Looking for some gingerbread house making tips? Wondering how Evanston’s councilmembers are celebrating this holiday season? Struggling to find movies to binge for your annual holiday watch party?

Then look no further because The Daily’s Holiday Guide 2024 is live.

This year’s guide features over 35 stories ranging from movie reviews to local event previews to holiday-themed galleries.

Read about Evanston’s seasoned Santas in “Here comes Santa Claus: Santas share their motivation for spreading holiday cheer”.

Discover how dorms are celebrating the holidays in “’Tis the season: Residential colleges host holiday events”.

Try your hand at making latkes with “Latkes: A tried and true Hanukkah delicacy”.

To read all our 2024 Holiday Guide stories, click here.

