City Council eyes selling 9th Ward lot to ETHS, but holds off on vote

City Council stalled selling a 9th Ward city-owned property to Evanston Township High School District 202 at their Monday meeting, the final to be held at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.

The site, located at 1222 Washington St., would be used to house an affordable housing unit built by ETHS’ Geometry in Construction program. Students in the program build a frame for a two-story home that is later sold to a middle-income family.

The council voted twice to suspend the rules, which would allow the item to be voted on for introduction and action on the same day. Both votes failed 6-1, with different councilmembers voting against the measure each time. Ultimately, the council voted only to introduce the measure, which will be up for approval at its next meeting on April 14.

Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th), who spearheaded the rule suspension effort, mentioned a need to stick to the construction timeline. However, several dissenting community members at the meeting indicated they were scheduled to meet with Geracaris to discuss the project Wednesday and urged the council to delay the vote until after then.

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) was the first to vote against the rule suspension. She promptly said she didn’t realize her objection would delay the project and suggested she would vote yes on a redo. When reconsidering the motion, Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) voted no.

“You got to meet with them, man,” Suffredin said, directing his comment to Geracaris. “I’m sorry.”

Some community members, who said they lived close to the property, wanted to maintain a green space in the area instead.

9th Ward resident Chelsea Elward said she wants to create a community garden in the space to benefit those living at the nearby Rice Children’s Center.

Other residents, like Tom Doyle, aired concerns about the future of the trees on the property. Doyle specifically pushed to preserve the area as a green space benefitting the children at Rice.

“These are our residents,” Doyle said. “They’re children that live with us, but they have no outlet to connect with the community.”

Still, Geracaris remained resolute, lauding that the housing option was the “best” use for the lot.

“This has overwhelming support from everyone, other than the neighbors and a couple other people who are here,” Geracaris said. “I don’t see us stopping this process and going back and not putting a Geometry in Construction home there.”

The sale will be up for a final vote at the council’s next meeting on April 14.

