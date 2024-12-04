Sticky situations solved: Tips for a gingerbread house that stands tall

Snowflakes dance in the night sky, red and green Christmas lights twinkle on your tree, and you sit by the fireplace in an ugly Christmas sweater, sipping a warm cup of hot cocoa. But there’s just one problem: The gingerbread house you dreamed of building and decorating will not stand up.

Do not fret, here’s your Christmas miracle to save you from this tragic disaster. These tips will help you build the perfect gingerbread house so that your gingerbread people can have a home for the winter.

Making the Gingerbread Cookies

If you’re an overly ambitious baker (like me) and want to bake your cookies from scratch, choose a recipe that suits your goal.

For a purely aesthetic gingerbread house, consider using a recipe with vegetable shortening rather than butter to minimize spreading.

However, if you have a sweet tooth and will indulge in your creation, use a recipe with butter for rich, decadent cookies.

Regardless of the recipe, chill your cookie dough in the fridge before baking to prevent the cookies from spreading. If you do not have gingerbread house cookie cutters when making the shapes, try using free online templates to get precise pieces. When free-handing the pieces, pre-score your cookie slab and cut the shapes with a sharp knife as soon as the cookies are out of the oven since they will be warm and more pliable.

Before assembling, ensure the pieces are completely cooled — ideally overnight — to avoid structural issues.

The “Glue”

The traditional “glue” used to assemble gingerbread houses is royal icing, made from egg whites and icing sugar. To increase stability, use a thick consistency by adding sifted icing sugar gradually until the icing is firm enough.

Alternatively, chill the icing in the fridge with the bowl covered to prevent crusting. Another tip is to use squeezy bottles instead of piping bags to reduce mess and improve convenience.

An unconventional but sure-shot method for helping your house stay upright is using melted sugar as your “glue!” Heat sugar in a pan over low heat, stirring until it turns a caramel-like brown. Be careful not to burn it. Once the sugar has melted, dip the sides of the pieces and stick them together, waiting a few seconds. As the sugar hardens, it will create a strong bond and help your house stay upright. For similar results, you can also melt candy like gummy bears, marshmallows or caramel.

The Assembly

Begin assembling your house in stages, starting with the sides. Once you have iced the side or dipped it in sugar, stick it to the adjacent piece and hold it together for a few seconds. After securing the walls, coat the base with icing or melted sugar before placing it on a flat surface. Next, attach the roof to the base, icing the insides for reinforcement. For extra protection, use cups or props to support the structure while it dries.

Your house is complete, and the gingerbread people have a house for the winter. Now it’s time to decorate your house as your heart desires, so have fun with it! Happy baking and decorating!

