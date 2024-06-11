Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
District 65 School Board votes to close Dr. Bessie Rhodes School
June 11, 2024
City Council introduces ranked-choice voting implementation ordinance, talks Landlord-Tenant agreements
June 11, 2024
District 202 board approves tentative 2025 fiscal year budget, hears student well-being presentation
June 11, 2024
Trending Stories
1
770 Views
Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • June 9, 2024
2
646 Views
Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address
Lucas Kim, Print Managing Editor • June 10, 2024
3
355 Views
NU announces plans to prevent disruptions at commencement
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • June 4, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

City Council introduces ranked-choice voting implementation ordinance, talks Landlord-Tenant agreements

Almost+two+years+after+Evanston+residents+voted+for+ranked-choice+voting+in+municipal+elections%2C+City+Council+passed+an+ordinance+to+implement+by+April+2025
Daily file photo by Jacob Wendler
Almost two years after Evanston residents voted for ranked-choice voting in municipal elections, City Council passed an ordinance to implement by April 2025
David Samson, Print Managing Editor
June 11, 2024

City Council voted to introduce an ordinance for the implementation of ranked-choice voting and discussed an amendment to Evanston’s Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance Monday night.

On November 8, 2022, Evanston voters passed a referendum that established ranked-choice voting for elected city officials. The City of Evanston authorized this through its Home Rule powers, however, the Cook County Clerk has not taken any action to implement these changes, according to the ordinance. 

Because of this, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss recommended the approval of this ordinance in order to “eliminate all barriers to implementation.”

“This is an action in support of any effort to make sure that the will of the voters of Evanston — as overwhelmingly expressed in November 2022 — is reflected in the way elections are implemented in April of 2025,” Biss said.

The ordinance was passed by a 7-1 vote, with Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) absent and Ald. Devon Reid (8th) dissenting, voting “hell no.” 

Before the vote, Reid motioned to table the item, but the vote failed. Some of Reid’s concerns included Council not yet receiving an update from their outside law firm as previously voted on by the Council and Rules Committee, that the City does not know “why it’s passing” this ordinance and that the ordinance falls short of its goals.

“This is the information that we needed to have in an ordinance before the voters went to the ballot box to vote on this so they actually understood what they were voting for,” Reid said. “Ranked-choice voting sounds great, but if the details are not there, we could potentially be implementing a system that makes it tougher for folks to vote, not easier.”

The ordinance will be voted on again at Council’s next meeting, June 24, for action.

Throughout the meeting, councilmembers, city officials and the public discussed an ordinance that would amend the City’s Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. The Housing and Community Development Committee approved 13 amendments at its April 16 meeting.

Some of the proposed changes include restructuring late fees, disclosing utility costs, foreclosure activity and code violations, and increasing the notice period for lease nonrenewal from 30 days to 90 days. 

Several Evanston community members, many of whom were housing providers, raised concerns about the ordinance. They questioned the proposed two month’s rent or actual damages penalty for failing to provide a written notice of the new rental agreement for lease non-renewal and how renters would not be required to renew their lease more than 30 days prior to the termination of the current lease.

“The changes that (City Council is) looking at here this evening have crossed over into a situation where we’re creating, to me, an unbalanced ordinance,” Dan Schermerhorn, president of Schermerhorn and Company, said. “It’s just going to create chaos in the rental market.”

Other community members showed support for the amendments.

Dominic Voz, a fair housing associate with Open Communities, said he “empathetically” supports strengthening Evanston renters’ rights, and that while he believes many housing providers are “reasonable business owners,” laws need to be in place to protect tenants from those who aren’t.

“Business owners generally, rationally, don’t support heightened regulation of their business,” Voz said. “Some of the aversion is reasonable, we don’t want to overburden our very small owner occupied landlords who provide naturally occurring affordable housing — that’s true. But business owners are also capable of and should be mandated to follow basic rules.”

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) began the Council’s debate on the ordinance with a few amendments, including a proposal to move the implementation date from October 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025, and adding protection for housing providers from “unwarranted” lawsuits. 

After a lengthy discussion, the Council voted 9-0 to table the resolution until their July 8 meeting.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated City Council voted to pass the ordinance. City Council voted to introduce the ordinance, not to pass the ordinance. The Daily regrets the error.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @dpsamson_ 

Related Stories: 

Fair housing advocates, housing providers divided on proposed renter landlord ordinance amendments

Evanston becomes first city in Illinois to adopt ranked-choice voting

Tenants and landlords discuss proposed changes to housing ordinance at special committee meeting

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
About 40 people filled the Joseph E. Hill Early Childhood Center, holding signs for the board meeting.
District 65 School Board votes to close Dr. Bessie Rhodes School
District 202’s 2025 fiscal year budget was created while prioritizing instruction and student needs, said Kendra Williams, the district’s chief financial officer.
District 202 board approves tentative 2025 fiscal year budget, hears student well-being presentation
Each summer, Evanston organizations put together programs to offer residents, especially students, free meals.
Evanston summer programs offer free meals, produce for youth
Scales in front of a redlined Evanston.
The Daily Explains: Contextualizing the Evanston reparations lawsuit
People sit in chairs, some holding up a sign that reads “Justice for Wesley.”
Wesley Avenue apartment tenants file lawsuit against property owners, managers
A silver car decorated with rainbow streamers, pride flags and plastic flowers.
Evanston Pride youth car parade cultivates safe space amidst increased anti-LGBTQ+ legislation nationwide
More in City Council
A sign that says Welcome to Evanston.
‘Doom and gloom’ no more? City Council tackles financial future, tax changes
A person speaks at a podium with a slideshow projected on a wall behind him.
City Council discusses budget priorities, introduces bonds for capital improvements
Two silhouettes shake hands in front of an apartment building and a large lease agreement on a clipboard.
Fair housing advocates, housing providers divided on proposed renter landlord ordinance amendments
A shelf of packages.
Local businesses grapple with impact of Evanston’s flavored tobacco ban
A building door with lamps on the wall.
City Council indicates support for migrant shelter — but not downtown
A sign reading “Danger” in front of stadium bleachers.
Ryan Field zoning lawsuit parties clash after NU intervenes to dismiss case
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern’s class of 2024 is made up of 7,720 undergraduate and graduate students.
Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address
The protest outside the United Center in the University’s designated “free speech zone” saw over 100 people, including graduates who walked out, family members and community members.
Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza
Nikki Okrah (Weinberg ’11), Weinberg’s Convocation speaker, founded Chaku Foods in hopes of giving back to her home country Ghana.
‘Wildcats should have wild dreams:’ Nikki Okrah delivers optimistic 2024 Weinberg Convocation address
Commencement will be held June 9 at the United Center.
NU announces plans to prevent disruptions at commencement
Perry: A little humility goes a long way
Perry: A little humility goes a long way
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in