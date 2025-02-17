Categories:

Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern chokes away 20-point lead, falls to Nebraska

Byline photo of Henry Frieman
Henry Frieman, Managing Editor
February 17, 2025
Junior guard Justin Mullins rises to the basket for a contested layup against Nebraska.
Junior guard Justin Mullins rises to the basket for a contested layup against Nebraska.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern

Despite leading by 18 points with just over 15 minutes left to play –– and out-rebounding Nebraska 29-11 in the first half –– Northwestern was outscored 47-28 in the second half, dropping its third straight contest in a 68-64 loss. Junior forward Nick Martinelli and graduate student guard Ty Berry each scored 23 points for the Wildcats (13-13, 4-11 Big Ten) while Brice Williams posted 21 points for the Cornhuskers (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten) Sunday. 

A player in a white uniform pulls up for a 3-pointer.

A player in a white uniform dribbles the ball.

A player in a white uniform, surrounded by players in red uniforms, contorts himself to make an acrobatic pass.

A player in a white uniform high-fives his teammates during warmups.

Three players in white uniforms huddle together.

A player in a white uniform carries the basketball.

A player in a white uniform shoots a basketball over a player in a red uniform.

A player in a white uniform claps.

A player in a white uniform roars in the face of a player in a red uniform.
