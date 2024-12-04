Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

’Tis the season: Residential colleges host holiday events

Sasha Draeger-Mazer/The Daily Northwestern
Equipped with frosting and sprinkles, Willard residents jazzed up once-plain shortbreads as they chatted and munched on homemade cookies fresh from the oven.
Sasha Draeger-Mazer, Digital Managing Editor
December 4, 2024

With the festive season well underway, students often look to their dorms in search of a community to celebrate with. Several residential colleges host events in late November and early December to nurture the holiday spirit. 

Hobart House hosted a home-cooked meal for its residents the day after Thanksgiving. Residents signed up to cook a variety of dishes, including traditional Thanksgiving fare like sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts and stuffing, as well as other plates like baked brie, caramelized pears and pide, a Turkish flatbread.

“A home-cooked meal is just always appreciated, especially (when) you can’t go home and see your family on a holiday that’s oriented around it,” said Charlie Sutcuoglu, a Weinberg senior and social chair on Hobart’s executive board.

Residents hustled between the kitchen and dining area Friday evening, preparing their dishes and setting a long table with their culinary creations. They submitted ingredient requests ahead of time via a form, allowing Hobart to fund the potluck.

“People just sort of volunteered to make things, and then I went grocery shopping,” said Weinberg junior Allie Hill, the president of Hobart’s executive board.

Hobart will also host a traditional event called “cocoa and complaining,” where residents get together during Finals Week to complain about their exams.

A couple buildings west of Hobart, Willard Residential College is in the midst of a busy Reading Period, with holiday events planned throughout the week.

On Tuesday, residents gathered for Cookie Fest. The scent of freshly baked cookies and sweet frosting wafted through the kitchen, where residents chatted as they decorated.

“I love making cookies,” Medill freshman Yana Johnson said as she enjoyed a warm butterscotch cookie. “I do it at home during the holidays, so this is nice to do at Willard.”

The weeks before Winter Break can feel lonely with the chilly weather and early nightfall, she added, so coming downstairs to cookies and friends was a welcome surprise.

Later in the week, Willard will throw a holiday party and a “pajama Christmas movie night.” Communication freshman Laurel Eith and Weinberg freshman Julia Wolfson planned the holiday party, which will feature holiday decorations, more cookies and a screening of “Home Alone.”

It’ll allow residents to relax and take a break from studying, Wolfson said. She hopes people will “enjoy the holiday spirit and chill vibes, and have a good time.”

Ayers College of Commerce and Industry is also spreading holiday cheer by hosting an all-in-one holiday event for its residents the weekend between Reading Period and Finals Week.

Last year, residents did holiday music karaoke and decorated a tree, said SESP sophomore Alicia Li, Ayers’ executive board president. She hopes to bring those traditions back this year and make Ayers feel like a home away from home for its residents.

“Especially our first-years, because we know that, obviously, going to college isn’t easy,” Li said. “You’re away from your family or you’re away from your friends from home.”

Besides karaoke and a tree, there’ll be hot chocolate, gingerbread houses to decorate and a white elephant gift exchange.

“We just wanted everyone to feel like they are all part of this community and celebrating the holidays together,” Li said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @sashadm27

Related Stories:

Best Guess: Home for the holidays

NU students gather to snack, shout and swoon at Super Bowl watch parties on campus

Northwestern students connect in residential colleges

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024 Holiday Guide
“Locus” brings to life an immersive escape room sensory experience.
Sit & Spin theatre group hosts five senses-centric show
Clock between a gift box and its lid.
Last-minute holiday gifts for everyone on your list
Northwestern’s cuffed students are planning holiday dates and long distance meet ups as winter break approaches.
Northwestern couples plan dates for winter break
"The Princess Switch" trilogy, starring Vanessa Hudgens, is a campy, feel-good escape that’s so ridiculous it becomes irresistibly entertaining.
The best worst Netflix movies: Holiday edition
a kinara with candles
Kwanzaa celebration to honor Evanston’s Black community, share guiding principles
Phone screen with music playing.
The Daily’s 2024 holiday playlist
More in Campus
Student in white top and blue jeans walks up the road at the Parque Guëll in Barcelona on a clear day.
Students abroad celebrate holidays overseas, look forward to return
TIDAL Lab, located in Annenberg Hall, aims to combine music creation and computer science learning software as a form of literacy, according to lab founder Michael Horn.
TIDAL Lab creates new computer science learning technologies
Northwestern offers over 80 cities across the world for study abroad programs
Oh, the places students can go: An interactive map of study abroad opportunities
Professors who share a similar background to students provide them with a sense of security and understanding.
Professors of color devote time outside the classroom to mentoring students
New Hillel chef, Jacob Portman prepares Shabbat dinner.
New Hillel Chef brings kosher food and cooking classes to NU
What’s New at NU: Faculty discuss anti-establishment, working class sentiments influencing Trump’s victory
What’s New at NU: Faculty discuss anti-establishment, working class sentiments influencing Trump’s victory
More in Events
Body of water in snow
First snowfall of the season brings NU students excitement, adjustment period
Boxes with instrument, telescope, candle and warm drink.
Recharge and refocus: Activities to survive the end of the quarter
A student scrolls through the finals week events offered by Norris University Center on their laptop.
Study spaces and de-stressing: How to survive finals week
Northwestern Society of Transgender and Non-Binary Students painted The Rock the colors of the transgender flag with the names of more than 30 transgender individuals whose lives were “taken through violent means,” according to the Human Rights Campaign.
STANS hosts vigil, paints rock in commemoration of Transgender Day of Remembrance
The event, which drew over 70 community members, was part of the Chabraja Center For Historical Studies’ annual lunch lecture series which invites faculty and graduate students to engage in ongoing conversations about historical materials.
UT Austin professor traces roots of mass incarceration to forced labor of 19th century Black women
Prof. Rob Voigt presents a new project as a part of Institute for Policy Research’s colloquium series.
NU Prof. Rob Voigt quantifies racial disparities in news coverage on gun violence