanston aims to support parents of transgender children
Cars parked in front of a stadium.
Ald. Eleanor Revelle releases NU event parking survey for 7th Ward residents
An exterior photo of Evanston Township High School.
District 202 board discusses 2022-2023 school year discipline report
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in