Downtown Evanston hosts 2nd annual S’mores on the Square

Downtown Evanston handed out around 600 free s’mores kits — baggies with a marshmallow, roasting stick, graham crackers and a piece of chocolate — to residents Saturday evening at its second annual S’mores on the Square event.

The Evanston Department of Parks and Recreation co-hosted the event and brought portable fire pits to Fountain Square between Orrington and Sherman avenues. Hundreds of Evanston residents attended the event to make s’mores and socialize with community members.

“We were trying to think of what would bring people out in the cold weather and still give them warm and fuzzies,” Downtown Evanston Executive Director Andy Vick said. “This seemed like a good idea.”

Sara and Logan Handibode said they came to the event with their daughters because they thought it would be a fun weekend activity, free of charge.

The family moved to Evanston from Chicago over the summer and have since wanted to get more involved with the community.

“We’re coming out tonight because we’re looking to try to meet some new people and form some (friends) for the kids to hang out with,” Logan Handibode said.

Laura Brown, the director of marketing at Downtown Evanston, said around 800 people signed up for the event and day-of demand called for a run to Target for extra marshmallows during the event.

Brown said she was happy with the turnout. She was glad to see not just families with young children, but also teenagers and some college students at Fountain Square.

“One of our goals is just to bring people to Downtown Evanston — to make it feel like a community, a neighborhood — and the idea is that they then go to shops and restaurants,” Brown said.

Evanston residents Justin Jeffryes and Rebecca Miller brought their 5-year-old son, Harris, to S’mores on the Square after learning about the event in the town newsletter.

Jeffryes and Miller moved to Evanston in 2020 and said they enjoy the community events.

“It seemed like a fun, free, outdoor event. As parents of young kids, we’re looking for any opportunity to be out there,” Jeffryes said.

Jeffryes and Miller said they attend Evanston community events often. They moved to the city during the COVID-19 pandemic and have since been able to put themselves out there in Evanston.

Miller said the family enjoyed Evanston’s Christmas tree lighting in December and loves that the city hosts free events for the community.

“I like that Evanston has a lot of things going on,” Miller said. “It’s an opportunity to get out and see other people.”

