Photo Gallery: Local businesses light up the streets with festive window displays

Brooke Nelson/The Daily Northwestern
Stumble & Relish’s window display glitters with gold and silver decorations.
Brooke Nelson, Reporter
December 4, 2024

Businesses around Evanston created festive storefront displays this holiday season. From painted wintery scenes to gold and silver tinsel to the latest winter fashion, every store had a unique take on its holiday decorations.

The Wine Goddess wrapped a wintery garland around its window to create festive cheer. (Brooke Nelson/The Daily Northwestern)
The Vintage Cat displays vintage products perfect for colder weather, framing its windows with gold tinsel and lights. (Brooke Nelson/The Daily Northwestern)
At Pink & Tan’s interactive display, customers can test out window paints sold by the shop on the glass of the storefront (Brooke Nelson/The Daily Northwestern)
Secret Treasures displays some of its holiday trinkets and features window art by Kristie Long. (Brooke Nelson/The Daily Northwestern)
Ten Thousand Villages incorporates winter foliage in both its interior and exterior decorations. (Brooke Nelson/The Daily Northwestern)
Madison Grace highlights winter styles next to a frosted Christmas tree. (Brooke Nelson/The Daily Northwestern)
Skylight Vintage, Etc. showcases a variety of holiday tableware in its window display.

 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @BrookeNelson25

