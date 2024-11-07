Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Evanston Reparations Committee announces $5.2 million given to reparations recipients through Restorative Housing Program

Daily file illustration by Shveta Shah
Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) said he wanted to help support reparations recipients interested in purchasing a home in Evanston.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Assistant Campus Editor
November 7, 2024

The Evanston Reparations Committee announced Thursday that almost $5.2 million has been given to reparations recipients as part of the Restorative Housing Program at a meeting at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center.

Since 2019, the fund for local reparations has grown to $20 million, with over $5 million going directly to eligible residents through $25,000 individual grants from the Restorative Housing Program, committee member Robin Rue Simmons said.

“It has begun the process of healing and repair in our own city,” Rue Simmons said.

Initially, the Restorative Housing Program provided funds only for home ownership, home improvements and mortgage assistance. However, in March 2023, the committee approved direct cash payment as an option for the program as well.

In a report to the committee, Tasheik Kerr, assistant to the city manager, wrote that city staff has met with 73 direct descendants of Black residents who lived in Evanston between 1919 and 1969 who are entitled to reparations as of Nov. 1.

Of those descendants, six chose to use the reparations for home improvement benefits and 70 chose cash benefits with some splitting the money between the two. An estimated total of $1,775,000 has been allocated to direct descendents.

All ancestor reparations recipients have been contacted as of November, Kerr wrote in another report to the committee. An estimated total of $3,398,544.97 has been allocated to ancestor recipients.

Of the qualifying 141 recipients, 132 have made a selection, with 30 choosing home improvement benefits, four choosing home improvement benefits and mortgage assistance, 20 choosing mortgage assistance and 83 choosing cash benefits with some splitting the money between the two.

The committee noted that no one had chosen to use the money to purchase a home. 

“The reparations housing working group would like to support you in (purchasing a home), whether you’ve already received your funds (or) are still waiting for them,” Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) said. “There are challenges in trying to find a home in Evanston.”

Rue Simmons also announced an upcoming special exhibit at the Evanston Public Library in commemoration of five years of Resolution 126-R-19, which established the committee back in November 2019.

Shorefront Legacy Center Executive Director Laurice Bell said the center will continue its Intergenerational Interview Project, a program dedicated to recording the stories of Evanston residents who have received reparations and connecting younger generations with their elders.

Aimed at Black youth, the project trains students from Evanston Township High School, Niles North High School and New Trier Township High School to interview reparations recipients and write articles. The project, which began February, will digitize all the conversations and articles through Shorefront’s online journal.

“We recognize that the youth learned from the elders, but the elders learned from the youth,” Bell said. “There’s so much healing when people can speak and explain that the history that happened didn’t just happen to other people, it’s happening to people now as well.”

Currently, the project is looking to find a new cohort of students to continue this project beginning in December.

The committee also remembered former Ald. Delores Holmes (5th), who died Oct. 22, during the meeting.

The committee recognized Holmes’ for all her life of service and commitment to social equity, community development and advocacy for Black Evanstonians with a resolution in her memory.

“I want to recognize Alderman Holmes’ role and leadership in the work that we’re doing today,” Rue Simmons said. “It took Alderman Holmes in position on the Equity and Empowerment Commission in 2019 to really legitimize (local reparations) and validate it with her leadership and experience and expertise to be able to be passed to the 80th Evanston City Council.”

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Reparations nonprofit FirstRepair serves over 100 local communities, to open resource center in December

The Daily Explains: Contextualizing the Evanston reparations lawsuit

Evanston Reparations Committee collaborates with Liberty Bank to boost Black homeownership and generational health

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
The city plans on converting James Park to a facility with 15 pickleball courts, including one accessible pickleball court.
Evanston’s pickleball and tennis communities reach compromise in proposed pickleball plan
Events designed to support students reacting to the election will take place throughout the rest of the month.
Here are some of Northwestern’s post-election resources
NU has offered free car washes in response to the dust from Ryan Field construction.
NU-City Committee addresses misidentified Foster School trucks, student furniture disposal
At Animal Records, customers can buy new and used vinyl records, Archie Comics and vintage record players.
A college student’s guide to Evanston’s second-hand shops
Wynne’s 28-year tenure on the Council will make her the 3rd Ward’s longest serving councilmember and the fourth longest serving elected official in city history.
Q&A: 3rd Ward Ald. Melissa Wynne reflects on 28-year City Council career
Students and Evanston residents take in election results at watch parties
Students and Evanston residents take in election results at watch parties
More in Latest Stories
The Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine addresses ethical issues regarding data, promotes AI education and collaborates with organizations and NU schools.
Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine focuses on ethical data use
A&amp;O Productions hosted “Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg for its winter speaker last year.
A&O announces actor, writer and comedian Ilana Glazer as fall speaker
Graduate student guard Kyla Jones shields the ball as she drives toward the basket against Illinois State on Wednesday.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Illinois State 81-77 in season opener
Northwestern Medicine’s Basic Nursing Assistant Program was launched in August 2022. Candidates who successfully complete the program are eligible to take the Illinois Nurse Aide Competency Certification Exam.
Northwestern Medicine expands Basic Nursing Assistant Training Program, offers additional cohort
Through a mentorship program, undergraduate students are paired up with middle school student mentees.
The Cities Project mentors youth from Chicago’s low income neighborhoods
The camera blurs out the audience faces and focuses on a man at the front that is pointing to a screen.
Northwestern Security and AI Lab continues to explore relationship between cybersecurity, AI
More in Politics
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion at Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Oct. 28, 2024.
Donald Trump poised to win presidential election
Election workers help residents vote at the Robert Crown Community Center.
Evanston voters resoundingly support Vice President Kamala Harris in The Daily’s exit surveys
The Daily’s election day landing page will feature projected and live results, breaking stories and relevant election coverage all night.
Election Day 2024: Live Updates
At the Human Services Committee meeting Monday, Ald. Devon Reid (8th) emphasized declawing is “unnecessary” for cats, in relation to an ordinance to prohibit declawing practices in Evanston.
Human Services Committee approves modifications addressing cat declawing, amplified music
Election anxiety has been a headline for presidential elections going back decades. However, it has been on the rise in more recent years.
How to cope with election anxiety, according to science
The Cook County Jail’s voting rate for the 2022 primaries was 25%, higher than that of the city of Chicago.
Innocent until proven guilty: Cook County Jail expands pretrial voter access