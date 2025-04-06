Captured: Baseball: Northwestern beats Iowa 5-4 in walk-off fashion

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern baseball clinched a 5-4 win against Iowa on Sunday after losing the first two games of the series. Entering Sunday’s game, Iowa had a ten-game win streak, but the ’Cats had other plans. Junior infielder Trent Liolios hit a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to put Northwestern up 4-3. Though Iowa tied things up in the top of the ninth inning, sophomore infielder Ryan Kucherak won the game with a walk-off single.

Email: [email protected]

X: @DaltonHanna06

Related Stories:

— Captured: Northwestern Men’s Basketball falls 73-69 to UCLA

— Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern chokes away 20-point lead, falls to Nebraska

— Captured: Martinelli shines as Northwestern triumphs over USC 77-75