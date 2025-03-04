Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s dramatic rally falls short in penultimate regular season scuffle with UCLA

Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern
Junior forward Nick Martinelli celebrates after a first-half floater.
Audrey Pachuta, Sports Editor
March 4, 2025

If you were to walk into Welsh-Ryan Arena Monday night to see Northwestern take on UCLA in its final home contest of the season, you may have mistaken it for a matchup of years past as the amplitude of a revitalized home crowd loomed large. 

In a game that honored three players who defined the program throughout their careers, alongside two more who joined the fray for their final season of eligibility, the Wildcat (16-14, 7-12 Big Ten) faithful roared to life when the hosts cut what had been a double-digit Bruin (21-9, 12-7 Big Ten) lead with a minute to play down to just one point 35 seconds later. 

NU fell short of mounting the full-fledged Senior Night comeback, though, ultimately falling 73-69 as a flagrant foul called on freshman guard K.J. Windham dealt the final blow. 

“It’s March now, so you never know what can happen,” graduate student guard Ty Berry said postgame. “We just tried to claw our way back and even though we fell short, I’m just so proud of my guys.”

For nearly 30 minutes, the contest remained tight, with neither team leading by more than five points, as the lead flipped back-and-forth 14 times throughout the contest. The Bruins came out strong, but NU quickly answered.

When junior forward Nick Martinelli found the basket for an and-one floater that cut an early 7-2 Bruin advantage down to just three, the building ruptured. Then, just over two minutes later, graduate student Ty Berry nailed his first of four 3-pointers on the night, igniting the crowd once more.

A triple by junior guard Justin Mullins knotted the game at 11 apiece to send the contest into the first-half 16-minute media timeout as NU quieted the visitors early energy. 

In the dying seconds of the half, after a fruitless NU possession, the Bruins followed up with a 3-pointer on the other end, only for Martinelli to respond with a perfectly timed pass to graduate student center Matthew Nicholson, who slammed home a dunk with four seconds left to play.  

By the end of the first half, NU led 35-34 with almost all of its scoring dispersed between Martinelli, Berry and Windham — who nailed long-range attempts on consecutive possessions right around the nine-minute mark. 

As the ’Cats traversed into second-half territory, an equally topsy-turvy 10 minutes ensued as the teams traded bucket-after-bucket and dove for the ball on the floor, refusing to relinquish an inch. 

When graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris hit a near-baseline jumper with 8:18 left to play and the Bruins turned the ball back over, he sprinted up the court, threw his hands in the air and turned to the crowd, then to his own bench. 

But UCLA would soon jump ahead by six after a second chance attempt spiraled down the drain — the largest lead either squad had seen prior to that moment. Moments later, as the visitors knocked down two free throws, the likelihood of an NU victory began to slip away as coach Chris Collins called a timeout. 

The Bruin lead ballooned to 14 points with just over three minutes left to play, but the ’Cats’ veteran stars — Berry and Nicholson — refused to relent in the game’s final moments. 

Down by 10 points with 56 seconds on the clock, the duo combined for nine points, seeking vengeance for a senior night they missed out on due to injury last season.

“We both knew in the back of our heads (last season) that we were going to get another one,” Berry said. “So tonight we really made sure to cherish that moment together.”

Following the loss, NU will travel to College Park, Maryland, for its final regular season game against the No. 13 Terrapins Saturday. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: UCLA 73, Northwestern 69

Men’s Basketball: Windham displays boundless potential in 20-point performance against Iowa

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 68, Iowa 57

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Incumbent Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) has criticized challenger Candance Chow for her leadership of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education. In contrast, Chow has repeatedly alleged that Suffredin’s lobbying activities constitute a conflict of interest with his duties.
Ethics duels punctuate 6th Ward race between Suffredin, Chow
Kalpana Waikar completely gutted and renovated her restaurant’s kitchen to reach her sustainability goals.
Sustain Evanston grants make businesses’ sustainable dreams a reality
An overwhelming majority of Evanston voters approved the 2022 referendum to replace the city’s “winner-take-all” voting system with ranked choice voting.
Advocates push to implement stalled ranked choice voting in Evanston
LTE: An Open Letter from 218 alumni — Northwestern’s decision to censor DEI is appalling
LTE: An Open Letter from 218 alumni — Northwestern’s decision to censor DEI is appalling
Hackney: Helsinki 2
Hackney: Helsinki 2
Resident Directors supervise resident assistants and support programming within their respective campus area.
NU resident directors share their experiences living on campus
More in Men's Basketball
Graduate student center Matthew Nicholson slams home a dunk to close out the first half Monday.
Rapid Recap: UCLA 73, Northwestern 69
Freshman guard K.J. Windham puts Iowa guard Brock Harding off balance in Northwestern’s 68-57 win over Iowa. Windham led all scorers with 20 points.
Men’s Basketball: Windham displays boundless potential in 20-point performance against Iowa
Graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris slams home a dunk in Northwestern’s 68-57 win over Iowa Friday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern stifles Iowa’s high-octane offense in 68-57 win
Freshman guard K.J. Windham prepares to shoot a 3-pointer in Northwestern's Friday win over Iowa.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 68, Iowa 57
Junior forward Nick Martinelli shoots a post shot in a game earlier this season.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 75, Minnesota 63
Graduate student center Matthew Nicholson slams home a dunk in a game earlier this season. Nicholson recorded his fourth double-digit scoring game in Northwestern's Thursday win over Ohio State.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 70, Ohio State 49
More in Sports
A Northwestern swimmer competes at a meet earlier this season.
Northwestern sets 4 school records at Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships
Sophomore outfielder Jackson Freeman takes a swing during a game last season.
Baseball: Northwestern drops series sweep to No. 17 Duke
Coach Arvid Swan broke up his No. 1 and No. 2 doubles pairing between NU’s matches against Northern Kentucky and Marquette.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern clobbers Northern Kentucky and Marquette
Senior forward Caileigh Walsh high fives a team member before a game earlier this season.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops season finale to Nebraska as Daley and Walsh bow out
Senior guard Melannie Daley prepares to pass in a game earlier this season.
Rapid Recap: Nebraska 98, Northwestern 77
Northwestern huddles during a game earlier this season
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern issued two forfeits for declining to travel to Los Angeles amid wildfires