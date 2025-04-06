Categories:

Captured: Baseball: Northwestern beats Iowa 5-4 in walk-off fashion

Dalton Hanna, Assistant Photo Editor
April 6, 2025
A player holds up four fingers and sticks his tongue out.

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern baseball clinched a 5-4 win against Iowa on Sunday after losing the first two games of the series. Entering Sunday’s game, Iowa had a ten-game win streak, but the ’Cats had other plans. Junior infielder Trent Liolios hit a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to put Northwestern up 4-3. Though Iowa tied things up in the top of the ninth inning, sophomore infielder Ryan Kucherak won the game with a walk-off single.

Players jump and pump their fists in the air while running on the field.

Pitcher winds up and releases the baseball toward home plate with intense focus.

A player throws his bat to the ground in celebration after earning a walk.

A player waits for the pitch with his bat in his hands, while the crowd is visible in the background.

A player performs a dance celebration while an opposing player stands still.

Women in the stands clap and yell.

An Iowa player slides on the ground over the home plate.

The team celebrates their win in a big, group huddle.

The teams walk by one another in single-file lines, fist bumping one another.

Email: [email protected]

X: @DaltonHanna06

 

