’Tis the season: Residential colleges host holiday events

With the festive season well underway, students often look to their dorms in search of a community to celebrate with. Several residential colleges host events in late November and early December to nurture the holiday spirit.

Hobart House hosted a home-cooked meal for its residents the day after Thanksgiving. Residents signed up to cook a variety of dishes, including traditional Thanksgiving fare like sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts and stuffing, as well as other plates like baked brie, caramelized pears and pide, a Turkish flatbread.

“A home-cooked meal is just always appreciated, especially (when) you can’t go home and see your family on a holiday that’s oriented around it,” said Charlie Sutcuoglu, a Weinberg senior and social chair on Hobart’s executive board.

Residents hustled between the kitchen and dining area Friday evening, preparing their dishes and setting a long table with their culinary creations. They submitted ingredient requests ahead of time via a form, allowing Hobart to fund the potluck.

“People just sort of volunteered to make things, and then I went grocery shopping,” said Weinberg junior Allie Hill, the president of Hobart’s executive board.

Hobart will also host a traditional event called “cocoa and complaining,” where residents get together during Finals Week to complain about their exams.

A couple buildings west of Hobart, Willard Residential College is in the midst of a busy Reading Period, with holiday events planned throughout the week.

On Tuesday, residents gathered for Cookie Fest. The scent of freshly baked cookies and sweet frosting wafted through the kitchen, where residents chatted as they decorated.

“I love making cookies,” Medill freshman Yana Johnson said as she enjoyed a warm butterscotch cookie. “I do it at home during the holidays, so this is nice to do at Willard.”

The weeks before Winter Break can feel lonely with the chilly weather and early nightfall, she added, so coming downstairs to cookies and friends was a welcome surprise.

Later in the week, Willard will throw a holiday party and a “pajama Christmas movie night.” Communication freshman Laurel Eith and Weinberg freshman Julia Wolfson planned the holiday party, which will feature holiday decorations, more cookies and a screening of “Home Alone.”

It’ll allow residents to relax and take a break from studying, Wolfson said. She hopes people will “enjoy the holiday spirit and chill vibes, and have a good time.”

Ayers College of Commerce and Industry is also spreading holiday cheer by hosting an all-in-one holiday event for its residents the weekend between Reading Period and Finals Week.

Last year, residents did holiday music karaoke and decorated a tree, said SESP sophomore Alicia Li, Ayers’ executive board president. She hopes to bring those traditions back this year and make Ayers feel like a home away from home for its residents.

“Especially our first-years, because we know that, obviously, going to college isn’t easy,” Li said. “You’re away from your family or you’re away from your friends from home.”

Besides karaoke and a tree, there’ll be hot chocolate, gingerbread houses to decorate and a white elephant gift exchange.

“We just wanted everyone to feel like they are all part of this community and celebrating the holidays together,” Li said.

