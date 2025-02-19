Best of Evanston: NU faculty share their favorite restaurants in downtown Evanston

Downtown Evanston is known for its vibrant food scene with plenty of options to snag a bite to eat. The Daily asked some Northwestern faculty members who call Evanston home to share some of their favorite spots.

Eighth-year philosophy Ph.D. candidate and teaching assistant Eskil Elling said that his favorite restaurant in Evanston is Soulwich, a sandwich shop on Orrington Avenue.

Soulwich specializes in Asian-inspired sandwiches. Elling said he appreciates that Soulwich offers a variety of Asian cuisines and that he especially likes their seitan option.

“It’s just really good sandwiches,” Elling said. “The people there are super nice, and there’s nothing else like it around here.”

Elling said while Soulwich reopened following its pandemic closure, he sees fewer customers now. He said the restaurant is a convenient option for lunch.

Medill Prof. Caryn Ward said her favorite restaurant is The Lucky Platter on Main Street.

“(The Lucky Platter) is very Evanston to me because it’s a little eclectic,” Ward said. “Not only in its decor, but also in its food.”

The diner, an Evanston staple since 1991, serves classic American fare made from scratch and is decorated with American folk art. Ward added that she enjoyed the relaxed and colorful vibes of the restaurant.

Restaurant ambiance –– whether a loud, vibrant pub or a quiet, intimate dining room –– also played a key role in the choices of other NU faculty members. Medill professors Craig LaMay and Judy Franks said they considered local restaurants’ atmosphere when picking their favorites.

“The thing that makes a great restaurant great is the vibe,” LaMay said. “The friends you go with, the people you go with, the fact that they know your name when you walk in, that kind of stuff.”

LaMay said his favorite restaurants are Bluestone, a sports bar, and Celtic Knot Public House, an Irish pub, because they get busy with sporting events and have live music, respectively. Both restaurants are located on Central Street.

Franks said she chose Tapas Barcelona on Chicago Avenue due to its fun and festive atmosphere, as well as its food. She said she feels welcomed every time she walks in.

“I love that regardless of who I go with, everyone can find something to eat because the menu is so broad,” Franks said. “I also love the fact that the management and the wait staff have been there forever, and I feel like they know me and I know them.”

Franks said her favorite dish is the Salmon Ahumado, a smoked salmon dish with a hard-boiled egg and capers served on toast points.

Despite the Evanston restaurants that are around now, some faculty said they still reminisce on their old favorites.

Elling said he misses Bangers & Lace and The Stained Glass, both restaurants that shut down in 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic. LaMay also mentioned The Stained Glass as a great place to treat guests.

Franks said that the restaurant at The Homestead Hotel, now known as The Graduate Homestead Room, used to be a special place for her and her husband. She said she misses the “old version” since the restaurant was renovated as the hotel owner changed.

“It’s less about the new restaurant under the new ownership, which I’m sure is lovely,” Franks said. “Memories are as important to me and so I miss what that restaurant was for me.”

Email: [email protected]

