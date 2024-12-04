Gallery: Holiday lights illuminate Northwestern campus and downtown Evanston

As the end of Fall Quarter approaches, so does the beginning of the holiday season. Since late November, several trees in Northwestern and downtown Evanston have been adorned with lights, bringing holiday joy to students and Evanston residents.
Two trees illuminate South Campus near Main Library. Fall leaves linger on the grass. (Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern)
Lights bring life to The Arch despite 4:30 p.m. sunsets. (Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern)
A house in Evanston glows with decorative lights, spreading warmth for the holiday season. (Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern)
While the downtown Evanston Whole Foods does not have any decorative lights outside, it has Christmas trees, sparkling blue and gold stripes and white ornaments lighting up its indoor space. (Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern)
In downtown Evanston, the square is filled to the brim with trees and lights that complement the seating area. (Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern)
Right across from the square, as a car drives by, another area mirrors the festive pattern, featuring well-lit trees. (Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern)
Taste of Nepal in Evanston decorated its restaurant with artificial leaf plants adorned with lights. (Ridhima L. Kodali/The Daily Northwestern)
