City dedicates newly-operational Lorraine H. Morton City Hall

City officials and local organizers gathered to dedicate the newly-opened Lorraine H. Morton City Hall on Monday morning.

The city completed its move to the building April 1, and the first City Council meeting will be held in the building April 14.

The dedication’s audience included current and former councilmembers, city staff and representatives from downtown community organizations. Third Ward Councilmember-elect Shawn Iles and 8th Ward Councilmember-elect Matt Rodgers also attended.

“As we are physically in a new place that is suited to our modern needs, a new place that helps us address our various objectives in as efficient a way as possible, we’re not walking away from our values,” Mayor Daniel Biss said. “We’re not walking away from our memories. We’re not walking away from the legacies that we’re trying to live up to.”

The City Hall shares a name with the now-vacant Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. Both buildings were named after former Mayor Lorraine Morton, who served both as the city’s first African American mayor and its longest serving mayor.

“This project involves literally hundreds of decisions along the way,” City Manager Luke Stowe said. “But the easiest decision was keeping Mayor Lorraine Morton’s name on the new city hall.”

The building is adjacent to a mural which stretches across a ramp to the Davis Street Metra station. Created by Max Sansing and organized by the Evanston Mural Arts Program, the mural includes imagery of Morton.

Lea Pinsky, executive director of Art Encounter, said they were excited when presented with the opportunity to undertake such an expansive project.

Biss also praised the 909 Davis St. building’s downtown location, citing increased accessibility and proximity to transit and local businesses. Andy Vick, executive director of Downtown Evanston, added that he hopes moving city operations will draw employees and visitors to downtown businesses.

“This is everyone’s downtown, and we really want you to enjoy it, embrace it and support it,” Vick said.

