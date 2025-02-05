Categories:

Captured: Martinelli shines as Northwestern triumphs over USC 77-75

Jonah McClure, Reporter
February 5, 2025
Junior forward Nick Martinelli pushes through his defender’s hand as he looks for a scoring opportunity.
Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern defeated USC 77-75 at Welsh-Ryan Arena Tuesday night. 

It was the Wildcats’ (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) third-ever matchup against the Trojans (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten).

After trailing 6-3 early, the ’Cats pushed through and held a narrow lead for the remainder of the half. Throughout the second half, NU extended its lead toward double-digits, dominating USC on both ends of the floor. But after holding a 14-point advantage at the 8-minute media timeout, the Trojans stormed back, tying the contest at 75-75 with just under 30 seconds to play. 

After a timeout, Martinelli received the inbound, dribbled near the baseline, jumped between two defenders and drilled a game-winning floater. Martinelli led the team with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Junior guard Justin Mullins added 14 points with four 3-pointers — both season-highs.

The ’Cats head to the Pacific Northwest to take on Washington this Saturday.

Email: [email protected]
X: @jemccl125
