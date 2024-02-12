Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
34° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
District 202 board discusses early college programs, efforts to improve literacy and numeracy
February 13, 2024
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert speaks at NU Israel Innovation Project webinar
February 12, 2024
NU students gather to snack, shout and swoon at Super Bowl watch parties on campus
February 12, 2024
Trending Stories
1
786 Views
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Samantha Powers and Jacob Wendler February 7, 2024
2
740 Views
NU officials face criticism about Ryan Field as residents challenge demolition
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 8, 2024
3
568 Views
Evanston band Alongside Harold’s country-Americana sound sticks to its local roots
Lydia Plahn, Reporter • February 8, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

NU students gather to snack, shout and swoon at Super Bowl watch parties on campus

McCormick+freshman+Vaibhav+Mehra+is+from+India+and+only+started+watching+football+last+year.+He+said+he+enjoyed+the+Willard+Super+Bowl+party+because+of+the+passion+Americans+display+for+the+sport.
Illustration by Shveta Shah
McCormick freshman Vaibhav Mehra is from India and only started watching football last year. He said he enjoyed the Willard Super Bowl party because of the passion Americans display for the sport.
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor
February 12, 2024

If you witnessed students cheering, jumping, or dancing Sunday night at Northwestern, you probably came across a Super Bowl watch party. Whatever the reason for watching — the friends, the food, or the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love story — students gathered in their dorms and apartments and with student organizations to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, Jr. hauled in the game-winning touchdown reception to beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

While not all NU students are avid football fans — or Taylor and Travis enthusiasts — many said they chose to attend on-campus watch parties to socialize.

“Even if you don’t like football, people still come hang out, there’s good food and good company,” Medill freshman Ethan Weinberg said. “In general, it fosters a kind of community in the dorms and on campus that we haven’t really been able to get as much of recently.” 

Super Bowl LVIII was a record-breaking “Sunday showdown” for the NFL. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes set the Super Bowl record for the most career rushing yards by a quarterback, and Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s 57-yard field goal was the longest in Super Bowl history.

Weinberg said he attended a Super Bowl party at Hillel which offered pizza, Oreos and other snacks. He said he returned to his dorm, Allison Hall, to watch the second half with his friends.

“I was rooting for the 49ers simply because I’m tired of seeing the Chiefs win,” Weinberg said. “But I wasn’t too upset that the Chiefs won. I like Patrick Mahomes — I just wanted someone different to win for once.”

Medill freshman Spencer Stein said he attended a Super Bowl party for the first half and then returned to watch the second half in his dorm room with friends.

“I’m a very passionate fan, but I happened to like both teams this year a fair amount, so I didn’t know who to root for,” Stein said.

Many football fans have unique Super Bowl traditions. Stein said he continued his personal tradition of “Super Bowl Squares,” a game in which participants predict the last digit of each team’s score.

McCormick freshman Vaibhav Mehra attended a watch party in Willard Residential College. Although he is from India and only started watching football last year, he said he enjoyed seeing the passion Americans display for the sport on Super Bowl Sunday.

However, Mehra said the commercials and the Halftime Show — featuring Usher, Alicia Keys, Ludacris and other special guests — did not meet his expectations.

“I think the Halftime Show was lackluster this year,” Mehra said. “And everyone kept talking about the commercials before the game, how they would be funny, and I just didn’t get it.”

Although NU students did not love every commercial, there were several standouts. Musical megastar Beyoncé “broke the internet” by teasing a new album in a Verizon commercial, Ben Affleck broke into Jennifer Lopez’s recording studio with “DunKings” Tom Brady and Matt Damon in a Dunkin’ commercial, and Arnold Schwarzenegger starred as a State Farm agent who was unable to pronounce “neighbor” due to his Austrian accent.

Medill freshman Mia Rooney said big events like the Super Bowl help improve social life on campus.

“I walked outside my dorm to heat up my chicken tenders and I could hear people from the other dorm yelling and cheering,” Rooney said. “It was humans being cute.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

Related Stories:

“It had a Super Bowl-feel”: Remembering Northwestern’s 28-25 victory over No. 9 Nebraska 10 years ago

Football: Two former Northwestern players win Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles Rams

Kellogg marketing students to analyze Super Bowl ads
More to Discover
More in Campus
The University announced a revamped Rebuild Ryan Field website, as part of efforts to increase transparency, amid community concerns about safety and the environment.
University revamps Rebuild Ryan Field website
Yasmeen Elagha said she has heard nothing from the White House or Israeli government since her relatives went missing.
Q&A: Palestinian law student seeks safe return of family members in Gaza
On Saturday, the first day of Lunar New Year celebrations, close to 500 students flocked to the Tech Ryan Auditorium for a sold-out Chinese New Year Gala.
Northwestern organizations provide ‘home away from home’ for Lunar New Year
In his talk at the Technology and Social Behavior Ph.D. program’s winter colloquium, UChicago Prof. Chenhao Tan drew connections between human decision making and AI’s predictive process.
University of Chicago professor talks human-centered AI, improved decision making at Technology and Social Behavior Colloquium
A dancer in a purple dress covered with rhinestones does a kick toward the camera.
Students have a ‘BLAST’ at NU’s annual ballroom dancing competition
Northwestern students celebrated the Year of the Dragon at the Chinese New Year Gala.
Chinese student organizations host joint Chinese New Year Gala
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in