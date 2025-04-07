Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Chicago Symphony Orchestra College Night brings classical music to students

Photo courtesy of Todd Rosenberg Photography
Horton said Dvořák’s The Wild Dove and Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances both had themes of death.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Social Media Editor
April 7, 2025

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra hosted College Night, an event offering more affordable tickets and a chance to meet other young classical music lovers, for more than 120 college and high school students on Saturday.

“I think that as someone who enjoys classical music a lot, it’s really cool to see people of our age and how music brings all of us together in one space,” Weinberg freshman Nathaniel Pistorius said.

The night began with pizza and cookies as students gathered from all across Chicagoland to mingle with like-minded peers. Refreshments were followed by a Q&A with CSO Assistant Principal Bassist Alexander Horton.

Horton answered questions from students while giving advice about everything from how to practice slowly to working with different conductors.

“I would encourage you all to definitely strive for your dreams, obviously, and I think you all understand that the amount of jobs and orchestras is very finite, but there’s always a way to have a career in (music),” Horton said. “I think if you’re creative and you’re open minded, you could definitely do anything.”

Students ended the night by attending a CSO concert, which featured a program of Sibelius’s “The Oceanides,” Dvořák’s “The Wild Dove” and Rachmaninov’s “Symphonic Dances” with guest conductor Karina Canellakis.
Horton said he enjoyed Sibelius’s “The Oceanides” due to the wave-like effect created by the basses, cellos and violas in the composition.

Weinberg freshman Rachel Garich said she purposely did not listen to the pieces performed before the event so she could hear them for the first time at the CSO.

“Just to see something that is a hobby or an interest of mine be taken to such a world class level, it always inspires me with whatever goals that I’m working towards,” said Garich. “Even though I’m an econ major, it still helps inspire me to keep working to that level of excellence that you see in the performances here.”

CSO Community & Family Programs Marketing Manager Kate McDuffie said one of her goals for College Nights is to make young audiences feel represented and heard at the CSO.

McDuffie said she also likes to use College Nights as an opportunity for students from different colleges and universities to connect over a mutual love of classical music.

“Students that come to these events really enjoy a time to just be among people their own age,” McDuffie said. “It’s great that people their own age have similar interests in a way that isn’t really so confined to their school or to their classes. And of course, seeing the Chicago Symphony Orchestra is always a huge highlight of the event.”

CSO Student Ambassadors help organize each College Night, from planning the activities to interviewing a CSO member at the event. McCormick and Bienen junior Ben Kim, a former Daily Staffer, is a CSO student ambassador.

Kim said he helped advertise the event at Northwestern to his friends and music-focused student organizations, like Crescendo for a Cause. Kim also promoted CSO College night to students in the Integrated Science Program who are interested in music.

“I hope (students) just enjoy the whole performance,” Kim said. “Enjoy the music, and hopefully classical music can be just a little bit closer to their lives.”

Email: [email protected]
X: @ninethkk

Related Stories:
Seong-Jin Cho and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra dazzle with Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Kernis
NUSO and NU Choral Program perform two major works at combined concert
From darkness to light: Jaap van Zweden luminously leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
The Ratliffe family played a key role in the secrets and drama occurring at Thailand’s White Lotus resort.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 masterfully blends Buddhist ideology with tragedy
Young Achilles (Communication freshman Arjun Shah) and Young Patroclus (Communication junior Ryan Lien) act out a sword fight in “Achilles and Patroclus.”
WAVE Directors’ Festival presents plays from first-time directors, lets ‘underdogs’ shine
The NU Treblemakers perform at Stamford American International School on their Singapore tour.
NU Treblemakers tour Singapore, sing multilingual hits in the Lion City
Ellen Holtzblatt’s painting, "I Have Let You See It With Your Own Eyes," is a self-portrait in which Holtzblatt gazes out her kitchen window.
The “Inside/Out” Exhibition at Grove Gallery features paintings that figuratively, and literally, are windows
The chicken jockey scene is one of the standout scenes of the movie and caused the theater to erupt in applause.
Reel Thoughts: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ delivers laughs aplenty but lacks deeper meaning
Carti delivers a mixtape-style record as he adapts to the modern era of music.
Liner Notes: Playboi Carti cements himself as defining artist of 2020s with “MUSIC”
More in Latest Stories
A man cuts a ribbon with large scissors in front of a group of people.
City dedicates newly-operational Lorraine H. Morton City Hall
A player celebrates on a base after a hit.
Captured: Northwestern softball takes series from Illinois, pitching shines
In April, there will be a wide variety of local events for Evanston residents to attend.
Springing into April: A map of local events happening in Evanston this month
Best Guess is a weekly advice column on how to survive college, from Medill senior Mika Ellison. To ask a question or for advice, email opinion@dailynorthwestern.com.
Best Guess: Making friends with anxiety
A person in a red hood holds a white sign with black text reading "The revolution will not be televised."
Thousands rally against Trump administration in Evanston and Chicago
Girl dancing and having fun with her friends
Northwestern’s Dance Marathon raises nearly $200,000 for beneficiaries
More in Music
Encore! Evanston was a pilot program that showcased local musicians in downtown Evanston restaurants and bars.
Encore! Evanston program bringing live music to Evanston restaurants achieves ‘success’ despite early conclusion
Alongside her fiancé, renowned producer Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez released her latest album on March 21.
Liner Notes: 'I Said I Love You First' is a weak display of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love
Lady Gaga rests her head on a broken mirror.
Lady Gaga brings chaos to the club with ‘Mayhem’
The word “Chicago” against a background of sheet music and the pictures of Eddie Burns, Tanner Dane and Sparklmami.
Chicago-based artists talk ‘grassroots’ culture, community of growing music scene
A person holding a lantern stands in front of trees with the text “Ghost Mountain: October Country.”
Liner Notes: Ghost Mountain provides a horrorcore classic with debut mixtape ‘October Country’
A chain is attached to a person’s back while other people put their hands on the person’s back.
Q&A: Senior Misty Roe’s debut album ‘Take My Body as Your Own,’ explores self-control and healing through music