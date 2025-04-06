Black Poetry Society’s ‘Speak On It’ showcases power of Black poetry and solidarity at Northwestern

Northwestern’s Black Poetry Society hosted its third annual “Speak On It” event Saturday evening, bringing together poets from across the Chicago area to share their work. This year’s event, held at McCormick Auditorium, centered on the theme of solidarity and served as a celebration of Black expression and identity through the power of poetry.

The Black Poetry Society became an official student organization in 2023. Communication junior Cydney Brown established the club with the help of Weinberg Prof. Barnor Hesse to foster appreciation for poetry and provide a space for students.

“Tough times are happening in the U.S., and I think when we can all come together and have a space to share what’s on our minds, it’s a very sacred thing,” Brown said.

The attendees gathered to hear verses that explored themes ranging from love and toxicity, with each piece echoing the complexities of the Black experience. The event featured performances from both student poets and guests from Chicago’s literary scene.

This year, the Black Poetry Society welcomed three distinguished poets: Chicago poet and artist Kush Thompson, Chicago writer and educator Leslie Reese and poet and educator Chasity Gunn.

Gallery • 6 Photos Trois Francoise Ono/The Daily Northwestern Founding member of the Black Poetry Society Cydney Brown performed an original piece about love at Northwestern.

The night opened with a warm welcome from the emcee, SESP junior and Black Poetry Society Events Chair Noelle Robinson.

The event demonstrated the strength of the community, and the excitement and support for Black poetry and younger poets, Robinson said. The Black Poetry Society has been able to curate a space where poets want to support each other and create friendships that go beyond the club, she said.

Weinberg junior Elijah Elvin helped organize the event and performed an original piece. Spaces like the Black Poetry Society, where diverse communities express themselves through art, keep NU inclusive and welcoming, he said.

“I think (‘Speak On It’) shows the essence of what poetry is, especially Black poetry,” Elvin said. “It feels good to be able to contribute to that as well and to hear it and have space for it.”

The event also provided space for audience engagement. An open mic segment invited students to step up and share original work. For some, it was their first time performing in the “Speak On It” event.

One of the students performed a piece written by an incarcerated poet from the Northwestern Prison Education Program.

The Black Poetry Society plans to host more events in the future and hopes to expand collaboration with artists across Chicago and also in incarcerated communities.

“Black Poetry Society has become a space where people can feel comfortable walking in as themselves,” Robinson said. “Poetry is inherently vulnerable, and we are able to create a space where vulnerability is explored.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @TroisOno

Related Stories:

— Open Mic: Black Poetry Society fosters expression, sparks connections at Northwestern

— Poet Claudia Rankine discusses inspirations for unreleased book in poetry reading and Q&A

— Black History Month programming on campus centers Black wellness, community