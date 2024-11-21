Season’s greetings: How to celebrate the holidays in Evanston

As the first snowflakes hit the ground this winter and the holiday season approaches, Evanston offers a variety of events. From attending concerts and strolling holiday markets to watching light shows, there is a way for everyone to celebrate the holidays this year.

Woman’s Club of Evanston Holiday Bazaar

The annual Holiday Bazaar, hosted by the Woman’s Club of Evanston, will take place Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will be able to purchase unique clothing, accessories, home decor and more, and proceeds will go to local charities.

Small Business Saturday

Looking for gifts for loved ones? Look no further than Downtown Evanston, Main-Dempster Mile and Central Street Evanston on Nov. 30. Buyers will have the opportunity to receive a $20 Evanston Gift Card by spending $100 at Downtown Evanston small businesses.

Evanston Holiday Light Celebration

The city’s annual tree lighting is at Fountain Square on Dec. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include performances from the Evanston Children’s Choir, Northwestern Community Singers and Soul4Real A Capella. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from Mayor Daniel Biss, take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and drink complimentary hot cocoa from Colectivo Coffee on a first-come, first-served basis.

Flapjacks & Flannels

The Levy Senior Center is hosting an event for families, providing full breakfast and offering selfies with Santa, dreidel and snow-globe making. It will take place on Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration is $10 for adult residents and $5 for resident children.

Warm Bevvy Walk

Stroll through Evanston’s local businesses while enjoying warm beverages. Participants will receive a custom mug and go to a variety of stores to enjoy shopping. Tickets are $10 per person, and the event will be held Dec. 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Evanston Symphony Holiday Concert

Evanston Township High School is hosting the Evanston Symphony Holiday Concert on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. with performances by the North Shore Choral Society, Chicago Ballet Arts, Evanston Children’s Choir, Evanston Dance Ensemble and the Evanston Symphony Holiday Gospel Choir. Advance tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children.

Evanston Made Holiday Market

At 924 Davis St., shop for art, jewelry, textiles and home goods made by Evanston artists. The market is open Dec. 5 to Dec. 22, and artists will also host workshops and special events.

Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Tannenbaum Chabad House is celebrating Hanukkah on Dec. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. by lighting a 10-foot menorah at Fountain Square. The event is open to all and will feature greetings from Mayor Biss, live music, an LED robot dancer and Hanukkah treats.

Kwanzaa Celebration

The Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre will host a celebration of Kwanzaa at the Robert Crown Center on December 26 at 6 p.m. Each year, the theatre hosts an event that typically includes local food vendors and artists and a dance performance.

CTA Holiday Train

Enjoy a ride on the CTA Holiday Train, where Santa waves to riders from his sleigh filled with trees and reindeer, located at the head of the train. Inside each car, elves hand out candy as Christmas songs play on the speakers. The Holiday Train runs on every line from late November to late December. The Purple Line Holiday Train runs on Dec. 18, Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. Normal CTA fares apply.

