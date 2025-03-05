Captured: Northwestern Men’s Basketball falls 73-69 to UCLA

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

In its final home game of the season Monday night, Northwestern fell to UCLA 73-69 in a so-called “must-win” matchup for the team’s slim hopes to revisit the Big Dance.

It was the Wildcats’ (16-14, 7-12 Big Ten) first loss since Feb. 16, where they conceded a large comeback to Nebraska.

After UCLA took an early 7-2 lead, NU bounced back as junior forward Nick Martinelli led the charge with eight points in the first ten minutes. The ’Cats held a narrow 35-34 lead at the end of the first half, stemming from an uncharacteristically high three-point field goal percentage of 50%. Despite a close start in the second half, the Bruins then ventured on a 23-10 run, holding NU to less than one point per minute in that 11-minute stretch. With a 10-point deficit in the final minute, the game seemed out of reach for the ’Cats.

However, an improbable sequence of forced turnovers and quick scores suddenly created a two-point margin in the contest. With a chance to tie or take the lead, Martinelli turned over the ball on a play that surprised some with the lack of a foul call. A flagrant call on freshman guard K.J. Windham sealed the match, with sighs of disappointment from the crowd and relief from the away bench. In the loss, Martinelli notched his 15th straight 15-plus point game, the longest streak by a Wildcat since 1996. Graduate student guard Ty Berry logged 22 points and seven rebounds, both of which led the team.

NU finishes out the regular season against No. 13 Maryland this Saturday.

