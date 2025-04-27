Subscribe
Football: Tight end Marshall Lang signs with Seattle Seahawks as undrafted free agent

Daily file photo by Anna Watson
Marshall Lang tallied 48 receptions, 491 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns over his five-year Northwestern career.
Charlie Spungin, Sports Editor
April 27, 2025

Former Northwestern tight end Marshall Lang has inked a deal with the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted.

Lang spent five seasons as a Wildcat, notching 48 receptions, 491 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns in his career. This past season, he started three games and hauled in 11 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

The Cincinnati native caught his lone touchdown of the 2024 season against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 14. He recorded season-highs of three receptions and 36 yards in a win over Purdue on Nov. 2. 

Lang’s best statistical season at NU came during the 2022 campaign, in which he totaled 15 receptions for 192 receiving yards. In 2021, Lang brought in three receiving touchdowns. 

The tight end played a pivotal role in the Wildcats’ 2023 Las Vegas Bowl victory over Utah, as he tied his career-high marks with three receptions and 39 receiving yards to cap off the team’s eighth win of the season, its most since 2018. 

Football: Wide receiver A.J. Henning inks undrafted free agency deal with Miami Dolphins

Football: Reshaped offensive line boasts depth, experience ahead of 2025 season

Football: Wide receivers Covey, Eligon look to take next step in 2025 season

