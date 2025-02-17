Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern chokes away 20-point lead, falls to Nebraska

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Despite leading by 18 points with just over 15 minutes left to play –– and out-rebounding Nebraska 29-11 in the first half –– Northwestern was outscored 47-28 in the second half, dropping its third straight contest in a 68-64 loss. Junior forward Nick Martinelli and graduate student guard Ty Berry each scored 23 points for the Wildcats (13-13, 4-11 Big Ten) while Brice Williams posted 21 points for the Cornhuskers (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten) Sunday.