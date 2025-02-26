City Council delays decision on Harley Clarke Mansion

City Council postponed a vote Monday to authorize the lease of the Harley Clarke Mansion to Celadon Construction Corporation, citing issues with fire pit access and occasional vague language in the lease.

Celadon — an affordable housing developer — plans to turn the historic property into a hotel and event space. The proposed 40-year agreement between the city and the firm would require the construction company to use the space for “high quality public use” and maintain the premises.

The facility would be open to the public during business hours unless there is a special event. A city document estimates one wedding per week and two other events, but the facility can hold two to three weddings per weekend.

On Monday, Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) successfully motioned to hold the move until the council’s March 10 meeting.

The limestone mansion has been vacant since 2015 when the Evanston Art Center left it. The building faced demolition in 2018, but roughly 80% of voters agreed to preserve it in an advisory referendum. Afterward, Artist Book House agreed to a long-term lease for the mansion in 2019 but withdrew in 2023 following fundraising difficulties.

Seventh ward resident Ellie Feddersen raised concerns about fire pit access at Lighthouse Beach, which adjoins the property. Feddersen said Celadon could dominate summer availability.

“I urge you to not have the fire pit be in the tenants’ control for reservations,” she said.

Matt Poole, deputy director of Evanston’s Parks and Recreation Department, explained that the city and Celadon would handle half of fire pit use between April 15 and November 15, a 25% allocation for each. Fedderson expressed concern that the construction company could hog times during peak months.

Poole said Parks and Recreations and Celadon would each have up to 53 days, while the remaining 107 days would be available for public use. Residents highly demanded fire pits in 2024 — Poole said 122 permits were issued for them, more than the lease would guarantee.

Kelly also raised concerns about fire pit access in the summer and questioned if the council could change yearly access requirements to weekly or monthly minimums.

“There might be a way to better design it and orchestrate it so that residents are assured of access throughout the summer for some days,” Kelly said.

Poole said it is easier to manage yearly conditions than week-to-week ones. He added that Celadon and the city had a mutual desire for an amicable agreement.

Kelly said she wants explicit terms regarding public use of the space.

“We have to make sure things are in writing,” Kelly said. “It’s great that there’s trust. That’s wonderful. That’s not how we do things on behalf of residents.”

Alex Ruggie, the city’s corporation counsel, said Celadon does not have a specific intention for the fire pit but wants to offer it to its guests. She said the 25% allotment allows Parks and Recreation and Celadon to have their desired access to the fire pit while providing the community with ample access.

“This is kind of a trust exercise,” Ruggie said. “We didn’t want Celadon to reserve it every night, and then, equally, they wanted some sort of access where Parks and Recs wouldn’t reserve it every single night.”

