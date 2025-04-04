Reparations Committee discusses DNA ancestry testing, updates from Reparations Business Climate survey

Evanston’s Reparations Committee discussed a potential partnership reconstructing African ancestry with DNA testing Thursday.

The committee welcomed LaKisha David, an assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, who proposed distributing free DNA testing kits to Black residents.

Illinois House Resolution 453, adopted in April 2024, offers a state model for reparations that implements genealogy to trace African ancestry, aligning with David’s genetic genealogy research to identify lost family and community.

David is now the principal investigator for The African Kinship Reunion Project, a DNA testing service uniquely designed for genealogical gaps caused by slavery. With $500,000 appropriated from the state for the program and 1,500 DNA kits ready for distribution, David hopes to set aside some of their kits for Evanston residents.

“What we’re talking about today is doing this DNA testing to uncover a history that we thought was lost, that was certainly disrupted, but also to identify living African relatives,” David said.

Committee member Carlis Sutton shared concerns surrounding the safety and security of DNA tests. David clarified that the project adheres to University of Illinois safety guidelines, including ethical review and consent processes.

Committee member Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) said she traced her tribal and national origins through DNA testing and is excited about the possibility of a tangible family connection this initiative brings.

“We’ve been talking about compensation or even restitution in the forms that we’ve been exploring reparation,” Harris said. “But rehabilitation and satisfaction is really getting into restoring our people.”

Beyond fostering community, testing can provide genealogical evidence for future reparations, David said.

The Committee seemed prepared to move forward with logistics and implementation of the program, but first needed consensus and input from members unable to attend.

The committee also received an update from Twyla Blackmond Larnell, an associate professor of American politics at Loyola University Chicago, on the Reparations Business Climate survey, which was approved in April 2024.

Although the extensive data-driven survey targets all Evanston business owners, Larnell specifically sought insight from Black-owned businesses to inform reparations policies.

Larnell shared insights for potential policy based on early survey data, some of which included financial support, business incubators to support early-stage businesses and training and technical assistance for Black-owned businesses.

Larnell also advocated for the inclusion of “race-neutral programs” like small-business programs and place-based investment to uplift all businesses while inherently addressing the historical disadvantages faced by Black-owned businesses, Larnell said. She added that this approach aims to strengthen the legal basis for reparations to pass strict scrutiny legal standards.

Larnell estimates the study will conclude at the end of May but is currently looking for more survey participants, especially from unlicensed entrepreneurs, to provide a more comprehensive overview. For her, the study, in addition to informing Evanston policies, is also a part of a larger picture.

“(The study) is going to help us understand what Evanston looks like, but once data from other cities are collected, it allows us to be able to understand what equity in cities and local governments look like across the U.S.,” Larnell said.

The meeting also updated the Reparation Committee’s finances and disbursements. As of April 1, the Reparations Fund has not increased from the $55,956 reported Feb. 1. Three new individuals received Ancestor disbursements since Feb. 1, with 135 of 141 qualified applications receiving disbursements.

Direct Descendant Disbursements increased from 74 to 87 individuals, and all new recipients chose to receive their $25,000 through cash disbursements.

