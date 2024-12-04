Photo Gallery: Local businesses light up the streets with festive window displays

Businesses around Evanston created festive storefront displays this holiday season. From painted wintery scenes to gold and silver tinsel to the latest winter fashion, every store had a unique take on its holiday decorations.

Email: [email protected]

X: @BrookeNelson25

