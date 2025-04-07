Class of 2028 weighs in on the best ways to spend Spring Break

After a Winter Quarter where freshmen braved subzero temperatures, depressingly early sunsets and the sobering task of coming back to “Nerdwestern” after the holidays, nothing else was more necessary than a week solely focused on winding down.

For McCormick freshman Evelyn Alsop, lounging around at home in Park Ridge, Illinois, was sorely needed.

“I went for three-mile walks with my mommy every day, and we watched ‘The White Lotus’ — all three seasons,” Alsop said. “That being said, I feel like because I live so close to campus, it’s not really like getting a break from the weather or anything.”

Weinberg freshman Marie-Synclaire Gbadebo traveled a few hundred miles further for Spring Break. She said she felt she could not go anywhere other than her hometown, Nashville, due to the time constraints of break.

Having lived in the South her whole life, Gbadebo said Nashville offers a nostalgic familiarity that Evanston doesn’t.

“I definitely think I like going home more because Nashville is very, very different from Evanston,” Gbadebo said. “Traveling for Spring Break wouldn’t be the most fun because it’s such a short amount of time.”

Many freshmen also expressed their homesickness. Going home to see family, friends and loved ones was an essential part of their Spring Breaks.

Weinberg freshmen Elena Hu said she felt fortunate that NU’s Spring Break lined up with her brothers’ breaks. Because of this, Hu was able to spend time with her family on a trip to Florida.

Other students, like McCormick and Bienen dual degree freshman Ethan Weingust and Jose Aguilar, agreed about the importance of spending time with family over break.

Weingust’s Spring Break was spent with the family matriarchs. After a trip to Florida with his mother, Weingust toured his grandmother around Chicago.

“My grandmother’s Canadian, and she really wanted to get out of the country,” Weingust said. “I’ve seen my home a lot, and there’s a lot to see, and I like traveling for that reason.”

While Weingust brought family to him, Aguilar traveled to Mexico City to visit his family’s home country.

Others, like McCormick freshman Marina McCreary, traveled for pleasure. She flew to New York City, where she indulged in Broadway musicals, which she said saved her from boredom.

Despite the myriad ways freshmen spent their breaks, many agreed it was necessary to take time off.

“Do something that’s not at all related to school,” McCreary said. “I’m a STEM student, but you know, I love theatre, so I just spent the week immersing myself in something that I don’t get the chance to do while I’m here at school.”

Weingust advised students to slow down and focus on the “break” part of Spring Breaks to come.

“Relax and unwind and get your mind out of Northwestern and out of school,” Weingust said.

