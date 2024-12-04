Chicago hosts 28th annual German-inspired Christkindlmarket

With more than 50 vendors selling everything from gourmet stuffed pretzels to wooden animal figurines, Chicago’s 28th annual Christkindlmarket brought people from around the world together at Daley Plaza.

The Christkindlmarket mirrors traditional German Christmas markets, serving drinks like “Nürnberger Glühwein,” a traditional German mulled wine, and handmade glass ornaments from Germany. It runs from late November until Christmas Eve and opened Friday to packed crowds.

The Christkindlmarket has locations in Chicago and Aurora, Illinois. There is no admission fee to either market.

For Pia Schulenberg from Cologne, Germany, attending the market is an annual tradition. She manages family-owned booths at the market and took over the job from her aunt and uncle nine years ago.

Schulenberg said her family has operated booths that sell paper stars

and candle holders since the early days of the Chicago market. She travels from Germany to Chicago every winter season to continue the business and stay connected to family traditions.

“I’m with my aunt and my uncle, but my parents and my brother are back in Germany,” Schulenberg said. “Even though it’s hard work, it’s a lot of fun. It’s become a tradition to me.”

Schulenberg hopes her products “bring a little bit more light to the dark season.” The candle holders she sells are native to southern Germany, and she enjoys bringing a piece of German culture to Chicago every winter.

She added that she looks forward to the market to reunite with many of the same vendors she sees every year.

“All the exhibitors feel like family to me,” Schulenberg said. “It’s always fun to come back and see everyone again.”

Gallery • 5 Photos Ben Shapiro/The Daily Northwestern A merchant at Pia Schulenberg’s candle holder booth speaks with a customer at the Christkindlmarket.

Andersonville resident Hadley Koontz is working with Schulenberg this year. She normally comes to market as a customer but found the job online and decided to participate as a merchant this year.

Koontz moved to Chicago in 2016 and said the Christkindlmarket has become a winter staple.

“I love the Christkindlmarket,” Koontz said. “I was looking for some seasonal work, found a listing, did an interview and showed up last night for the first time.”

The market attracted first-time visitors as well. Jayme Deneault recently moved to Chicago from Portland, Oregon and came to the Christkindlmarket on opening night. She said her aunt convinced her to attend — and she is glad she did.

She explored the market by tasting different foods including poutine, bratwurst and apple cinnamon beer. Deneault said that the market felt homey and she is excited to turn it into an annual tradition.

“I’m always looking for good food — the foodie aspect was great,” Deneault said. “I’m sure we’ll be here every year.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @BenShapiroMedia

Related Stories:

— Season’s greetings: How to celebrate the holidays in Evanston

— Christkindlmarket brings holiday joy to Chicago

— Best Guess: Home for the holidays